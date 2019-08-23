Navalny Released From Moscow Jail After Court Rejects Extending His Sentence

A spokeswoman for Aleksei Navalny says the Russian opposition leader has been released from jail after a Moscow court rejected an attempt to prolong his sentence.

Kira Yarmysh posted photos on Twitter of Navalny leaving the detention facility early on August 23. One photo shows him stopping to speak to a group of reporters who had gathered outside the gate.

Navalny, a prominent Kremlin critic, was sentenced last month to 30 days in jail for calling on people to take part in an unauthorized protest.

While in jail, Navalny was taken to a hospital with a severe facial rash that doctors said was an allergic reaction. Some supporters suspected he was poisoned.

He spent some 19 hours in the hospital before returning to the detention center.

The head of the jail where he was serving his sentence had asked the Moscow court to delay his release by the time spent in hospital, but the court rejected the move.