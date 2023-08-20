Netherlands, Denmark To Give Ukraine F-16 Fighter Jets In Crucial Win For Kyiv

The Netherlands and Denmark have said they will give F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine once certain "conditions" have been met, a long-awaited step that will help Kyiv fill a crucial hole in its armed forces.

"Today we can announce that the Netherlands and Denmark commit to the transfer of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine and the Ukrainian Air Force, including cooperation with the United States and other partners once the conditions for such a transfer have been met," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on August 20 as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited his country.

Rutte said that the Netherlands has 42 F-16s available, but did not state whether all or just some would be given to Ukraine. It is unclear how many Denmark would transfer. Zelenskiy, who called the deal a "breakthrough agreement," said the exact number of aircraft will be discussed "a little later.”



However, the aircraft are unlikely to arrive in time to help Ukraine's armed forces with their current counteroffensive, which is going slower than anticipated in part because they do not have much air support.



Kyiv had for months urged NATO nations to give it advanced U.S. jets to help defend itself against Russian attacks. However, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden balked, fearing such deliveries could provoke Moscow.



As has repeatedly happened with Kyiv’s request for advanced weapons systems since the invasion began in February 2022, the Biden administration eventually acquiesced to U.S. jet transfers amid domestic and allied pressure after dragging its feet for months on the issue.



Zelenskiy arrived in the Netherlands on August 20 and is expected to continue to Denmark later in the day. The Danish Foreign Ministry also confirmed its commitment to delivering F-16s in a statement though it did not give any numbers.



The two NATO members have led international efforts to train Ukrainian pilots for F-16s and to ultimately deliver the jets to help counter Russia’s air superiority.

Moscow has used its advantage in the air to bomb Ukrainian cities and cut down troops pushing forward with Kyiv’s two-month-old counteroffensive.



U.S. military experts have said Ukraine is being forced to do something the United States would never do on the battlefield: carry out a counteroffensive without air superiority. Ukraine has suffered significant casualties in its current counteroffensive, as has Russia.



Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said August 19 that training had begun for Ukrainians to fly F-16s, but added it would take at least six months and possibly longer to also train engineers and mechanics to repair them.



Training will take place in Denmark and Romania, officials from a coalition of 11 nations have said.



Ukraine, which expects several dozens of pilots to be trained, said last week it did not expect to be able to use F-16s this autumn or winter.



Experts say Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no signs of halting his invasion despite its failure to date and expect the war to drag well into next year, meaning the F16 are likely to be deployed in battle.

With reporting by Reuters