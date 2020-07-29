Accessibility links

Ukraine

Nobody's Child: Inside Ukraine's Controversial Surrogate Adoption Industry

Ukraine is one of the few countries in the world that allows commercial surrogacy. Biological parents, often from abroad, pay a company to organize a surrogate mother to carry their child. For some couples, it's their only chance at longed-for parenthood. But when something goes wrong, human lives hang in the balance, and critics say the business should be stopped or at least regulated. The case of a baby named Brigit, born with disabilities and abandoned, highlights the risks involved.

