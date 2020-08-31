Navalny's Team Publishes Siberian Investigation Conducted Just Prior To Poisoning

Aleksei Navalny’s team has published its investigative report about corruption in Siberia, where the Russian opposition politician was apparently poisoned earlier this month while conducting research.



The report, published on Navalny's website on August 31, claims 18 out of 50 lawmakers in Novosibirsk, Russia’s third-largest city, are owners or represent owners of construction companies.

The report also gives detailed information about properties and assets of the lawmakers and their relatives and calls on people in Novosibirsk to vote for opposition candidates supported by Navalny's Smart Voting project.



Novosibirsk and the surrounding region is experiencing a building boom, including government-funded projects, raising questions about conflicts of interest among the lawmakers.



Navalny was touring Siberia, including Novosibirsk and Tomsk, where municipal elections will be held in September, when he suddenly felt sick aboard a plane flying from Tomsk to Moscow on August 20.



The 44-year-old spent two days in a hospital in the city of Omsk before being transferred to Germany, where he remains in an intensive-care unit in a medically induced coma.



Doctors at the Charite Hospital in Berlin have concluded that Navalny was poisoned by a group of active substances called cholinesterase inhibitors, which are found in several drugs as well as in some pesticides and nerve agents.



Navalny’s team claims he was deliberately poisoned and have blamed the Kremlin. The Russian doctors in Omsk who treated Navalny said their tests did not find any trace of poison in Navalny.



The German doctors’ conclusion has prompted Western governments to demand Russia fully investigate how Navalny was poisoned.



So far, Russian officials have brushed aside allegations Navalny was deliberately poisoned and shown little indication they plan to fully investigate the case.