Nobel Peace Laureates From Ukraine, Russia, Belarus Envisage War Crimes Trial For Putin

The Ukrainian, Belarusian, and Russian trio awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize amid the full-scale war in Ukraine and crackdowns on dissent by Moscow and Minsk has expressed support for a possible war crimes tribunal targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Representatives for the Kyiv-based Center for Civil Liberties, which has chronicled alleged atrocities since Russian troops invaded in February, along with the banned Russian rights group Memorial and the jailed Belarusian founder of the Vyasna rights group will receive their shared Nobel honors in a ceremony in Oslo later on December 10.

At a joint press appearance on the eve of the gathering, they also suggested they were confident Putin would eventually face justice for his role in the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.

""I have no doubt that sooner or later Putin will appear before a public court," said Oleksandra Matviychuk, director of the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties.

She accused Russia of using atrocities to try to break Ukrainians' spirit in the 9-month-old conflict, which sparked unprecedented Western financial, political, and diplomatic sanctions but also hurtled much of the world into fuel and food crises.

Matviychuk said Putin and Aleksandr Lukashenka, who has claimed a disputed sixth term as leader of Belarus since a flawed 2020 election that sparked massive protests, use similarly repressive measures to stay in power.

"They believe they can do whatever they want," Matviychuk said. "And now we must break this circle of impunity, form an international tribunal and make Lukashenka, Putin, and other perpetrators accountable -- not only for the sake of Ukrainians but also for other countries and peoples of the world."

Natalia Pinchuk, the wife of jailed Belarusian rights champion Ales Byalyatski, is in Oslo to accept the prize on her husband's behalf as he awaits yet another trial that critics say is politically motivated. She said Belarusian authorities refused to allow him to provide remarks for the event.

Byalyatski won the Nobel for his actions since founding the Vyasna rights group.

Sixty-year-old Byalyatski and three of his Vyasna colleagues are currently facing trial in Belarus for alleged smuggling and tax evasion and could spend up to 12 more years in prison if convicted.

The Memorial group, which long documented Soviet-era crimes but also tracked Putin-era abuses, was labeled an "undesirable" organization by Russian authorities.

Yan Rachinsky, Memorial International’s chairman, also expressed confidence on December 9 that war crimes won't go unpunished.

"This is important for the whole society -- for society to understand that crimes will be punished. This allows people to fight the fear, which today is much greater than in 1987," Rachinsky said in a reference to grudging reforms allowed by the ruling Communists in the waning days of the Soviet Union.

"Unfortunately, since the mid-1990s, work has gone in the opposite direction in Russia," Rachinsky said.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainians have been killed and millions displaced by the full-scale invasion by Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from Russia and Belarus since late February.

Tens of thousands of Russian casualties have also mounted as what Moscow appeared to believe would be a quick victory has given way to trench warfare as Ukrainians with Western backing mount a powerful defense of their territory.

Matviychuk told journalists in Oslo that this war has "a genocidal character."

"Putin will stop when he will be stopped," she added.

The ceremony to award the Ukrainians, Russians, and Belarusian the Nobel Peace Prize is scheduled to be held at Oslo's City Hall at noon local time and will be attended by the Norwegian royal family and dignitaries.