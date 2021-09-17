Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Navalny Allies Say 'Smart Voting' App Disappears from Apple, Google Stores

Aleksei Navalny's Smart Voting app is seen on a phone in Moscow on September 16.

Associates of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny say Apple and Google have removed Navalny's Smart Voting application from their online stores as a three-day parliamentary poll kicked off in Russia.

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, tweeted on September 17 that the application, via which Navalny's team launched its system to promote candidates other than those proposed by the ruling United Russia party, had disappeared from the online stores.

"This is, of course, a tremendous act of censorship. It's a pity that at the moment of standoff between honest people and the corrupt regime, these companies played into the latter's hands," Yarmysh said.


Apple and Google did not immediately comment on the situation.

Another close associate of Navalny, Ivan Zhdanov, called on those voters who have already uploaded the app to their devices to share information on the candidates being recommended with others.

Russians began voting on September 17 for a new State Duma, along with legislatures in 39 regions and nine regional governors, amid an unprecedented crackdown on opposition and independent media.

Polls will be open on September 18 and 19, as well.

  • 16x9 Image

    RFE/RL

    RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG