New Yemen Peace Talks To Be Held For First Time In Two Years

The United Nations is for the first time in two years convening a new round of peace talks in an effort to bring an end to the devastating war in Yemen.

Special envoy Martin Griffiths will host the meeting involving the warring parties in Sweden, beginning December 6.

The United Nations has organized several rounds of talks aimed at ending the conflict, but no lasting solution has been found.

Since 2014, the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people in the Arab Peninsula nation and pushed the impoverished country to the brink of starvation.

UN officials have proposed a peace plan that calls for a cease-fire between the Saudi-led coalition and Iranian-aligned Huthi insurgents.

It also calls for the formation of a transitional government.

