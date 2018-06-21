Nine EU Members Plan 'Rapid-Response' Cyberforce In Lithuania-Led Initiative

Nine member states of the European Union will establish "rapid-response teams" to counter cyberattacks, according to project leader Lithuania, which has issued warnings about what it calls Russia-directed "hostile cyberactivities."

"Nine states have agreed to join. The goal is to create rotational EU cyber rapid-response teams," Defense Minister Raimundas Karoblis told the AFP news agency.

He added that his counterparts from Croatia, Estonia, the Netherlands, and Romania will gather in Luxembourg on June 25 to sign the agreement.

Finland, France, Poland, and Spain will join later this year, he added.

Lithuania has been a leader on cyberdefense issues, increasing its capabilities in recent years amid what it calls "hostile cyberactivities" from Russia that target state institutions and its energy sector.

According to the agreement, experts will be formed into units on a rotational basis that will be ready to help national authorities to tackle cyberattacks.

Karoblis said he expects the EU to provide funds for software and other equipment.

The EU last year established the Permanent Structured Cooperation on security and defense, known as PESCO, an initiative proposed by Lithuania.

Based on reporting by AFP and The Baltic Times

