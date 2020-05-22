U.S. Does Not Expect To Withdraw From New START Arms Treaty With Russia, Trump Adviser Says

The United States does not expect to pull out of the New START accord with Russia, the only remaining nuclear arms agreement still in force between the two countries, a top U.S. official says.



U.S. national-security adviser Robert O'Brien was asked in an interview with Fox News if the United States would pull out of the treaty.



"No I don't think so,” O’Brien said. “We are going to enter into good-faith negotiations with the Russians on nuclear arms control.”



The 2010 New START treaty limits each country to no more than 1,550 deployed nuclear warheads and 700 deployed missiles and bombers. It also includes rigorous on-site inspection provisions.



It is set to expire in February unless the two sides agree to extend it by five more years.



Russia has agreed to an extension, but the Trump administration has called for a new treaty that would include China.



Beijing has said China is not interested in participating in such talks.



The treaty was one of the topics of discussion during a phone call on May 7 between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The White House reported that Trump “reaffirmed that the United States is committed to effective arms control that includes not only Russia, but also China.”



The United States announced earlier on May 21 its intent to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries. Washington cited repeated violations of the treaty by Russia as its reason.



But at the same time U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the United States may reconsider the decision to withdraw “should Russia return to full compliance with the treaty.”

Based on reporting by Fox News, AP, Reuters