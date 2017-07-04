North Korea Claims Successful ICBM Test

North Korea claims it has successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) that is capable reaching a target anywhere in the world.



North Korean state television reports that in a July 4 test-launch, the Hwasong-14 missile reached an altitude of 2,800 kilometers and hit its target after flying for 39 minutes.



Western weapons experts say the launch may be North Korea's most successful missile test, but described the weapon as an intermediate-range missile that could be powerful enough to reach Alaska.



The test is North Korea's latest step to develop a nuclear-weapons delivery system that is able to hit any part of the United States.



South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported that North Korea was poised to make an "important announcement" later on July 4 following the missile launch.



South Korea's military initially said the missile had traveled 980 kilometers on July 4 before falling into the Sea of Japan near Japan's exclusive economic zone. That is just short of a medium-range ballistic missile.



But Japan’s government confirmed that the missile "greatly exceeded" the altitude of 2,500 kilometers, meaning the missile went into space before reentering Earth's atmosphere.



U.S. officials said that the test appeared to be an intermediate-range missile, but not an ICBM.



U.S. President Donald Trump reacted on Twitter, saying it's "hard to believe that South Korea...and Japan will put up with this much longer."



Trump urged North Korea's biggest ally, China, to "put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all!"



Japan strongly protested what it said was a clear violation of United Nations resolutions.



South Korea's Foreign Ministry condemned the test as a "reckless" provocation that violates UN Security Council resolution and the global demand for North Korea’s denuclearization.



The missile was launched from an airfield northwest of North Korea’s capital, Pyongyang.



It was the latest since Pyongyang fired several cruise missiles in early June and comes ahead of a Group of 20 economic powers meeting in Hamburg, Germany that will include South Korea, Japan, and their Western allies.



The launch came just days after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump met in Washington and agreed that they should leave the door open to possible talks with North Korea on denuclearization.



The launch also occurred ahead of celebrations in the United States marking Independence Day on July 4. North Korea has previously test-fired missiles around the U.S. holiday.



Pyongyang has been working for years to develop a nuclear-tipped missile capable of hitting the continental United States.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and Yonhap