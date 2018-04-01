North Korean Leader Attends Concert By South Korean Performers In Pyongyang

South Korean media says North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has attended a rare concert by South Korean performers visiting Pyongyang amid thawing ties between the regional rivals.

It is the first artistic group to visit in more than a decade as the two countries on the divided peninsula prepare for a summit on April 27.

The 120-member group, including K-pop singers, are giving a concert on April 1 and another on April 3.

Kim and his wife, Ri Sol Ju, watched the show on April 1 at the elaborately decorated 1,500-seat East Pyongyang Grand Theater.

According to the South's Yonhap News Agency, Kim said inter-Korean cultural events should be held more often and suggested another event in Seoul this autumn.

Two other high-level North Korean officials, Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong and nominal head of state Kim Yong Nam, also attended the performance, the report said.

The summit between Kim and South Korean President Moon -- only the third to take place since the 1950-53 Korean War -- could prove significant in the global diplomatic efforts to resolve the standoff over the North's nuclear program.

The talks follow a surprise meeting this week between Kim and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

A summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump is also anticipated by the end of May.

Based on reporting by AFP, AP, the BBC