Navalny Lawyers Still Barred From Having Phones, Computers During Prison Visits

A court in the Russian city of Vladimir has rejected jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's lawsuit against a decision that bans his lawyers from bringing mobile phones and laptop computers into the penitentiary during visits.

Judge Maksim Ignatovich of the Vladimir October district court ruled on July 30 that "Navalny's administrative lawsuit must be left without satisfaction" for the plaintiff. No explanation for the decision was provided.

Navalny, one of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal critics, was arrested in January upon his return from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin -- accusations that Russian officials reject.

A Moscow court in February converted a 3 1/2 year suspended sentence on a charge that Navalny and his supporters call politically motivated to real jail time, saying he broke the terms of the original sentence by leaving Russia for Germany for the life-saving treatment he received.

The court reduced the time Navalny must spend in prison to just over 2 1/2 years because of time already served in detention.

