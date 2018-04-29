North Korea Says It Will Invite U.S. Experts, Reporters To Nuclear Plant Closing

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un told South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he will close the country's nuclear test site next month, Moon's office says.

"Kim said during the summit...that he would carry out the closing of the nuclear test site in May," a spokesman told reporters on April 29.

Kim said he "would soon invite experts of South Korea and the U.S. to disclose the process to the international community with transparency," spokesman Yoon Young-chan said.

South Korea's presidential office also said Kim vowed to invite U.S. experts and journalists to watch the closure of the nuclear test site.

Amid growing concerns in Tokyo that Japan is being sidelined from the reconciliation effort between North and South Korea, Seoul's presidential official also said that the North Korean leader had expressed his readiness for dialogue with Japan "any time."

In their historic summit on April 27, Kim and Moon pledged to rid the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons and vowed to seek a formal end to the Korean War, fought from 1950 to 1953, by year's end.

U.S. President Donald Trump is also expected to meet with the North Korean leader, possibly in the next three to four weeks, the U.S. leader said at a rally on April 28.

The South Korean spokesman also said North Korea plans to readjust its time zone to match that of the South's. The North in 2015 created "Pyongyang Time" by setting the clock 30 minutes behind the South.

The moves are helping to ease tensions on the peninsula and bring at least a temporary end to Pyongyang’s testing of nuclear weapons, which was conducted in defiance of United Nations resolutions.

The tests also brought about crippling financial sanctions against the North by the global community.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP