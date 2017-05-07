North Korea Says It Has Detained Another American Citizen

North Korea said on May 7 that it has detained another American citizen on suspicion of acting against the state.

Kim Hak Song, who was detained on May 6, worked for the Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, the North's KCNA news agency said.

"A relevant institution is now conducting a detailed investigation into his crimes," it added.

Three other U.S. citizens are currently being held in North Korea, including Kim Sang Dok who was reportedly detained in late April for hostile acts.

The arrest comes as tensions rise between Washington and Pyongyang over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP