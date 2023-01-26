News
North Macedonia Says Bulgaria Recall 'Disproportionate' As Balkan Tensions Bubble Over
SKOPJE -- North Macedonia's foreign minister, Bujar Osmani, has described Bulgaria's decision to recall its ambassador to Skopje as "disproportionate" if it is a response to a weekend attack on a minority Bulgarian in the city of Ohrid.
Hristijan Pendikov, a Macedonian citizen who identifies as Bulgarian and is an employee of one of the Bulgarian cultural clubs in North Macedonia that some Macedonians regard as provocative, was attacked and beaten last weekend in that Macedonian city.
Sofia announced the diplomatic withdrawal on January 25, with Bulgarian Foreign Minister Nikolay Milkov saying it would remain in effect until Sofia sees signs of change.
Relations between the Balkan neighbors have long been strained by deep cultural, historical, and linguistic ties that spilled into the open three years ago when Sofia invoked its veto power to stall North Macedonia's EU negotiations.
Sofia finally agreed to withdraw the veto last year but only after slightly reshaping the Macedonian EU accession framework.
The day after the attack on Pendikov, he was flown to Bulgaria on a Bulgarian government plane to undergo surgery for his injuries.
Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski called a meeting of the Security Council on January 23, after which he said he would ask the government to ban the entry into the country of several Bulgarian citizens he said were leading a campaign against North Macedonia and were connected to Russian intelligence services.
Osmani blamed the attack on Pendikov on individual perpetrators and said Macedonian officials had done all they could to respond to the attack.
"The state immediately identified the perpetrators, [and] one of them is in custody," Osmani told the Macedonian Desk of RFE/RL's Balkan Service on January 26. "There were condemnations by the president, the prime minister, the minister of foreign affairs. I went to Sofia [and] we expressed what the state should show our citizens, so I don't see what the connection would be between one case and the reaction."
Milkov suggested on Bulgarian state television that Sofia would "review" joint projects with its North Macedonia and said "things cannot continue as they have been."
He added that "things have changed" between the neighbors.
Osmani rejected generalizations about a state's behavior based on a single incident.
He also said he thought the Bulgarian government's actions were related to elections there scheduled for early April -- the country's fifth in less than two years.
"The Republic of Bulgaria is entering the election process," Osmani said, adding that a political vacuum over the past two years has been an "aggravating circumstance" with respect to "sensitive issues."
He said "the season of provocateurs, thugs, and political profiteers is open and now everyone is in trouble."
The European Commission is currently reviewing all 33 of North Macedonia's accession chapters to determine what North Macedonia must achieve to prepare to become an EU member.
Any existing member state -- including Bulgaria -- can veto the opening and closing of such chapters in negotiations.
Bulgarian cultural clubs became a flashpoint for tensions between the countries as their numbers and visibility increased last year.
Other recent celebrations of historical figures have further stirred tensions.
A large contingent of Bulgarian nationals is expected to travel to North Macedonia to mark the 151st anniversary of the birth of revolutionary Goce Delcev on February 4.
Earlier this week, the Macedonian government instructed the Interior Ministry to take measures to keep the event safe.
Canada To Send Four Leopard 2 Tanks To Ukraine
Canada will send four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Defense Minister Anita Anand said on January 26, after Germany this week allowed other countries to re-export the German-built tank. "This donation, combined with the contributions of allies and partners, will significantly help the armed forces of Ukraine" in their defense against the Russian invasion, Anand told reporters in Ottawa.
- By AFP
U.K. Aiming To Deliver Tanks To Ukraine By End Of March
Britain's government said on January 26 that it was aiming to send tanks to Ukraine at the end of March, with training starting next week. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told reporters that "everything is going according to plan" after Britain this month became the first Western ally to promise heavy assault vehicles for Ukraine with a plan to send 14 Challenger 2 tanks. Germany and the United States swept aside longstanding misgivings and followed suit on January 25.
U.S. Lists Russian Vagner Mercenary Group As 'Transnational Criminal Organization'
The United States has designated the Vagner Group a "significant transnational criminal organization" and targeted individuals and entities within the Russian mercenary enterprise's global network in line with an executive order.
The U.S. Treasury said on January 26 that additional new sanctions in connection with the designation target six individuals and 12 entities, including a Chinese satellite-imagery provider and companies and people in the Central African Republic (CAR) where Vagner has active paid fighters, as well as in the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.).
A Treasury statement described the listing by its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) as part of an effort "to degrade the Russian Federation's capacity to wage war against Ukraine."
Thousands of Vagner troops are fighting in Ukraine, and Vagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has been increasingly public in his efforts to take credit for battlefield gains. He has also been filmed recruiting Vagner fighters from Russian prisons, promising pardons in exchange for battlefield action.
Ukrainian and Western officials have blamed Vagner troops for atrocities against civilians in Russia's invasion, which is now in its 12th month.
"As sanctions and export controls on Russia from our international coalition continue to bite, the Kremlin is desperately searching for arms and support -- including through the brutal [Vagner] Group -- to continue its unjust war against Ukraine," the statement quoted Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen as saying.
The Treasury said Vagner personnel "have engaged in an ongoing pattern of serious criminal activity, including mass executions, rape, child abductions, and physical abuse in the Central African Republic (CAR) and Mali."
It noted that the OFAC in 2017 concluded that Vagner was complicit in actions that threatened Ukraine and was singled out in November by the State Department for its contribution to the now nearly year-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"As Russia’s military has struggled on the battlefield, Putin has resorted to relying on the [Vagner] Group to continue his war of choice," the Treasury said of the Ukrainian invasion effort.
The sanctions will also target the Joint Stock Company Terra Tech (Terra Tech) and China's Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. LTD (Spacety China).
It also named an alleged Vagner front company called Officer’s Union for International Security (OUIS) and its director, along with a Russian Vagner employee it said was advising C.A.R.'s president, along with U.A.E.-based Kratol Aviation.
It said that "to further degrade Russia's war machine" it was sanctioning JSC Aviacon Zitotrans (Aviacon Zitotrans), unmanned aerial vehicle maker AO Ural Civil Aviation Factory (UCAF), and state-owned Joint Stock Company National Aviation Service Company (NASC), along with a handful of other entities.
Sakharov Center Says It's Being Evicted From Moscow Premises
MOSCOW -- The Sakharov Center in Moscow, the human rights entity named after Nobel Prize-winning Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, says it is being evicted from its three premises in the Russian capital.
The Sakharov Center's staff said in a statement on January 26 that Moscow's Property Department had informed it two days earlier that it was canceling the group's lease agreements, including one to its main building, an exhibition hall, and one to Sakharov's former apartment.
The department explained the decision by saying that amendments to the controversial law on foreign agents, which took force on December 1, forbid organizations and individuals labeled as foreign agents from receiving any state support. All the premises were provided to the Sakharov Center free of charge.
"For a quarter of a century, the center has been a place that united thousands of Russian citizens who are not indifferent to the fate of the country, the values of freedom and human rights," the statement from the Sakharov Center said.
"This legal collision proves yet again that the state policy's idea is liquidation of the independent organizations that fight for social interests," it added.
The center was given its first premises by Moscow authorities in 1993.
The personal archive of Andrei Sakharov is currently kept in the center's apartment location on Moscow's Zemlyanoi Val Street.
Exhibits about the first president of the Czech Republic, Vaclav Havel, Polish journalist and dissident Adam Michnik, British cinema director Tom Stoppard, Lithuanian writer and dissident Tomas Venclova, and prominent Soviet and Russian dissidents Vladimir Bukovsky and Natan Sharansky all were featured at one time or another.
The center was also a place where people bid last farewell to well-known Soviet dissidents and post-Soviet Kremlin critics such as Sergei Kovalyov, Boris Nemtsov, Yury Ryzhov, Valeria Novodvorskaya, and Yury Afanasyev.
The Sakharov Center "created the only historic exposition in the country that told the history of the Soviet Union as a totalitarian regime...to help society reevaluate the tragic pages of its history and realize that the repetition of political repressions, deportations, aggressive foreign policy is perilous for the country," the Sakharov Center statement said.
Death Sentence Protest Turns Violent Outside Iranian Prison As Security Agents Disperse Crowd
A gathering of the families of drug-related prisoners sentenced to death in Iran has turned violent as law enforcement and security officers tried to break up the demonstration in front of the Ghezel Hesar prison near the capital, Tehran.
The U.S.-based activist group HRANA reported that the families, holding placards with the slogan "No To Execution," demanded a reduction in the punishment of those accused of drug crimes and a halt to the carrying out of their death sentences. Many protest rallies have been held in Iran in recent years, but one opposing the death sentence is a rare act of defiance.
In videos of the January 25 protests posted on social media police officers can be seen dispersing the demonstrators, who identified themselves as relatives of those on death row, arresting some of them.
There were no details on whether anyone was injured or how many people were detained.
Iran has seen a sharp rise in the number of executions since September 2021 after Ebrahim Raisi, a former head of the judiciary, became president and former Intelligence Minister Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei took over the judiciary.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year, and officials have been pushing for harsh penalties, including the death sentence, for protesters at the center of unrest sweeping the country over the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
On January 10, UN human rights chief Volker Turk accused Tehran of "weaponizing" the death penalty to quell dissent amid months of unrest over the death of Amini.
Four convicted protesters have already been executed, and others remain on death row after being handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
France Demands Release Of Citizen In Iran As Health Worsens
France's Foreign Ministry demanded on January 26 the immediate release of Bernard Phelan, a Franco-Irish citizen detained in Iran whose health situation has worsened, with Paris saying he has been denied urgent medical care. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months with Tehran detaining seven of its nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage taking. Diplomats said Phelan, 64, a tourism consultant, recently ended a hunger strike that had hit his health, but he remains fragile. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Britain Sounds Alarm On Russia-Based Hacking Group
A Russia-based hacking group named Cold River is behind an expansive and ongoing information-gathering campaign that has struck various targets in government, politics, academia, defense, journalism, and activism, Britain said. In an advisory, the National Cyber Security Center said Cold River impersonates people around its targets by using fake email addresses and social media profiles. "There is often some correspondence between attacker and target, sometimes over an extended period, as the attacker builds rapport," the advisory said. The advisory did not directly attribute the digital attacks to the Russian government. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev In Kyrgyzstan, To Sign Deal On Border
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has arrived in Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek, for a two-day official visit. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov met his Uzbek counterpart at the Bishkek airport on January 26. The two leaders will discuss bilateral ties and sign several agreements, including those on border delimitation. Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation has been an issue for years. More than 20 Kyrgyz politicians and activists were arrested in October after they protested a border deal that allowed Uzbekistan to acquire an important water reservoir along a disputed segment of the border. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
- By AP
UN Food Agency Warns That Afghan Malnutrition Rates Have Reached A Record High
Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs, with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said on January 26. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. "Half of Afghanistan endures severe hunger throughout the year, regardless of the season, and malnutrition rates are at a record high for Afghanistan," said Phillipe Kropf, a spokesman for the UN food agency in Kabul. "There are 7 million children and mothers who are malnourished." To read the original story by AP, click here.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist Sadeghi, Who Is Ill With Cancer, Sentenced Again
Iranian political activist Arash Sadeghi, who is already in prison serving a 19-year sentence despite being diagnosed with cancer, has been handed another sentence of more than five years for his participation in protests over the death of a young woman in police custody.
Ramin Safarnia, Sadeghi's lawyer, said on Twitter on January 25 that his client was also banned from living in Tehran and the northern Iranian provinces, and cannot carry out activities via the Internet for two years after being found guilty of "gathering and collusion against national security" and "propaganda activity against the Islamic republic."
Safarnia added that Sadeghi cannot be a member of any political or social party or group, and that all of his personal belongings will be confiscated "for the benefit of the government."
Sadeghi, who has been imprisoned several times and was diagnosed with cancer during his previous incarceration, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars on two separate terms totaling 19 years that were handed down in 2013 on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
A political activist while a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran, he has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that had not yet been published.
Sadeghi was released in 2021 before being arrested again in October during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was being detained by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab.
Anger over Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of January 15 at least 522 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent months because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Labels Latvia-Based Meduza News Website 'Undesirable Organization'
The Russian Prosecutor-General's Office has designated the Latvia-based Meduza news outlet as "an undesirable organization," amid the government's ongoing crackdown on independent media. The office explained its January 26 decision by saying the Russian-language media outlet's "activities pose a threat to the basis of the Russian Federation's constitutional order and security." Meduza was added to Russia's list of "foreign agents" in 2021. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Turkey Says It's 'Meaningless' To Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on January 26 it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after anti-Turkish protests this month in Stockholm. Cavusoglu also told a news conference in Ankara that there was no offer to evaluate Sweden's and Finland's NATO membership separately. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said his country wanted to restore NATO dialogue with Turkey after Ankara indefinitely postponed trilateral talks with Sweden and Finland over their membership. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Razakov Arrested On Fraud Charges
Former Kyrgyz Deputy Prime Minister Jenish Razakov has been arrested on charges of fraud and abuse of office. Kyrgyz Interior Ministry said on January 26 that Razakov is currently being held in pretrial detention. He is suspected of illegally obtaining $1 million from an individual via a fraud scheme in 2017. Razakov served as the Central Asian nation's deputy prime minister, secretary of the Security Council, and a regional governor between 2012 and 2020. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Former Theater Director In Siberia Whose Son Condemned War In Ukraine Sent To House Arrest
The former director of the Red Torch Theater in Novosibirsk, Aleksandr Kulyabin, whose son publicly condemned Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, was sent on January 26 to pretrial house arrest on embezzlement charges. Kulyabin was detained two days earlier after his home was searched. His son, Timofei Kulyabin, worked as the chief producer at the theater in the Siberian city. He decided not to return to Russia from the Czech Republic, where he was on a business trip weeks after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine in February 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
French Foreign Minister Arrives In Odesa To Assess Ukraine's Needs
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna arrived on January 26 in the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa as part of France's efforts to boost its relationship with Ukraine and discuss its upcoming needs. Colonna was in Odesa shortly after missile strikes hit crucial power-infrastructure facilities in the surrounding region, causing blackouts in the city. She was due to visit one of the damaged sites. The visit aims to send a message to Moscow amid Western fears that Russia may still want to launch an attack on the city to deprive Ukraine of its key maritime outlet for grain products. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Tatarstan's Leader To Officially Lose Title Of President Sooner Than Expected
Kazan, Russia -- Rustam Minnikhanov, the leader of Russia's autonomous republic of Tatarstan, has signed into law a bill on constitutional amendments, including a change that abolishes the title of the republic’s president.
According to the amendments that Minnikhanov endorsed on January 26 just hours after Tatarstan's lawmakers approved them in all three readings, the title of Tatarstan's leader as of February 6 will be "glava" (head) in Russian and "rais" in Tatar, which still translates as president or chairman. Leaders of several Arab nations are officially called rais.
When lawmakers in December gave initial approval of the move following a directive from Moscow, they said that under transition arrangements, Minnikhanov would be allowed to complete his current term as president, which runs until 2025.
The change was prompted by legislation proposed by Russian federal lawmakers and signed into force by President Vladimir Putin last year that provides for replacing the title of president of autonomous republics with the more generic title of head.
Minnikhanov was the last regional leader in Russia to use the title of president since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
All of the Russian Federation's other ethnic republics have already changed the titles of their leaders from president to head, while regional parliaments have lost their independence in adopting laws and regulations.
In October 2021, Tatarstan's parliament first voted to reject the Russian lawmakers' bill on the grounds that it would violate the autonomous republic's constitution.
But in December 2022, Minnikhanov told lawmakers that he favored the change, arguing that opposing it would undermine the unity of the Russian Federation at a time when Moscow is involved in a war with Ukraine.
Three Kazakh Officers Arrested On Torture Charge From 2022 Mass Protests
A court in Astana has sent two officers from Kazakhstan's National Security Committee, Colonel Erkin Amanov and Major Khamit Abdighali, as well as Qairat Sartai of the Border Guard Service, to pretrial detention for two months on a charge of torturing people arrested during and after nationwide mass anti-government protests in January 2022. Kazakh authorities have said that the unrest left at least 238 people dead, of whom at least six were tortured to death while in police custody. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Court Orders Kyrgyz Ministry To Produce Documents On Blocking Local RFE/RL Websites
BISHKEK -- A court in Bishkek has ordered the Kyrgyz Ministry Of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies to produce documents relating to its decision to block the local-language websites of RFE/RL.
At a preliminary hearing on January 26 at Bishkek's Administrative Court, the judge ruled in favor of a motion by RFE/RL to see the documents in a lawsuit brought by the broadcaster over the move by Kyrgyz authorities to block Radio Azattyk's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian in late October after the media outlet refused to take down a video about deadly clashes along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.
At the end of the brief hearing, the judge adjourned the proceedings until February 17.
The video in question was produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America. Officials of the Central Asian state have claimed that the authors of the video "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The authorities have said the decision to block Radio Azattyk's websites was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when it was adopted in August 2021.
Also on January 26, the Bishkek City Court held another preliminary hearing into RFE/RL's appeal against a court decision to freeze Radio Azattyk's bank account in Kyrgyzstan in November at the request of the State Committee for National Security (UKMK).
At that hearing, the court agreed with the motion by RFE/RL's lawyers to bring to the hearing investigator Ulan Japekov of the Interior Ministry, whose group concluded that Radio Azattyk's bank account must be frozen. The court then adjourned the hearing until February 2.
After Radio Azattyk's bank account in Bishkek was frozen in November, Kyrgyz authorities suspended the accreditation of 11 RFE/RL correspondents at parliament.
Three days before the hearings, the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policies informed RFE/RL that it had asked a court in Bishkek to halt all of RFE/RL's media operations in the country. The court said later in the day that it will address the request on February 8.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly has rejected the ministry's request and characterized the government's moves as "continued unlawful attacks against Radio Azattyk and our independent reporting."
"We will pursue all available legal means to preserve our operations in the country. We will continue to serve our loyal Kyrgyz audiences no matter what actions the Kyrgyz government takes," Fly said in a statement published on January 23.
Dozens of media organizations, domestic and international rights groups, Kyrgyz politicians, and lawmakers have urged the government to unblock Radio Azattyk's websites.
"Shutting down Azattyk Media would be a huge blow to media freedom in Kyrgyzstan and the lawsuit should be immediately withdrawn," Syinat Sultanalieva, Central Asia researcher at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on January 26.
"The government needs to end its attempts to control and censor independent journalism in Kyrgyzstan and restore its commitment to international human rights obligations, particularly to media freedom."
Asian Olympic Council Says Russians, Belarusians Can Compete In Asian Games
Russian and Belarusian athletes will be allowed to participate in this year's Asian Games despite Russia's war in Ukraine, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) said on January 26. "All athletes, regardless of their nationality or the passport they hold, should be able to compete in sports competitions," the OCA said in a statement. The International Olympic Committee had said on January 25 that the presence of Russians at next year's Paris Olympics should be "further explored" despite calls from Ukraine for them to be excluded.
Germany Arrests Man Suspected Of Colluding With Russian Intelligence
Germany says it has arrested a man suspected of passing on intelligence to Russia. The German Prosecutor-General's Office said in a statement on January 26 that Arthur E. was arrested last weekend at the Munich airport as he arrived on a flight from the United States. The statement said he brought information obtained by an employee of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service (BND) to Russia. The BND employee, identified as Carsten L, was detained by German police last month. No details were released on the information that was allegedly passed on to Russia.
Serbian Tennis Star Djokovic's Father Seen Posing With Fans Carrying Russian Flags
Australian Open organizers have issued a reminder to players and their entourages about their policy on "inappropriate flags" after a video emerged showing Novak Djokovic's father posing for pictures with fans holding Russian flags. Four fans with "inappropriate flags and symbols" were questioned by Victoria Police following the quarterfinal between Djokovic and Russia's Andrei Rublev. A video also posted on social media showed one supporter on the steps of Rod Laver Arena holding up a Russian flag with the image of President Vladimir Putin on it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Wave Of Russian Air Strikes Kills At Least 11 In Ukraine, Causes Power Cuts
Ukrainian officials said a wave of Russian air strikes on the capital and other cities on January 26 has killed at least 11 people although most of the cruise missiles were intercepted, as heavy fighting continued in eastern Ukraine.
A spokesman for the State Emergency Service, Oleksandr Khorunzhiy, added that 11 more people were confirmed injured by early afternoon local time in what he described as "terrorist attacks with drones and missiles."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Thirty-five buildings were damaged, Khorunzhiy said in a Telegram post, most of them in the Kyiv region.
He said Ukrainian defense forces successfully intercepted 47 of 55 Russian air- and sea-based missiles fired from the Black Sea region.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield claims on either side in most areas.
The new missile attacks came the morning after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, speaking just hours after Germany and the United States pledged to provide Kyiv with advanced battle tanks, called on Kyiv's Western allies to deliver long-range missiles and military aircraft to beef up Ukraine's air defenses.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said one person was killed and two others were wounded in a strike on the capital and urged residents to stay in shelters.
"As a result of a rocket hitting a nonresidential building in the Holosiyiv district, we have information about one dead and two wounded. The wounded were hospitalized," he said.
Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said more than a dozen missiles were destroyed above the capital.
"The enemy launched more than 15 cruise missiles in the direction of Kyiv. Thanks to the excellent work of air defense, all air targets were shot down," said.
The strikes forced authorities to impose emergency power cuts in Kyiv and several other regions to relieve pressure on the electricity grid, an operator said.
"Due to the threat of a missile attack in Kyiv and the regions of Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk, emergency blackouts have been introduced," said DTEK, Ukraine's largest private power producer.
Two energy facilities were hit by Russian missiles in the southern region of Odesa, local authorities said.
"There is already information about damage done to two critical energy infrastructure facilities in Odesa. There are no injured. Air Defense Forces are working over the Odesa region," the head of the region's military administration, Yuriy Kruk, wrote on social media.
The central region of Vinnytsya was also targeted by Russian missiles, Serhiy Borzov, head of the regional military administration said, adding there were no casualties.
Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Military said its forces destroyed 24 drones, including 15 over Kyiv, that Russia launched in overnight attacks.
Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on January 25 that it is now necessary to "go ahead with the supply of aircraft for Ukraine."
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces continued to sustain incessant pressure from Russian attacks in the east, mainly in Bakhmut and Avdiyivka in Donetsk region and Chervopopyivka in Luhansk, the General Staff said in its daily report on January 26.
"Despite suffering numerous losses, the enemy did not halt its offensive actions," the General Staff said, adding that Ukrainian defenders also repelled attacks in Lyman, Kupyansk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson.
Zelenskiy acknowledged in an interview with Sky News on January 26 that Ukrainian troops were under increased pressure in the east, where they had lost control of the town of Soledar in Donetsk, and in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya.
Zelenskiy said the Russians were attacking in waves, with total disregard for their losses, which he said were in the "thousands."
"It's just an extraordinary number. They don't care about it. I mean, they don't count their people.... But from what we have already seen and counted, there are thousands of people dead from their side, and they are just throwing them, and throwing them, and throwing them, and throwing them," Zelenskiy told Sky News.
Berlin and Washington agreed to provide modern tanks following months of intense debate among NATO allies in the hope of helping stem the expected push by Russia.
In his January 25 address, Zelenskiy praised the allies' commitment to delivering advanced tanks and urged them to provide large numbers of tanks quickly.
"The key now is speed and volume: speed in training our forces, speed in supplying tanks to Ukraine. The numbers in tank support," he said. "We have to form such a 'tank fist', like a 'fist of freedom'."
In Photos: The Biden administration has announced it will send 31 M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukraine in what Kyiv authorities are hailing as a possible game-changer in a war that is now 11 months old. RFE/RL takes a quick look at the Abrams's history and its specs.
U.S. President Joe Biden on January 25 said the United States will send 31 of its highly advanced Abrams tanks in a move he said was not a threat to Russia.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said hours earlier Berlin will supply 14 Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and will also allow third countries to re-export their own German-made Leopards.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on January 26 that Leopard tanks will arrive in "late March, early April," and that training of Ukrainian troops on German Marder infantry fighting vehicles will start in the next few days.
"For the Ukrainian soldiers who will be trained on the Leopard it will be a little later," Pistorius said.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Arguments Wrap Up In War Crimes Appeal Of Milosevic-Era Intelligence Officers
Two days of oral arguments concluded on January 25 in the appeals by two former Serbian intelligence officers against their convictions two years ago for murder, crimes against humanity, and other offenses in western Bosnia during the 1992-95 war.
Jovan Stanisic and Franko Simatovic were each sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2021 in a retrial that followed acquittals in 2013.
They were convicted of crimes that included murder, deportation, forcible transfer, and persecution in what prosecutors called brutal "ethnic cleansing" at Bosanski Samac in 1992.
Prosecutors are seeking longer sentences for both men.
They have asked that Stanisic and Simatovic be convicted of crimes of which they were previously acquitted in addition to additional actions in Croatia.
They also say both men oversaw the establishment of training centers throughout Bosnia-Herzegovina and Croatia that the brutal crimes of Bosanski Samac reflected a pattern used form months at other locations.
Stanisic was head of the Serbian Interior Ministry's State Security Service in 1992-98.
Simatovic commanded an elite special forces unit within the Yugoslav State Security Service in 1991-98.
Their current appeal is being heard by the Appeals Chamber of the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (UNIRMCT), which announced the conclusion of the arguments on January 25.
Their prosecutions were some of the last before the UNIRMCT -- the successor to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) -- to assert the responsibility of the regime of the late Yugoslav and Serbian leader Slobodan Milosevic.
A verdict is not expected until June.
Stanisic's defense lawyers argue that he became "a key peacemaker" who contributed to ending conflicts in the former Yugoslavia.
Stanisic and Simatovic were detained in 2003 and their initial trial lasted from June 2009 until January 2013.
Their case represents the last of the so-called core cases before the ICTY or its successor institution.
Ukraine's Zelenskiy Presses Call For Missiles, Aircraft After Western Tank Pledges
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has quickly pivoted to pressing his requests for long-range missiles and military aircraft, hours after Germany and the United States pledged to provide Kyiv with dozens of advanced battle tanks.
Zelenskiy said in his regular nightly video address on January 25 that it is now necessary to "go ahead with the supply of aircraft for Ukraine."
The tank question weighed heavily on NATO for months before Britain, then Berlin and Washington, agreed to provide the training and equipment in hopes of helping stem an expected push by Russia in its nearly year-old full-scale invasion.
"It is very important that there is progress in other aspects of our defense cooperation as well," Zelenskiy said, adding that he'd spoken earlier in the day with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
"We must also open the supply of long-range missiles to Ukraine. It is important -- we must also expand our cooperation in artillery, we must enter into the supply of aircraft for Ukraine. And this is a dream. And this is the task."
Zelenskiy also hailed the fresh decisions by the United States and Germany to supply battle tanks to his country.
"The way we are all working together to strengthen freedom, to defend Ukraine and Europe, is a historic achievement," he said.
He added that it was important to train Ukrainian tank crews quickly and to deliver battle tanks to Ukraine as soon as possible.
Moscow has warned that it regards the Western supply of tanks to its much smaller post-Soviet foe a dangerous provocation.
After U.S. President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced their decisions to supply the tanks, Biden and Scholz held a joint call with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
Several sides said the leaders agreed on the need for ongoing military support for Ukraine and close transatlantic coordination.
