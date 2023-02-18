News
Netherlands Orders Russian Embassy To Downsize And Closes St. Petersburg Consulate
The Dutch government on February 18 said it would close its consulate in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, and that it would limit the number of Russian diplomats allowed at the Russian Embassy in The Hague. "Russia keeps trying to secretly get intelligence agents into the Netherlands under cover of diplomacy. We cannot and shall not allow that," Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in a statement. "At the same time, Russia refuses to give visas to Dutch diplomats who would work at the consulate in St. Petersburg or the embassy in Moscow." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Ukrainian Parliament Speaker Hopes For NATO Invite In Summer
Ukraine hopes to receive an offer of NATO membership as early as this summer, according to parliamentary speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk. "We expect Ukraine to get an invitation at the Vilnius summit and start its way into the alliance," Stefanchuk told Ukrainian television on February 18. Stefanchuk noted that on the fringes of the Munich Security Conference currently under way in the German city, "questions related to an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO are already being discussed." The NATO summit is scheduled for July 11-12 in the Lithuanian capital, Vilnius.
Ukraine Rejects Loss Of Territory To Russia In Exchange For Peace
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has categorically ruled out any territorial losses for his country, following the announcement of a Chinese peace plan. It is in Ukraine's interest that China plays a role in the search for peace, but its territorial integrity is not negotiable, Kuleba told journalists on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18. "No concessions, no compromise is possible with regard to the territorial integrity of Ukraine or any other nation in the world," Kuleba said.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Defends Call For Cluster Weapons
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba defended his country's call for cluster munitions, saying he realizes the ammunition is controversial but added Ukraine is not a party to the convention prohibiting them and thus could legally use them. Kuleba spoke to reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 18. The Convention on Cluster Munitions is an international treaty prohibiting the use, transfer, production, and stockpiling of cluster bombs, a type of weapon that scatters submunitions or "bomblets" over an area. Neither Ukraine nor Russia has signed the agreement. Kuleba said Ukraine has evidence Russia is using cluster ammunition.
EU 'Can Move Mountains' To Supply Ammunition To Kyiv, Says Von Der Leyen
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on February 18 she was confident the EU's joint interest in getting more ammunition to Ukraine will trump individual national interests when it comes to common European defense procurement programs. The bloc is urgently exploring ways for member countries to team up to buy munitions to help Ukraine. "As always in this atrocious war that Russia unleashed against Ukraine, we see we can move mountains under pressure, and therefore here too," she told reporters at the Munich Security Conference. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Cite Progress But Disputes Remain After Blinken Meeting
The leaders of bitter enemies Azerbaijan and Armenia said some progress had been made toward peace between the two Caucasus nations during trilateral talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, but they made clear that much work still needed to be done.
The meeting at the Munich Security Conference on February 18 was the first between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian since October amid renewed tensions over a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, which is legally part of Azerbaijan.
A statement posted on the Armenian prime minister’s website said that "reference was made to the progress of work on the draft peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as the unblocking of regional transport infrastructure and the implementation of delimitation between the two countries in line with the agreement reached in Prague."
In October, the European Council said the two leaders had met on the sidelines of a summit in Prague and agreed to a civilian EU mission alongside their common border, where clashes last year killed more than 200 people in the worst flare-up of fighting between the two Caucasus neighbors since 2020.
Following the Munich meeting, Pashinian's office said he "reaffirmed the determination of the Armenian side to achieve a treaty that will truly guarantee long-term peace and stability in the region."
The Armenian leader brought up the issue of "Azerbaijan's illegal blockade of the Lachin Corridor and the resulting humanitarian, environmental, and energy crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh." Baku denies that it is blocking access to the region.
According to Russian news agencies, Aliyev said progress had been made on a peace deal and that his country was studying Yerevan's proposals but that he considered moves made so far to be insufficient.
Aliyev said Baku had proposed the establishment of checkpoints on the border between the two countries.
Russia's TASS news agency reported that the Munich talks lasted about 90 minutes.
Pashinian on February 15 said Armenia had proposed creating a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees as part of its latest peace plan on the breakaway region.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been sparring over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. The mainly ethnic Armenian enclave is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994 with some 30,000 dead.
During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan regained control of much of Nagorno-Karabakh and adjacent territories held by Armenian forces. More than 6,500 people died in the fighting that was ended by a Russia-brokered peace agreement.
The blocking of the Lachin Corridor has led to sometimes tense standoffs between the protesting Azerbaijanis and Russian troops who are stationed there as part of the 2020 Russia-brokered deal.
Human Rights Watch said on December 21 that the blocking of the Lachin Corridor had disrupted access to essential goods and services for tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians living there.
Prior to the Munich meeting, Blinken said that "we believe that Armenia and Azerbaijan have a genuinely historic opportunity to secure an enduring peace after more than 30 years of conflict."
He said that "the United States is committed to doing anything we can to support these efforts, whether it's directly with our friends, whether it's in a trilateral format such as this, or with other international partners."
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani and Armenian Services and Reuters
Seven Arrested In Bulgaria After Bodies Of 18 Afghan Migrants Found In Abandoned Truck
SOFIA -- Seven people have been arrested in Bulgaria a day after the bodies of 18 Afghan migrants were found in an abandoned truck near the village of Lokorsko outside capital, Sofia, authorities said on February 18.
Atanas Ilkov, director of the Main Directorate of the National Police, said three people were arrested on February 17 in the Sofia area, while the owner of the truck was also detained in Burgas on the same day.
Three additional people were later detained in Burgas, Kableshkovo, and Karnobat, Bulgarian media reported, citing sources.
The Bulgarian Interior Ministry had said the truck was carrying about 52 migrants and that survivors -- some in extremely bad condition -- had been taken to three hospitals in Sofia for emergency treatment.
"They have suffered from a lack of oxygen, their clothes are wet, they are freezing, and obviously haven't eaten for days," Health Minister Assen Medzhidiev said.
A Bulgarian citizen told BTV he had happened to be passing by the truck and the migrants outside the vehicle asked him for help.
The truck was abandoned along a highway near Sofia, and the driver fled, according to the Interior Ministry. The people may have been hidden in a shelter built under a load of timber, state news agency BTA reported.
Police received the first report about the truck around 2:15 p.m. Authorities are working to determine the exact cause of death for the 18 people and the route the truck took. They estimated that the truck had been abandoned for 24 hours.
The Prosecutor-General's Office announced that a nationwide investigation has been launched, and deputy chief prosecutor Borislav Sarafov had arrived on the scene along with Sofia prosecutor Iliana Kirilova.
Authorities said the Afghan migrants likely were traveling from Turkey on their way to Western Europe.
The reports come after EU leaders agreed to measures including initiatives to strengthen the defense infrastructure along the border between Bulgaria and Turkey, including the use of cameras and observation towers, dpa reported.
Leaders of member states met in Brussels on February 16 to discuss actions to deal with the growing number of migrants arriving illegally. About 330,000 border crossing cases were registered last year.
Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehhammer recently visited the Bulgarian-Turkish border, where he said 2 billion euros were needed to expand the fence along the EU external border to reduce migration pressure to Europe. Failure to deal with migration was cited by Vienna as an obstacle to the admission of Bulgaria and Romania to Schengen passport-free travel zone.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Hungary Must Bolster Judiciary 'Very Soon' To Recover Billions From EU, Says Top Official
Hungary must bolster the independence of its judiciary "very soon" to stand a realistic chance of getting any of the 15.4 billion euros ($16.5 billion) envisaged for Budapest from the European Union's COVID recovery stimulus, a top official in the bloc said. Hungary can get 5.8 billion euros in free grants and 9.6 billion euros in cheap loans from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until Budapest implements reforms to improve judicial independence and tackle corruption. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.K. Will Help Other Countries Willing To Send Aircraft To Ukraine, Sunak Says
Britain offered to help other countries that were willing to send aircraft to Ukraine now, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on February 18, as he urged allies to maintain their support in the war against Russia. Sunak has joined former British leaders Boris Johnson and Liz Truss in providing strong support to Ukraine, including through the delivery of weapons and training of troops. It has so far refused to send fighter jets, but Sunak said that Britain could help in other ways. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Western Allies Voice Concern At Iran-Russia Defense Ties
The U.S., British, French, and German foreign ministers on February 18 expressed concern over the deepening cooperation between Russia and Iran, the manufacturer of drones the West says Moscow deploys in Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with France's Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK counterpart James Cleverly on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. They "discussed their concerns about the deepening two-way military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and its implications," a U.S. statement said.
Kazakhstan Challenges Large Asset Transfer By Ex-President's Foundation
Kazakh prosecutors have filed a lawsuit seeking to nullify the transfer of a local bank's ownership from ex-president Nursultan Nazarbaev's nonprofit foundation to a foreign company, they said on February 16. The foundation established by Nazarbaev used to own Jusan Bank, the sixth-largest lender in the former Soviet republic. But according to a statement by the Prosecutor General's Office, the company through which the foundation owned the bank transferred its shares to Jusan Technologies, a British company, in 2020, "endangering public interest." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
WFP Boss Says Renewing Black Sea Grain Deal Critical For Africa
The head of the U.N. food agency warned on February 18 that failure to renew a U.N.-backed initiative that has enabled Ukraine to export grain from ports blockaded by Russia would be catastrophic as millions in Africa are on the cusp of famine. Speaking in an interview with Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, World Food Program (WFP) boss David Beasley said that the initiative's current grain flows were still falling well short of the needs of poorer countries. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Missiles Hit Ukraine From Black Sea As U.S. Accuses Moscow Of 'Crimes Against Humanity'
Russia continued its missile and drone attacks against Ukrainian military and civilian sites on February 18 while top U.S. officials accused Moscow of "crimes against humanity" in the war and said Russian forces had suffered 200,000 casualties as the conflict neared the one-year anniversary.
At least two civilians were wounded and the windows of several homes shattered in the city of Khmelnytskiy in western Ukraine on February 18, as Russia launched missiles from the Black Sea, Ukrainian authorities said.
At the same time, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, said the United States has concluded that Russia committed "crimes against humanity" in its unprovoked war against Ukraine, with its forces having pursued "widespread and systemic" attacks against civilians in the country.
Also in Munich, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said U.S. experts have calculated that Russia has suffered about 200,000 killed or wounded in the war and that more than 1 million Russians "have left their country because they do not want to be part of this war and the direction that the country is being taken."
"Look at what has happened, what [Russian President Vladimir] Putin has done to his own country," Blinken added.
Battlefield claims, including casualty figures on both sides, have been difficult to verify in the war that began with Russia’s invasion on February 24, 2022.
On February 18, Ukraine's air force said its air defenses shot down two of the four Kalibr missiles Russia fired from the Black Sea.
According to Oleksandr Symchyshyn, the mayor of Khmelnytskiy, two explosions were heard in the city, which lies 274 kilometers west of the capital, Kyiv.
"There are three damaged educational institutions and around 10 damaged high-rise apartment blocks. Around 500 windows and balconies have been destroyed," he told Ukraine's national television.
Ukraine's state nuclear company said on February 18 that two Russian cruise missiles flew close to the South Ukraine nuclear plant.
Ukraine briefly issued air-raid alerts nationwide in the morning on February 18 amid the threat of a fresh round of Russian strikes. The sirens went off in all regions with the exception of Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava. Most of the alerts were lifted shortly afterward.
The Russian military launched 41 missile strikes on Ukraine during the night on February 16 and Ukrainian air-defense forces shot down 16 of the missiles, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's military.
Russia has launched repeated waves of strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, especially on its energy facilities, since early October, at times leaving millions of people without electricity, heating, and water supplies during the cold winter.
Russia's Defense Ministry said on February 18 that its forces had captured Hrianykivka, a village in Ukraine's Kharkiv region, after an offensive push. The claim cannot be independently verified.
Ukraine's General Staff had said in a briefing note earlier in the day that Hrianykivka was being shelled, but it made no mention of a Russian assault.
Much of the discussions at the Munich Security Conference centered on the war in Ukraine and talks of possible increased Western aid to Kyiv.
In her comments, Harris accused Russian forces of "gruesome acts of murder, torture, rape, and deportation, execution-style killings, beatings, and electrocution."
"I say to all those who have perpetrated these crimes and to their superiors who are complicit in these crimes: You will be held to account.... Justice must be served," Harris said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Reza Pahlavi Says He's Attending Munich Conference To Bring The Voice Of Iranians To The World
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says he and other opposition activists attending the Munich Security Conference want to bring the demands of Iranians to the world. Pahlavi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that due to state pressure, critics in the Islamic republic cannot express themselves freely. "They want us to deliver their message to the world. It’s our duty and our mission," Pahlavi said in a February 18 interview on the sidelines of the annual security forum where Iranian officials have not been invited. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Ukraine Foreign Minister Discusses Future Tank Supplies With Rheinmetall CEO
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on February 18 he met with the chief executive of German defense manufacturer Rheinmetall to discuss future supplies of tanks and armored vehicles to Ukraine. "I met with Rheinmetall AG CEO Armin Papperger to focus on ways to increase production for Ukraine and allies," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. "We also discussed large projects to boost Ukraine’s tank and armored vehicles capabilities, both short-term and long-term. Rheinmetall is ready to ramp up engagement," he added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Blinken To Hold Trilateral Meeting With Leaders Of Armenia, Azerbaijan In Munich
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a trilateral meeting with the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan in Munich on February 18, the U.S. State Department said. The talks will mark the first meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev since October. It comes amid escalated tensions between the two nations over a blockade of the Lachin Corridor, the only land route giving Armenia direct access to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. To read the original stories from RFE/RL’s Armenian and Azerbaijani services, click here and here.
German Radiation Agency: Risk Of Ukraine Nuclear Calamity Still High
The risk of a disaster at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine due to fighting or the loss of external power remains high despite the threat having fallen from the headlines, the head of Germany's Federal Office for Radiation Protection said. Inge Paulini said there is considerable risk of an accident occurring that has far-reaching consequences as long as the war continues. Apart from a direct attack on a plant, Paulini said the risk associated with power supply failures is among her top worries.
Russia Proposes February 24 Launch Of Relief Ship After Space Station Leak
Russia's space agency proposed the launch of a ship on February 24 to bring two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut back from the International Space Station, news agencies reported. A pressure loss in the Progress MS-21 space cargo ship delayed the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 ship to bring back the three who had been due to return on February 20. Roskosmos said the damaged module was sealed off from the rest of the station and there was no threat to the safety of the seven crew onboard. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Pakistani Taliban Warns Of More Attacks Against Police After Compound Raid
Pakistan's Taliban warned on February 18 of more attacks against law enforcement officers, a day after four people were killed when a suicide squad stormed a police compound in Karachi. The police are often used on the front line of Pakistan's battle with the Taliban and are frequently a target of militants who accuse them of extrajudicial killings. In the evening on February 17, a Taliban suicide squad stormed the Karachi Police Office compound in the southern port city, prompting an hours-long gun battle that ended when two of the attackers were shot dead and a third blew himself up.
Bulgaria Will Not Make It Into Eurozone In January 2024 As Planned
Bulgaria will not adopt the euro from January 1, 2024, as the country planned, Finance Minister Rositsa Velkova said on February 17.
"The date of January 1, 2024, is no longer valid.... The new target date is January 1, 2025," she told a press conference.
The reason for the postponement is that parliament has failed to adopt the necessary legal changes, including reforms on money laundering, and Bulgaria does not meet the criterion for the level of inflation, she said.
"Our European partners believe that Bulgaria is late with the adoption of the legislation," she added.
Bulgaria has been following a strict austerity regime since 1997 whereby the national currency, the lev, is pegged to the euro at a fixed rate.
The decision to postpone joining the eurozone comes as the EU member faces a fifth parliamentary election in two years on April 2. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev dissolved the last parliament at the start of February after just four months.
Successive elections have produced fragmented parliaments in which no party has been able to cobble together a government.
Velkova warned in January that unadopted legal changes could delay Bulgaria's membership in the eurozone. Despite her warning, the measures never came to a vote.
Velkova told the press conference that Bulgaria will not submit a convergence report at the end of February, and with that the deadline of the beginning of 2024 for entering the eurozone is also dropped. The decision was made after talks with European officials.
It was agreed that Bulgaria should strive for a new date, which would be no later than January 1, 2025.
Bulgaria must fulfill its commitment to join the Currency Mechanism II and adopt four draft laws, including the Anti-Money Laundering Measure, a Commercial Bankruptcy Law, and changes to the law regulating insurance.
With reporting by AFP
German MP Notes Significance Of Iranian Activists Representing Iran At Munich Conference
MUNICH -- A German MP in the European Parliament said it is significant that for the first time Iran is not represented by its foreign minister at the Munich Security Conference but by other political figures who have a different vision for the future of Iran.
Hannah Neumann, an MP in the Strasbourg-based Parliament who has been outspoken on Iran and women's rights, told RFE/RL in an interview on February 17 that the presence of the three activists who are representing Iran reflects the "the distance that is clearly growing between the international community and the regime that is currently holding power."
Neumann will join U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey); Nazanin Boniadi, an actress and ambassador to Amnesty International; Masih Alinejad, an activist, journalist, and founder of the group White Wednesdays; and Reza Pahlavi, an activist and son of the former shah, in a panel discussion at the conference on February 18.
Neumann said it is important to recognize that the three can speak openly about Iran because they live outside the country and they have used this privilege in recent months to create awareness in the international community about what is happening in Iran, where people have been demonstrating against a lack of rights in the biggest threat to the regime since the 1979 revolution.
In response, authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty. Hundreds of people have been killed during the unrest, which was touched off by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Neumann said the three activists who will join her on the panel are prominent figures who have decided that they want to take some responsibility for where Iran is heading.
But she said it will be people inside Iran who will have the most to say about its future, and it’s clear that there is "a lot of political activism that is thinking about a different future of Iran."
She credited the protests and the work of activists outside Iran with helping people "understand how bad the regime is how it's terrorizing its own people, how it's terrorizing the region.”
The international community still needs to understand what the alternative could be, and that's why it's encouraging to see such a diverse group "wanting to become part of describing this alternative."
Neumann also commented on the possibility that EU countries could label the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) a terrorist organization, saying it would be important symbolically because it would mean the IRGC would not be a legitimate partner for negotiations.
The European Parliament, which last month called on the EU and its member states to designate the IRGC a terrorist organization, has blamed the IRGC for the repression of protesters and for supplying of drones to Russia's military for use in Ukraine.
"If the demand is that they should be on the terror list, and our assessment is that they behave like terrorists, I think it is important to politically clearly state that and put them in the list," Neumann said.
But she said it can be a very complicated process, and not all EU countries see the issue the same.
She also cast doubt on continuing the negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal, which have been stalled for months.
"It is our responsibility to do everything possible to keep [Iran] from having the nuclear bomb, but the question is, is continuing [talks on the Iran nuclear deal] in this position forever and ever and ever the way to get there? At the moment, I'm not sure if it still is,” she said.
Harris Tells Munich Conference U.S. Concluded Russia Committed 'Crimes Against Humanity' in Ukraine
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says the United States has concluded that Russia committed "crimes against humanity" in its unprovoked war against Ukraine, with its forces having pursued "widespread and systemic" attacks against civilians in the country.
Harris made the comments in a speech on February 18 at the Munich Security Conference, where she said the United States reached the conclusion after examining evidence.
"The U.S. has formally determined that Russia has committed crimes against humanity," Harris said, adding that the actions of Russian forces are "an assault on our common value and our common humanity."
Harris cited a list of abuses by Russian forces in Ukraine -- including torture and rape as well as the bombing of a Mariupol maternity hospital, that killed three people, including a child.
"Let us all agree: On behalf of all the victims, known and unknown, justice must be served," Harris said.
She also said the United States will support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is also attending the conference, said in a statement that "we reserve crimes against humanity determinations for the most egregious crimes."
"As today's determination shows, the United States will pursue justice for the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes," Blinken added.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the U.S. statement, saying that Russia had started a "genocidal war” against his country.
"Everything that stems from that is crimes against humanity, war crimes, and various other atrocities committed by the Russian army in the territory of Ukraine," he told reporters in Munich.
Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told the conference that Ukraine's Western allies must provide Ukraine what it needs to defeat Russia.
"We must give Ukraine what they need to win and prevail as a sovereign, independent nation in Europe," he told the annual gathering in Germany.
Western support for Ukraine has been top on the agenda at the conference, where heads of states, officials, diplomats, and experts meet to discuss major security topics.
European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen told the security forum on February 18 that allies must "double down" on military support for Ukraine.
"We have to double down and we have to continue the really massive support that is necessary [so] that these imperialistic plans of [President Vladimir] Putin will completely fail," she said.
Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced at the conference on February 18 that Beijing will present a a peace initiative to end the war in Ukraine.
"We will present something. And that is the Chinese position on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," Wang was quoted as saying. "We will stand firm on the side of peace and dialogue."
China has refused to condemn Russia's unprovoked war on Ukraine and impose sanctions against Moscow for invading its neighbor.
Kuleba later told reporters that it is in Ukraine's interest that China plays a role in the search for peace, while adding that its territorial integrity is not negotiable.
"No concessions, no compromise is possible with regard to the territorial integrity of Ukraine or any other nation in the world," Kuleba said, according to dpa.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy renewed calls on the West to maintain speedy delivery of weapons and other supplies to Ukraine, as he opened the three-day summit by video link on February 17.
The Ukrainian leader said Russia should not be allowed to buy time for its aggression, as the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion approaches its first anniversary.
"We need to hurry up. We need speed -- speed of our agreements, speed of our delivery...speed of decisions to limit Russian potential," Zelenskiy said, speaking from Ukraine.
Ukraine wouldn’t be the last stop of the invasion, and Russia would continue to other former Soviet countries, he warned. Zelenskiy said that while Western countries were haggling over tank deliveries to Ukraine, Putin was contemplating ways to "strangle" Ukraine's neighbor Moldova.
The conference is being attended by about 40 heads of states and governments, as well as politicians and security experts from almost 100 countries.
"We will make sure that we do everything possible within our power to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield. So that if and when there are negotiations, Ukraine will be in the strongest position in a negotiation," Harris told MSNBC in an interview that aired on February 17.
For the first time in two decades, Russia hasn't been invited to the conference, as Western countries seek to isolate Moscow diplomatically over its invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at the conference, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country will soon be able to send its first Leopard tanks to Ukraine according to an agreement reached in January.
Scholz said his country's support for Ukraine was "designed to last," and he urged allies to speed up deliveries of heavy tanks and other supplies promised to Kyiv.
French President Emmanuel Macron joined in the call for allies to "intensify support" for Ukraine, and said now was not the time for dialogue with Russia.
"It is not the time for dialogue because we have a Russia which has chosen war, which has chosen to intensify the war, and which has chosen to go as far as committing war crimes and to attacking civilian infrastructure," Macron said.
Other topics at the conference include the U.S.-China tensions and concerns over climate change.
The situation in Iran and the recent antiestablishment protests were also discussed during a panel on February 18 attended by U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (Democrat-New Jersey) as well as the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and rights activist Masih Alinejad.
Pahlavi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that he wanted to bring the demands of Iranians to the world.
Iranian officials have not been invited to the security meeting.
With reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
- By AP
First Group Of Ukrainians Finishes Advanced U.S. Military Training In Germany
The first group of 635 Ukrainian fighters has finished a five-week advanced U.S. training course in Germany on sophisticated combat skills and armored vehicles, the Pentagon said on February 17. The troops were put through an intense course that prepared them to take Bradley fighting vehicles and M109 Paladins into battle. The training is expected to be critical in the coming spring offensive against the Russians. A second group of about 710 Ukrainian troops has arrived at the Grafenwoehr training area, Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Ukraine Will Present Peace Resolution To UN, Zelenskiy Says
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that Kyiv next week will present a resolution to the United Nations on peace in Ukraine. Zelenskiy said the resolution would propose a "comprehensive, just, and sustainable peace in Ukraine, and therefore the restoration of the full force of the international order based on rules." Zelenskiy made the comment in an address on February 17 to a summit of the leaders of the Caribbean Commonwealth and called on them to support the resolution. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
U.S., Gulf States Urge Iran To Resolve Issues Over Nuclear Program Through Diplomacy
The United States and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have called on Iran to immediately cease its nuclear provocations, engage in meaningful diplomacy, and fully cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) investigations into particles of nuclear material found at undeclared locations in the country. A joint statement on February 17 by the United States and GCC member states noted that as documented by the IAEA, Iran's production of highly enriched uranium had no credible civilian purpose and was seriously exacerbating regional and global tensions.
