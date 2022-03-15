News
Russian Prosecutor In Navalny Embezzlement Case Seeks Additional 13 Years In Prison For Kremlin Critic
The prosecutor in the trial of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny wants the outspoken Kremlin critic to be handed a 13-year prison sentence on charges of embezzlement and contempt of court.
The prosecutor on March 15 also asked Moscow’s Lefortovo district court to fine Navalny 1.2 million rubles ($9,900).
The trial, which started a month ago, is being held inside Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, about 200 kilometers east of Moscow.
Navalny has spent the last year in the penal colony on a different charge after returning from abroad, where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
The new case against Navalny was launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old anti-corruption campaigner embezzled money from his now-defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Investigators accuse Navalny of taking around $33,770 in donations for his own personal use. Navalny and his supporters reject all the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was handed a prison sentence of two and a half years for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with Navalny's arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Court Sends Kazakh Ex-President’s Nephew To Pretrial Detention On Embezzlement Charge
A court in Kazakhstan's capital, Nur-Sultan, has placed a nephew of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev in pretrial detention for two months after he was detained on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
The interdistrict special investigative court in Nur-Sultan announced its decision on March 15, two days after Kairat Satybaldyuly was placed into custody on the charges.
Satybaldyuly's detainment came as Nazarbaev appeared in public for the first time in over two months when he attended a diplomatic conference in Turkey and held talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Olzhas Bektenov, chief of Kazakhstan’s anti-corruption agency, told reporters on March 14 that the 51-year-old Satybaldyuly was detained as he attempted to leave Kazakhstan for Turkey.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as head of the powerful Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy (leader of the nation). Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent and anger over the cronysim that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the security council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev’s eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
On February 25, Darigha Nazarbaeva said she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Toqaev has publicly said that he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
British-Iranian Woman Detained In Iran Since 2016 Gets U.K. Passport Back
A British-Iranian mother who has been held in Iran since 2016 has had her British passport returned, raising hopes a negotiating team will be able to secure her full release.
"I am very pleased to say that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been given her British passport back," British deputy Tulip Siddiq said in a tweet on March 15.
"She is still at her family home in Tehran. I also understand that there is a British negotiating team in Tehran right now," Siddiq added.
Zaghari-Ratcliffe was taking the couple's 7-year-old daughter Gabriella to see her family when she was arrested and sentenced to five years in jail, spending four years in Tehran's notorious Evin prison and one under house arrest.
Her family says Zaghari-Ratcliffe was told by the Iranian authorities that she was being detained because of Britain's failure to pay an outstanding $458 million debt to Iran.
Iranian officials have said that Britain told Tehran it could not pay the debt because of sanctions against Iran.
EU Approves Further Sanctions Against Russia, Abramovich And Other Oligarchs
European Union member states have formally approved a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, including freezing the assets of several oligarchs such as Roman Abramovich, the owner of the Chelsea soccer club.
The measures, which take effect after their publication in the EU official journal later on March 15, include an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods worth more than 300 euros and cars costing more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and a ban on investments in oil companies and the energy sector.
“As President [Vladimir] Putin’s war against Ukrainian people continues, so does our resolve to support Ukraine and cripple the financing of Kremlin’s war machinery,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, said in a statement.
“This fourth package of sanctions is another major blow to the economic and logistic base upon which Russia relies on to carry out the invasion of Ukraine. The aim of the sanctions is that President Putin stops this inhuman and senseless war,” he added.
The sanctions follow three previous rounds of punitive measures which included the freezing of the Russian central bank’s assets and cutting several major Russian and Belarusian banks from the SWIFT banking system.
The new sanctions also prohibit EU credit-rating agencies from issuing ratings for Russia and Russian companies in an attempt to further restrict access to European financial markets.
The measures did not include a separate move to revoke Russia's "most-favored nation" trade status, but the EU said it had agreed to join with other World Trade Organization members on their readiness to take any actions that are considered necessary “to protect our essential security interests,” including the suspension of the favorable trade status.
“Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability,” the EU statement said.
“It is inflicting unspeakable suffering on the Ukrainian population. Russia, and its accomplice Belarus, bear full responsibility for this war of aggression and those responsible will be held to account for their crimes, including for indiscriminately targeting civilians and civilian objects,” it added.
Along with Abramovich, 13 other individuals were added to the sanctions list, including banker German Khan, steel magnate Viktor Rashnikov, “pro-Kremlin propagandist” Dmitry Kulikov, media magnate Konstantin Ernst, and Marina Sechina, the former wife of Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Rikard Jozwiak
Lawyer For Anti-War Protester Who Disrupted Russian News Program Unable To Reach Client
A lawyer for an anti-war protester who interrupted a live news broadcast on Russian state television says he has not been able to locate his client, who was detained by Russian authorities immediately after her act of dissent.
"Marina Ovsyannikova has not yet been found. She has been imprisoned for more than 12 hours," Pavel Chikov said on Twitter on March 15.
He also said the initial police investigation "does not provide grounds for detention and imprisonment."
The UN's human rights office called on Russian authorities to ensure that Ovsyannikova "does not face any reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression," according to Britain's Sky News.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called her protest "hooliganism," but Ovsyannikova has been hailed elsewhere for her protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
She appeared suddenly on March 14 behind the host of the main evening news program Vremya, who was seated behind a desk in a studio talking about the government's plans to mitigate the effects of Western sanctions.
Ovsyannikova held a poster in Russian reading: “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you.” The bottom line of the poster said in English: “Russians against war.”
She also shouted "Stop the war. No to war."
She could be seen and heard for several seconds before the channel switched to a different report.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ovsyannikova in his nightly video address, saying he is “grateful to those Russians who do not stop trying to convey the truth” and cited “the woman who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war" on March 14.
Kira Yarmysh, a spokeswoman for jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, wrote on Twitter: "Wow, that girl is cool." She posted a video of the incident, which quickly racked up millions of views.
In a video recorded before her protest and posted online, Ovsyannikova identified herself as an employee of Channel One and spoke against the war.
“What is going on now is a crime,” she said. “Russia is an aggressor country and Vladimir Putin is solely responsible for that aggression.”
She said the world has “turned away from us and the next 10 generations of our descendants will not wash away the shame of this fratricidal war."
She also urged Russians to go out and demonstrate.
The act of dissent took place nearly three weeks into the war that began when Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in what the Russian president called a "special military operation."
State TV is the main source of news for many millions of Russians and closely follows the Kremlin line that Russia was forced to act in Ukraine to demilitarize and "de-Nazify" the country and to defend Russian-speakers there against "genocide."
Ukraine and most countries have condemned Russia’s invasion of a democratic country and said its pretexts were false and have imposed massive sanctions in response.
A new law that Putin signed on March 5 calls for sentences of up to 15 years in prison for people who distribute "false news" about the Russian Army.
The law and other aspects of the current Russian clampdown on independent domestic and international media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine have prompted major international broadcasters to suspend their reporting from inside Russia.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
As Expected, Berdymukhammedov's Son Easily Wins Election In Familial Transfer Of Power
Serdar Berdymukhammedov, the son of autocratic incumbent Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, has easily won a weekend presidential election in Turkmenistan, a result widely viewed as a formality to the transfer of political power within the family.
The Central Election Commission said on March 15 that official results showed Berdymukhammedov took 72.97 percent of the vote, easily defeating eight other candidates on the ballot, all of whom were known for being loyal to the president and were not considered real competitors.
The March 12 election came after the 64-year-old incumbent told the upper chamber of parliament on February 11 that he intended to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.”
Most observers saw that as an indication that he was preparing to hand the presidency to his son, who in September turned 40 -- the minimum age required under the constitution to be eligible for the nation's highest office.
The candidate finishing in second place with 11 percent was Hydyr Nunnayev, deputy rector for scientific affairs of the Turkmen State Institute of Physical Culture and Sports.
The Central Election Commission on March 15 also confirmed its claim that more than 97 percent of the nation's roughly 3.4 million registered voters had cast ballots at some 2,600 polling stations.
Since the country became independent in 1991, no election in Turkmenistan has been deemed free and fair by right groups and Western election monitors.
In the run-up to the election, there were no debates among candidates, and the younger Berdymukhammedov limited himself to trips around the country to meet "voters." During these well-scripted meetings, Serdar vowed to continue to stick to Turkmenistan's neutrality policies and "further develop his predecessors' politics on turning the country into a prosperous nation."
Serdar Berdymukhammedov rose rapidly through a series of prominent government posts, including deputy foreign minister, the governor of Ahal Province, and industry minister, before becoming deputy head of the cabinet in 2021.
The latter is an important post in Turkmenistan, since there is no prime minister, and the president also serves as the head of government.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Czech, Polish, Slovenian PMs Traveling To Kyiv To Meet Zelenskiy
The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia are traveling to Kyiv on March 15 in an "unequivocal" show of support for Ukraine as Russia continues its assault on the country.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a tweet that the three leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal.
"The aim of the visit is to express the European Union's unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence," Fiala said.
"At the same time, we will present a broad package of support for Ukraine and its citizens during the visit. The international community has also been informed of this visit by international organizations, including the United Nations."
Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa are traveling to Kyiv by train and crossed from Poland into Ukraine before noon, Michal Dwoczyk, an aide to Moraweicki, told reporters.
The Polish leader called it a historic mission.
"It is our duty to be where history is forged. Because it's not about us, but about the future of our children who deserve to live in a world free from tyranny," Morawiecki said.
The three leaders will arrive in a city that is still under bombardment, forcing many people to spend nights sheltering in underground stations. Russian forces stepped up strikes overnight on several suburbs of Kyiv as part of their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Nearly three weeks into a war that Western countries say Moscow believed it would win within days, Russian forces have been halted outside Kyiv despite the targeting of the city and its suburbs.
Hosting the foreign prime ministers in his own capital would be a symbolic success for Zelenskiy, who has stayed in Kyiv to rally his nation with nightly messages.
In his most recent message, Zelenskiy called on Russian forces to surrender, saying they and their officers already know that the war is hopeless.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Forces Target Suburbs Of Kyiv, Other Ukrainian Cities As Two Sides Plan More Talks
Russian forces stepped up strikes overnight on suburbs of Kyiv and renewed their efforts to capture the important port city of Mariupol in the south as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators prepared for more talks aimed at reaching a cease-fire.
A series of Russian strikes hit a residential neighborhood of Kyiv, igniting a huge fire in an apartment building in the west of the Kyiv. At least two people were killed and 27 people were rescued from the building, Ukraine's emergency services said on Facebook.
The Ukrainian military said in a statement that artillery fire struck the residential area adjacent to the suburb of Irpin, which has seen some of the worst battles of the war.
Overnight and early morning strikes also hit Hostomel and Bucha, the head of the Kyiv region, Oleksiy Kuleba, said on Ukrainian television.
Russian forces also unleashed new artillery strikes on the eastern city of Kharkiv, the general staff of Ukraine’s armed forces said on Facebook, and overnight shelling destroyed a runway and damaged the terminal at the airport in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, said Valentin Reznichenko, governor of the region.
In Mariupol, where people have been left desperate for food, water, heat, and medicine, Ukrainian authorities reported severe aerial attacks on the city. The southeastern Ukrainian city with some 400,000 inhabitants has been besieged by Russian troops for days and cut off from the rest of the country.
A convoy of about 160 civilian cars was allowed to leave the city along a designated humanitarian route on March 14, the city council said. About 300 people who left in the convoy reached the city of Zaporizhzhya on March 15, the council said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said talks between Ukrainian and Russian delegations will continue on March 15. Speaking in a video address, Zelenskiy said that the Ukrainian delegation did good work during talks on March 14. He provided no further details.
WATCH: At least two high-rise buildings in the capital's Svyatoshyn district were heavily damaged and set ablaze. RFE/RL correspondent Levko Stek reported from the site of another attack in the city's Kurenivka district that killed one person and injured 10 on March 14.
The latest negotiations, the fourth round involving high-level officials, were held by video and were the first in a week. The talks ended with the two sides expressing some optimism.
Previous discussions, held in person in Belarus, produced no lasting humanitarian routes or agreements to end the fighting.
Zelenskiy said he spoke on March 14 to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has sought to mediate a peaceful settlement. Bennett also spoke on March 14 with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The prime ministers of the Czech Republic, Poland, and Slovenia will travel to Kyiv on March 15 to meet with Zelenskiy in what they call an "unequivocal" show of support.
Zelenskiy hailed a Russian state TV employee who interrupted the main evening news program on Russian Channel 1 by running into a studio with a poster against the war in Ukraine. The employee was later arrested by police.
The Ukrainian president again addressed Russian soldiers, urging them to stop fighting and saying: “I’m offering you a chance to survive.”
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Kazakh Opposition Leader Sent To Detention
Kazakh opposition leader Zhanbolat Mamai has been placed in pretrial detention on a charge of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information."
Mamai's wife, Inga Imanbai, wrote of Facebook on March 14 that a court in Almaty ruled that her husband must stay in pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai, the leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, was sentenced on February 25 for organizing an unsanctioned public event to commemorate the victims of the January anti-government protests around Kazakhstan that claimed the lives of at least 230 people.
Mamai was expected to be released on March 12 after serving a 15-day jail term. However, he was not released and faced the additional charges.
Mamai is known for his harsh criticism of the country's authoritarian government.
He has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the political elite to be legally registered.
According to Imanbai, about a dozen of Mamai's supporters launched a hunger strike, demanding his immediate release.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
During their three-decade rule, several opposition figures have been killed, and many jailed or forced to flee the country.
Slovakia Expels Three Members Of Russian Embassy Staff
Slovakia has announced the expulsion of three Russian Embassy staff based on information from the country's intelligence service and gave them 72 hours to leave.
"Slovakia has decided to expel three Russian Embassy staff," Foreign Ministry spokesman Juraj Tomaga said.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs...at the same time strongly urges the Embassy of the Russian Federation that their representatives perform their activities in line with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations," the ministry said in a statement, without giving any details.
Slovak news website Dennikn.sk said without citing a sources that police arrested at least three Slovaks -- a colonel from the Defense Ministry, a member of the Slovak counterintelligence service SIS, and a person linked to a news website that the government shut down this month for spreading misinformation -- for suspected espionage for Russia.
The Slovak police and prosecutors announced they will hold a news conference on March 15 to elaborate on the case.
Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad pasted a screenshot of the Dennikn.sk article on his Facebook page and wrote that he could confirm that military intelligence provided police with "key intelligence information, including clear evidence" related to the case, but he gave no details.
"This is only the beginning, I believe the structure has opened through nicely. And we will go further. Clearly and thoroughly," Nad wrote.
The Russian Embassy in Bratislava had no immediate comment.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and TASS
Russian Pussy Riot Member Gets Another 15 Days In Jail After Finishing Sentence
MOSCOW -- A founding member of the Pussy Riot protest group in Moscow, Maria Alyokhina, has been handed another 15 days in jail right after she served a similar jail term.
Alyokhina was expected to be released on March 14, but instead of letting her go home, a Moscow court sent her back to jail for another 15 days for "refusal to follow orders to move from one cell to another while in jail."
She was detained on February 28 and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police, which Alyokhina denied.
On February 8, Alyokhina was sentenced to 15 days in jail over an Instagram post in 2015, which a Moscow court found as "inciting hatred."
That post showed three girls in hijabs, one of whom had "VODKA DUDKA ISLAM" written on her clothes.
In September, a Moscow court found Alyokhina guilty of violating restrictive measures aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus by calling on people to protest against the detention of opposition politician Aleksei Navalny.
She was then sentenced to one year of so-called "restricted freedom," a parole-like sentence, which she called politically motivated.
Squatters Take Over Russian Oligarch's $65 Million London Mansion
Squatters have taken over the central London property belonging to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, saying they have "liberated" the mansion and plan to use it to house Ukrainian refugees.
Police cordoned off the area around the mansion in the ritzy Knightsbridge area of London after the squatters took over the property, which is estimated to be worth around $65 million, on March 14.
"This property has been liberated," a banner hanging off a second floor balcony of the dwelling said.
Another was more direct: "Putin, go f*** yourself!" For emphasis, the phrase was also written in Russian.
A Ukrainian flag could also be seen hanging from a third-floor window.
Police stood by but did not arrest any of the squatters.
Deripaska is one of several Russian oligarchs to be hit with sanctions by the U.K. government.
The moves, taken in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, freeze their U.K. assets and also impose a travel ban on them, meaning they are banned from visiting the United Kingdom.
They are also prohibited from engaging in transactions with U.K. individuals and businesses.
Kazakhstan Limits Outflows Of Hard Currency, Gold Amid Russia Sanctions
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakhstan has limited flows of hard currency and gold out of the country amid an ongoing economic downturn in neighboring Russia after Moscow was hit with sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed a decree on March 14 banning people from taking more than $10,000 worth of foreign currency out of the country in cash. The decree also banned taking gold bars out of the country.
The decree was signed after a sharp drop in the Kazakh national currency, the tenge, which lost more than 20 percent of its value since the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Russia for the invasion, which began on February 24.
Many banks in the tightly controlled Central Asian country, along with those in Armenia, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan, all members of the Russian-led Eurasian Economic Union, have stopped giving clients their money in U.S. dollars, citing a shortage of the currency.
Last week, Russia's central bank announced that citizens with foreign-currency accounts would not be allowed to withdraw more than $10,000 until September 9 and that banks could no longer sell hard currency.
In early March, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an executive order banning people from taking more than $10,000 of foreign currency out of the country in cash.
The West's sanctions have cut off major Russian banks' access to the dollar and other reserve currencies and severed some of Russia's leading banks from the SWIFT global-payments-messaging system.
Sanctions have also blocked Russia's central bank from using much of the country's sizable reserves to protect the economy, while many Western companies have exited the Russian market because of the invasion.
EU Members Agree New Package Of Russia Sanctions
European Union member states have agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, the office of the French EU presidency has announced.
The French presidency said revoking Russia's "most-favored nation" trade status would be part of the package, a move that could open the door to the bloc banning or imposing punitive tariffs on Russian goods and putting Russia on the same level with North Korea or Iran.
Diplomats said sanctions were set to include an import ban on Russian steel and iron, an export ban on luxury goods including cars worth more than 50,000 euros ($55,000), and a ban on investments in oil companies and the energy sector.
Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich and 14 other individuals would also be added to the EU list of sanctioned Russian billionaire oligarchs, diplomats said.
Britain already placed sanctions on Abramovich last week, with an asset freeze and travel ban. Abramovich's net worth was recently estimated at $7.2 billion by Forbes magazine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has also said the package agreed upon by EU leaders at a summit last week also blocks Russia's access to funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.
The latest sanctions will be formally in place once they have been published in the EU's official journal, which the French presidency said will follow "soon."
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and dpa
Moscow Mayor Cancels Mandatory Masks But Ban On Public Gatherings Remains
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says the mandatory wearing of masks in public places will be lifted in the city as of March 15, while a ban on public gatherings and demonstrations introduced two years ago as part of coronavirus precautions will remain.
Sobyanin wrote on his blog on March 14 that the decision to cancel mandatory masks in the Russian capital was made due to "the stable improvement of the epidemiological situation" in Moscow.
The mayor also wrote that all COVID-19 restrictions at workplaces in the city will be lifted.
"In the current circumstances, the move will support businesses that are now suffering the ongoing sanctions' pressure," Sobyanin said, adding that the ban on holding public gatherings and rallies in Moscow remained in effect.
Russia has been slapped with heavy sanctions by the West over its invasion of Ukraine, which started on February 24.
Several recent unsanctioned rallies in Moscow protesting the war in Ukraine have been violently dispersed by police.
Russia as of March 14 has registered 17,376,241 cases of COVID-19, including 361,344 deaths.
Kazakh Officials Give Contradicting Death Tolls From January Unrest
NUR-SULTAN -- Kazakh officials have given contradicting death tolls from the anti-government protests in January that led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the country's political scene.
Prosecutor-General Berik Asylov said on March 14 that 230 people, including 19 police officers, died during the unrest in early January that was violently dispersed by law enforcement and armed forces.
According to Asylov, 139 people were killed in the country's largest city, Almaty, where the violence was the worst.
However, Ombudswoman Elvira Azimova said at a parliament session on March 14 that the number of people killed during the unrest was 238.
She later told RFE/RL that the figure she gave included those who died in police custody after they were detained, some wounded, following the unrest.
Kazakh officials said earlier that 227 people died in the violence.
Thousands of people were detained after the protests, which President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which the authorities have provided no evidence.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled Central Asian country's western Manghystau region on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread protests.
Human rights groups say the number killed was much higher than any of the figures provided by officials. The groups provided evidence showing that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
There also were reports that people in custody were tortured by the police.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said on March 2 that 62 people arrested over the deadly unrest had been sentenced to various prison terms.
Australia, Netherlands File Joint Case Against Russia Over MH17 Downing
Australia and the Netherlands have launched joint legal proceedings at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) against Russia over the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17.
In separate statements released on March 14, the governments of the two countries claimed Russia was responsible under international law for a missile strike that brought down the Amsterdam-to-Kuala Lumpur passenger flight over eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board.
"Today’s joint action by Australia and the Netherlands is a major step forward in both countries’ fight for truth, justice, and accountability for this horrific act of violence, which claimed the lives of 298 victims, 38 of whom called Australia home," the Australian government statement said.
In its statement, the Dutch government said Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine was not connected to the launching of the case, but added that the current events "underscore the vital importance" of ensuring justice is served.
"The government will continue to do everything in its power to call Russia to account for the downing of flight MH17 and to uphold the international legal order," Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said.
"We cannot and will not allow the death of 298 people, including 196 Dutch nationals, to go unanswered," it added.
Despite compelling evidence, Russia denies providing military assistance to separatist forces in parts of eastern Ukraine that have waged war against Kyiv since April 2014. More than 13,200 people have been killed in the conflict.
In 2016, an international Joint Investigation Team (JIT) determined that MH17 was shot down by a Buk anti-aircraft system that had been brought to Ukraine from Russia the same day and which returned to Russia -- minus one missile -- after the jet was shot down.
The JIT later determined that the Buk had been provided by the Russian 53rd Anti-Aircraft Brigade based in Kursk.
Since 2020, four people -- three Russians and a Ukrainian -- have been on trial in absentia in the Netherlands for their alleged roles in the MH17 downing. Dutch prosecutors in December asked the court to hand down life sentences to all the defendants.
Pregnant Woman Injured In Shelling Of Ukrainian Maternity Hospital Dies Along With Her Baby
KYIV -- A pregnant women who was injured last week in an air strike on a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol has died along with her unborn child.
The woman was in the maternity ward of the hospital when Russian forces shelled it, and she was pictured in a widely distributed photograph being rushed to an ambulance on a stretcher holding her swollen belly.
Her death was confirmed by local surgeon Timur Marin, according to the Associated Press. It also was reported on Facebook by a journalist with Voice of America and the photographer who took the photo.
The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to another hospital after the maternity hospital was shelled. Marin said that the explosion shattered her pelvis and tore off her thigh. Doctors performed a Caesarean section, but the child "showed no signs of life," he said. Doctors tried to resuscitate the mother but could not save her.
Another woman, Marianna Podhurska, who was also photographed during the shelling of the Mariupol maternity hospital, gave birth to a baby girl on March 10.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov confirmed on March 10 that the Russian military had launched an air strike on the hospital, saying it had “long been seized by the Azov Battalion and other radicals."
The Azov Battalion is a notorious militia that played a key role in defending Mariupol in the early days of the war in eastern Ukraine. It was kicked off of Facebook three years ago for its neo-Nazi rhetoric but was later formally incorporated into the official National Guard.
A few hours after Lavrov's comment, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian Army did not strike the hospital.
Ukraine and Western countries strongly condemned the air strike on March 9, which killed three people, including one child, and injured about two dozen, according to the Mariupol City Council.
Fighting, shelling, and air strikes continued in Mariupol and in various regions of the country on March 14.
Local authorities in a district in northern Kyiv said an artillery shell hit a nine-story residential building, killing two people.
Ukrainian authorities reported that a rocket was shot down over Kyiv and its fragments fell in a residential area, killing more people on the ground.
Residential buildings were destroyed during an air strike in one of the villages of the Zhytomyr region. In Rovno, a Russian air strike disabled a TV tower.
Russian troops and detachments of Russian-backed forces in the Luhansk region are also carrying out operations.
Russian media and representatives of separatist entities in Donetsk blamed Ukrainian forces for a missile attack on the center of Donetsk.
Photos and videos of the alleged impact site have shown the bodies of people killed. Donetsk representatives claim about 20 civilians were killed, but there has been no independent confirmation of the figure.
The Ukrainian side has not yet commented on the shelling.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Borrell Says North Macedonia's EU Accession Process Should Start As Soon As Possible
The EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, says the bloc should start formal accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible to enhance the security and defense of the Balkans as concerns that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will create volatility throughout the region.
Speaking at a news conference in Skopje on March 14, Borrell said that Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine last month was a moment to "reinvigorate the enlargement process" of the EU.
Borrell added that the bloc will continue discussions with Bulgaria to defuse tensions between the two neighbors that have threatened to stall Skopje’s bid for European integration.
The two countries have sparred for decades over language and historical issues. The row peaked in 2020 when EU member Bulgaria vetoed the start of membership talks with North Macedonia. Sofia argues that North Macedonia has failed to honor agreements it made in a 2017 bilateral friendship treaty.
Bulgaria has also called on North Macedonia to end purported "discrimination" against its ethnic-Bulgarian minority, to eradicate "hate speech" in the media, and to make changes to the country's history textbooks.
Skopje previously had to settle another long-running historical dispute over the use of the name "Macedonia" with its southern neighbor, Greece. Under that settlement, Skopje agreed to change the name of the country from Macedonia to North Macedonia.
Chernobyl Without Power Again After Russian Forces Damage High-Voltage Line, Ukrainian Energy Company Says
KYIV -- The Chernobyl nuclear plant has lost power again after Russian forces damaged a high-voltage power line to the plant for the second time, Ukraine's national energy company, Ukrenergo, said on March 14.
The damage occurred not long after electricity supplies had been restored to the facility by a Ukrenergo crew after the line was damaged the first time.
The company said in a statement that the line, which also supplies power to the town of Slavutych, was damaged again by Russian forces after the Ukrenergo repair crew fixed it.
The decommissioned power plant, the site of one of the world's worst nuclear disasters, was fully cut off from the electrical grid last week and the plant lost power after the line was cut the first time.
That outage put at risk some 20 tons of waste that must be constantly cooled to stop radiation leaking from the plant, which lies some 100 kilometers from Kyiv.
Ukrenergo did not say if all external power supply to the plant had been lost as a result of the most recent damage but demanded access to the area to carry out repairs.
Emergency diesel generators were turned on after the emergency shutdown last week to power systems that are important for safety.
Ukrenergo emphasized that Chernobyl “is an important facility that cannot be left without a reliable energy supply." The power supply for the residents of Slavutych also depends on the power line to the plant.
Russian forces occupied the still-radioactive site soon after invading Ukraine on February 24.
With reporting AFP and Reuters
Research Study Shows Jump In European Arms Imports Amid Deteriorating Russia Ties
Europe led the world in the growth of arms imports over the past five years and will likely continue to do so as countries build up weapons stocks in the face of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, according to a study published by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The study, released on March 14, showed a 4.6 percent drop in total global international arms transfers in the period from 2017 to 2021 compared with the previous five-year period, while imports by Europe jumped 19 percent.
"The severe deterioration in relations between most European states and Russia was an important driver of growth in European arms imports, especially for states that cannot meet all their requirements through their national arms industries," said Pieter Wezeman, a senior researcher with SIPRI's arms transfers programs.
Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24 after months of building up tens of thousands of troops along the border. The moves have already prompted European countries such as Germany, Denmark, and Sweden to announce plans to hike military spending.
Other countries, especially those on NATO's eastern flank, are expected to follow suit as the security alliance beefs up its forces amid the war. Ukraine borders several NATO countries.
SIPRI said that the United States was the world's largest arms exporter, with a 39 percent share of the market, more than double second-placed Russia, which had a 19 percent share.
Arms exports by the United States in 2017-21, compared with the previous five-year period, were also more than double those of Russia, with the Middle East accounting for 43 percent of all U.S. arms transfers.
Analysts expect Russian exports of arms will fall further in the coming years as a result of crippling sanctions imposed on it over the war.
Iranian Foreign Minister To Discuss Nuclear Deal In Moscow
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will discuss the conflict in Ukraine and ongoing international talks to revive the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear pact with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Russian and Iranian news agencies say.
The announcement comes days after France, Britain, and Germany warned of a risk that talks on an almost-completed revived nuclear deal could collapse over Russia’s demands to have its trade with Iran guaranteed amid massive sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.
Negotiations on renewing the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, which have been taking place in Vienna, stalled after Russia presented its new demands earlier this month. Until then the talks between Iran and major powers were close to renewing the agreement on regulating Iran's nuclear program.
"The ministers will pay special attention to the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program in the context of the negotiating process in Vienna, which has entered the final stretch," TASS quoted the Russian Foreign Ministry as saying.
Iran's Nour News, affiliated with a top security body, described the foreign minister's visit to Moscow as "a platform for serious, frank, and forward-looking talks" between two countries, which have demonstrated that "they can work very closely, decisively, and successfully on complex issues."
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told reporters on March 14 negotiators were "not at a point of announcing an agreement now since there are some important open issues that need to be decided upon by Washington."
He said that as soon as those decisions were made, negotiators would "be able to return to Vienna and reach a final agreement."
Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said on Twitter on March 14 that Tehran will stay in the talks until a "strong agreement that meets all our legal and logical demands" is reached.
The negotiations were halted after Russia on March 5 demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has dismissed Russia’s demands as "irrelevant" to the nuclear negotiations, which have been taking place between Iran and Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia, with the United States taking part indirectly.
The deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, but Washington unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump and imposed tough economic sanctions, including on oil exports.
Tensions in the region increased on March 13 when Iran attacked Iraq's northern city of Irbil with a dozen ballistic missiles in an assault on the capital of the autonomous Iraqi Kurdish region that appeared to target the United States and its allies.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the rocket attack targeting the U.S. consulate's new building and a residential area. The attack caused only material damage and injured one civilian, the Kurdish Interior Ministry said on March 13.
The IRGC statement claiming responsibility said it was against Israeli "strategic centers" in Irbil, Iran's state media reported.
A Kurdish spokesperson for the regional authorities said that the attack only targeted civilian residential areas, not sites belonging to foreign countries, and called on the international community to investigate.
Tehran had warned Iraqi authorities many times that its territory should not be used by third parties to conduct attacks against Iran, Khatibzadeh said on March 14.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Strikes Continue As Ukrainian Negotiator Says Talks 'Paused'
As the Russian military continues its deadly strikes against Ukraine, a fourth round of talks between the two sides on ending Moscow's unprovoked invasion failed to make progress, but are set to continue on March 15.
The discussions, which were being held via video link after three previous in-person meetings, come as Russia intensifies assaults across Ukraine.
European Union member states, meanwhile, agreed on a fourth package of sanctions against Russia, the office of the French EU Presidency announced on March 14.
The Russian military allowed a first column of cars to escape the besieged Black Sea port of Mariupol, which had been surrounded since the first week of the invasion, but blocked an aid convoy trying to reach the city.
Mariupol has suffered the worst humanitarian crisis of the war so far, with hundreds of thousands of desperate people sheltering in basements without food or water under the relentless Russian bombardment.
Russian forces shelled the capital, Kyiv, killing at least one person, while the Defense Ministry in Moscow said fragments from a shot-down Soviet-made Ukrainian missile ripped through the center of the eastern city of Donetsk, killing 23 people. It released footage of a missile on a busy street and vehicles destroyed by shrapnel.
The claim could not be independently verified.
On the 19th day of the invasion, the fourth round of talks made no breakthrough other than a planned resumption on March 15, with Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying the pause was to allow for "additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions."
The diplomatic efforts have raised hopes that Moscow might open the way for more civilians to evacuate even as Russian forces keep up their pressure on the capital and other major cities.
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that some 4,000 people were able to evacuate via 10 humanitarian corridors on March 14 but that many more remained in the danger zone.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said suffering in Mariupol was "simply immense" and that the bodies of civilians and combatants remain trapped under the rubble or "lying in the open where they fell."
The fight for Mariupol is crucial because it lies in an area that could help Russia establish a land corridor to Crimea, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014.
Petro Andryushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, said on March 14 that a local cease-fire arranged with the Russian forces besieging the city held long enough for the first cars to leave for the city of Zaporizhzhya, about 225 kilometers away.
He said about 150,000 residents had left the city using humanitarian corridors, while some 350,000 residents remained in the city.
"They are living in a dramatic situation right now. No water, no electricity at the moment in some areas," he said. "People collect snow to melt it and use it for drinking and cooking."
Some areas have been completely destroyed and it may not be possible to repair the houses in them. Some people have had to bury their loved ones in backyards, he added.
Andryushchenko also expressed concern that the situation in the city may worsen within hours.
Nine people died and another nine were wounded on March 14 when Russian forces hit a television tower outside the western Ukrainian city of Rivne, local authorities said.
Air strikes were reported across the country, including the southern city of Mykolayiv and the northern city of Chernihiv, where heating was knocked out for most of the town.
Explosions were reported overnight around the Russian-occupied Black Sea port of Kherson.
Russian forces also fired at the airport in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, which is less than 150 kilometers north of Romania and 250 kilometers from Hungary.
Local authorities in a district in northern Kyiv said an artillery shell hit a nine-story residential building, killing two people, and a pregnant woman who was injured last week in an air strike on a maternity hospital in the city of Mariupol died along with her unborn child.
WATCH: Thousands of people have fled the town of Irpin near Kyiv, after civilian areas came under sustained Russian attack. RFE/RL spoke to some of the people who remain. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing)
U.S. President Joe Biden has sent his national-security adviser to Rome to meet with a Chinese official over worries that Beijing is amplifying Russian disinformation and may help Moscow evade Western economic sanctions.
Jake Sullivan met with China's top diplomat, Yang Jiechi, in Rome and "raised directly and very clearly" concerns over China's support for Russia, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on March 14.
Backing Russia in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine would have implications for China's relationships around the world, including with U.S. allies and partners in Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, Price said at a press briefing.
The White House said in a statement that Sullivan and Yang discussed a range of issues in U.S.-China relations, "with substantial discussion of Russia's war against Ukraine."
Ahead of the talks, Sullivan bluntly warned China to avoid helping Russia evade sanctions. "We will not allow that to go forward," he said. Russia denied it needed China's help.
In Washington, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter on March 14 that Ukrainian President Zelenskiy will address the U.S. Congress via video link on March 16.
"The Congress remains unwavering in our commitment to supporting Ukraine as they face Putin's cruel and diabolical aggression, and to passing legislation to cripple and isolate the Russian economy as well as deliver humanitarian, security, and economic assistance to Ukraine," Pelosi and Schumer wrote in the letter.
"We look forward to the privilege of welcoming President Zelenskiy's address to the House and Senate and to convey our support to the people of Ukraine as they bravely defend democracy," they added.
While U.S. lawmakers have backed Ukraine with stiff sanctions against Russia and billions of dollars in aid and weapons to Kyiv, Zelenskiy has repeatedly called for Washington and its NATO allies to set up and enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
Most U.S. lawmakers and the White House are opposed to such a move, saying it would bring NATO into direct contact with Russia's military and thus risk escalating the war.
And in an extraordinary protest, an anti-war demonstrator interrupted the main news program on Russian state TV Channel One on March 14, holding up a sign behind the studio presenter with slogans denouncing the war in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm over Russia raising the alert level for its nuclear forces, calling the move a "bone-chilling development."
"The prospect of nuclear conflict, once unthinkable, is now back within the realm of possibility," Guterres told reporters, and repeated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities.
President Vladimir Putin last month said that Russia's nuclear forces should be put on high alert, raising fears that Russia's invasion of Ukraine could lead to nuclear war. U.S. officials have said they have seen no reason so far to change Washington's nuclear-alert levels.
Russia and the United States have by far the biggest arsenals of nuclear warheads after the Cold War that divided the world for much of the 20th century, pitting the West against the Soviet Union and its allies.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Iran Suspends Talks With Regional Rival Saudi After Mass Executions
Iran has unilaterally suspended talks aimed at defusing longstanding tensions with regional rival Saudi Arabia, Iranian state media reported on March 13.
The media reports didn’t give a reason for Tehran’s decision, but it came a day after Saudi Arabia said it had executed 81 men in its biggest mass execution in decades.
Activists said, 41 of them were Shi'ite Muslims from the eastern Qatif region, which has historically been a flash point between the Sunni-dominated government and minority Shi'ites.
Riyadh severed ties with Iran in 2016, after Iranian protesters stormed the Saudi Embassy in Tehran following the execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric in Saudi Arabia.
Shi’ite-led Iran and Sunni-controlled Saudi Arabia, which are locked in proxy conflicts around the region, started direct talks last year to try to contain tensions and restore ties.
The two countries have held four rounds of talks in Iraq since April, and a new round was expected on March 16.
There was no immediate comment from the Saudi authorities.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Kadyrov Reportedly Travels To Ukraine, Where Chechen Paramilitaries Are Fighting
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has reportedly traveled to Ukraine, where members of his feared militia force are believed to be fighting alongside regular Russian forces.
The TV channel controlled by Kadryov’s administration in Chechnya posted a video to the Telegram messaging app on March 13 saying Kadyrov was in Ukraine, though it did not give his exact whereabouts or say when the video was taken.
There was no immediate independent confirmation of the claim. Kadyrov himself has not yet confirmed on his personal social media accounts that he is in Ukraine. However, it is known that units of the Chechen National Guard were sent to the country.
In the video, Kadyrov is shown meeting with soldiers as they describe their actions. A flag with the image of Kadyrov’s father, Akhmad, can be seen in the background.
Kadyrov speaks only briefly in the video, as a soldier explains how a unit took control of an orphanage 7 kilometers from Kyiv.
“The strategy that you suggested to us turned out to be 100 percent correct,” the soldier says.
The video is captioned: "Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov together with fighters participating in a special military operation in Ukraine."
The presence of Chechen fighters in Ukraine has been widely reported, with videos and photographs documenting their presence.
Some videos have been taken by Chechen units as they either prepared to depart for Ukraine, or as they were moving within Ukraine, and reposted to Kadyrov’s personal Telegram channel.
Chechen paramilitary units are widely considered to be a formidable fighting force, having been deployed, ostensibly with government authorization, to eastern Ukraine in the past, as well as to places like Syria.
For his part, Kadyrov runs Chechnya as his own fiefdom, having been authorized by Russian officials to take control of the region in the late 2000s after his father was assassinated in a bomb blast.
Large-scale fighting in Chechnya ended years ago, and the capital, Grozny, which was devastated by Russian forces in the 2000s, has been rebuilt, with gleaming skyscrapers and landscaped boulevards.
But Kadyrov’s forces have been linked to widespread rights abuses, kidnappings, and collective punishment. Kadyrov has also overseen a brutal purge that has targeted gay men.
