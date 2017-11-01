New York Attack Suspect Charged With Terrorism, Appears In Court

U.S. prosecutors have charged an Uzbek immigrant, suspected of causing the deaths of eight people in New York by mowing then down in a vehicle, with terrorism-related crimes.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, entered in a Manhattan federal courtroom in a wheelchair, handcuffed, and with feet shackled, to face the charges.

They include providing material support to the extremist group Islamic State (IS) and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

The October 31 attack saw a pickup truck driven down a bicycle path in Lower Manhattan, hitting cyclists and pedestrians. Six people died at the scene and two more in hospital. Twelve people were injured, nine of whom remained in hospital.

Saipov was shot and injured by police at the scene of the attack.

Federal prosecutors said the man was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on October 31. They said he had been planning the attack for months.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said in a wanted poster issued that it was seeking information on Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, a 32-year-old Uzbek native.

Earlier on November 1, U.S. President Donald Trump signaled a major crackdown on immigration.

Trump said he would work with Congress to “immediately” terminate a Green Card visa program under which the suspect legally entered the United States in 2010.

He also ordered more "extreme vetting" of immigrants, requiring deeper information during the screening process with U.S. officials, such as details on the person’s travels for the previous decade.

