'Now You See It...': Watch St. Petersburg's Navalny Tribute Mural Disappear

On the night of April 28, in Pushkarsky park in the center of St. Petersburg, a mural depicting Kremlin critic and Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny appeared on the side of a building, with the inscription "Hero of a New Time."
Police said a probe has been launched into "vandalism motivated by political, ideological, racial, ethnic, or religious hatred." Investigators believe that several artists worked on the mural.
