One person has died and several others were injured after a speeding car plowed into a crowd of people at Times Square in New York City, authorities said.

The New York Fire Department and police have confirmed that one person has died and at least 12 others were injured in the incident.

U.S. officials said on May 18 that preliminary information indicates that the incident was not terrorism-related and that the driver is being tested for alcohol in his system.

Law-enforcement officials said, however, that the FBI is working with the police to investigate the incident.



Reuters TV and CNN have been showing videos of injured and bloodied victims on the street of the square in downtown Manhattan.

"Preliminarily, it looks more like a vehicle accident than anything else," a New York police spokesman told the AFP news agency.

The incident occurred around noon. Video images showed the car lodged against a street pole, partially on its side.

