Prosecutors In North Macedonia Investigating Online Sales Of Fake Trump Merchandise
BELGRADE -- The organized crime and corruption division of the Prosecutor-General’s Office of North Macedonia has opened a preliminary investigation into online sales of fake debit cards and other items bearing the name and likeness of former U.S. President Donald Trump.
The announcement on March 5 came one week after an investigation by RFE/RL traced the digital footprints of a Balkan hub of fraud and disinformation to pro-Trump Americans eager to see the former president win reelection in November and lured by the possibility to profit from it.
The investigation found that the cards and other items were part of a multimillion-dollar scam organized within closed chat groups for marketing that appeared online alongside real and bogus news items designed to appeal to conservative Americans.
The prosecutor's organized crime and corruption division said its investigation into the scam would be extensive.
"It is a very complex case, which includes a body of actions, and among other things, it is possible that international legal assistance will be involved," the organized crime and corruption division said, stressing that part of the preliminary investigation is related to an existing case that is already in the trial phase.
The RFE/RL investigation, published on February 26, discovered a group of people selling the fake products to American citizens who were told their purchases would be worth several times more than the funds invested if Trump returns to power.
The operation behind the sales was based in Veles, which has a population of just over 45,000. More than 100 political websites were believed to have been created there before the 2016 U.S. presidential election that Trump won, according to news reports. The websites shared fake news that favored Trump's policies.
In the more recent scheme, the most common offers were for fake debit cards with Trump's image, but the investigation by RFE/RL also found coins, tokens, and bills with Trump’s likeness for sale -- all completely worthless.
The fake cards sold for several thousand dollars each on hopes that if Trump were reelected their value would surge or they would be made into legal currency. Trump is currently the front-runner in the U.S. Republican party's race to become its nominee. Many voter surveys also indicate he would defeat U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in a repeat of the 2020 race that Trump lost.
Neither Trump nor any of his organizations appears to have any connection to the manufacturers of the debit cards and other items, the platforms used for the sales, or sellers.
The digital team from RFE/RL’s Balkan Service conducted its investigation by infiltrating the closed Telegram groups, finding 88 websites at which the products were sold. The network involved 69 individuals, two-thirds of them with digital trails placing them in Veles, the investigators found.
About one-third of the Telegram channels used by the sellers were deleted within days after RFE/RL published its investigation.
Bulgarian Government Resigns Under Power-Sharing Agreement But Parties Dispute Next Steps
Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov has submitted his resignation to the National Assembly as part of a planned step with his party's governing coalition party that calls for the rotation of the office after nine months.
This press center of the Council of Ministers announced the resignation of Denkov and his government on March 5, nine months after Denkov's coalition government was approved by Bulgaria's parliament with the backing of the parliament's two biggest political groups -- the center-right GERB and Continue the Change/Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB).
According to the plan agreed when GERB and PP-DB announced their agreement on the composition of the government, Denkov was to hold the post of prime minister for nine months and then hand the job to Foreign Minister Maria Gabriel.
"This is not a political game but keeping one's word, an expression of continuity, political fair play and respect for citizens," Denkov said in a statement. "I am now honoring the commitment that we assumed by the joint declaration on June 6, 2023."
Denkov's announcement came after GERB presented its draft coalition plan earlier on March 5 after weeks of disputes between the two political blocs. The main issues are who should take the position of foreign minister and whether there should be a change in regulators.
According to PP-DB, Denkov should become foreign minister, while GERB wants to hold on to the post. It proposed in its draft coalition plan that Gabriel maintain the position for the next nine months while simultaneously serving as prime minister. It also proposed more time between rotations -- 15 months instead of nine months.
Under the power-sharing arrangement agreed in June, all other ministers would remain in their posts, but since then the GERB has asked for some ministers to be replaced.
The PP-DB in February proposed a treaty under which the joint leadership agreement would remain intact but that would speed up anti-corruption reforms. But the GERB refused and proposed the draft coalition agreement. Both parties have threatened early elections if no agreement is reached. It would be the sixth round of elections in less than three years in the EU and NATO member country.
The redistribution of ministerial posts is supported by Delyan Peevski, a veteran lawmaker, who last month was elected co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms.
Peevski, who has been sanctioned by the United States and Britain for alleged corruption, was elected co-president with Djevdet Chakarov, another veteran member of parliament and environment minister from 2005-09 when the Movement for Rights and Freedoms was in the governing coalition.
The Movement for Rights and Freedoms it is not in the governing coalition, but Peevski attends government majority meetings in parliament and the party votes with the ruling majority in the National Assembly.
The PP-DB's priority is changing people in regulatory bodies whose mandates have expired. GERB and the Movement for Rights and Freedoms believe that this should come later.
With reporting by Reuters
Hungarian President Signs Sweden's Bid To Join NATO
Hungary's president on March 5 signed the law on Sweden's bid to join NATO, a final technical step before the Nordic country becomes the alliance's 32rd member. A statement on the presidential website said Tamas Sulyok “signed the decision taken by the National Assembly on February 26, 2024, regarding Sweden's membership in NATO." Sulyok signed the bill as his first action as the new president of Hungary. Sulyok became president earlier on March 5 following the resignation last month of Katalin Novak. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Tehran Tells Transgender People To Avoid 'Busy' Areas, Highlighting Difficulties Faced By LGBT Community
The Tehran City Council spokesman said that transgender people should congregate in only certain parts of Iran's capital, highlighting how many in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) community are shunned.
Speaking at a press briefing on March 4, Alireza Nadali said transgender people should avoid areas such as the bustling Valiasr Intersection -- a focal point in Tehran for both its cultural significance and as a site of major public gatherings, including protests -- and instead meet up in "inclusive" areas.
"We're not sweeping the issue under the rug. There should be an inclusive space for them, just not in this busy area," Nadali said.
Most members of Iran's LGBT community are forced to hide their sexual orientation, often leading double lives due to fear of persecution by the hard-line leadership and a society that views them as diseased.
Nadali referred to transgender people as having "a special physical and psychological condition," further underscoring the institutional challenges faced by the LGBT community in Iran.
The comments come less than two months after a father admitted to murdering his 17-year-old son over what he called the teenager's "feminine" behavior and makeup. The father added that he felt publicly shamed and claimed, "everyone pointed fingers at us."
Violence against sexual minorities by family members is not uncommon in the Islamic republic, where senior officials often address them with derogatory terms, such as "inhuman" or "sick," fanning homophobic sentiment.
The Tehran City Council's moves to push transgender people to find certain areas to meet up aligns with broader efforts by the city and other government bodies to regulate public spaces and control social conduct.
Tehran recently erected barriers around the City Theater -- one of the areas transgender people should avoid, according to the City Council -- and has increased patrols by hijab enforcement officers in the area after more than a year of unrest sparked by Iranians' anger over a lack of freedoms and rights.
Despite the legality of sex-reassignment surgery in Iran -- a country that otherwise criminalizes same-sex relations with severe penalties including corporal punishment and death -- the official stance towards transgender individuals remains fraught with contradictions.
Authorities provide legal mechanisms for gender transition while simultaneously restricting the visibility and rights of transgender people in public life.
Meanwhile, religious leaders in Iran have issued varying fatwas regarding gender reassignment surgery -- while some clerics do not consider it haram, or forbidden -- creating an even more complex landscape for transgender rights and acceptance in the country.
According to a 2020 poll published by the 6rang advocacy group, 62 percent of LGBT members surveyed in Iran said that they had experienced one or more forms of violence by their immediate family. Nearly 30 percent complained of sexual violence, while 77 percent said they had been subjected to physical violence.
The pressure and persecution force many members of Iran's LGBT community to flee the country, while many others undergo sex-reassignment surgery (SRS). Iran is the only Islamic country where SRS is recognized.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Extreme Weather After Mild Winter Kills Dozens In Afghanistan And Pakistan
Heavy snowfall and rains have killed at least 80 people in Afghanistan and Pakistan as extreme weather conditions wreak havoc in both countries.
Deluges have flooded communities and forced residents to flee in recent days, while blizzards and landslides in mountainous areas have closed major highways.
The current spell of wet weather follows a long, dry winter marked by unusually low precipitation.
On March 5, Pakistan's newly elected prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, visited the southern coastal city of Gwadar, which was flooded after torrential rains began on February 28.
"Hundreds of houses were inundated with floodwater, which forced thousands to flee the city," said Aurangzeb Badini, a local administration official.
Badini added that the floods had killed five people and washed away or damaged more than 3,200 houses in Gwadar and the nearby towns of Jiwani and Pasni.
During his visit, Sharif distributed cash grants, tents, and food aid to Gwadar residents affected by the floods.
Some 1000 kilometers away in the mountainous northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, rain and snowfall killed at least 40 people and injured 62 more, according to the provincial rescue service.
"Most of the people were killed or injured because of collapsing houses," Bilal Faizi, a spokesman for the rescue service, told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal.
In neighboring Afghanistan, recent heavy snowfalls have led to the loss of 39 lives in different provinces, while scores more have been injured.
"The recent snow and rain have completely or partially destroyed 637 houses and killed over 14,000 livestock," said Janan Sayeq, a spokesman for the Taliban-led Disaster Management Ministry.
On March 4, Taliban rescue workers opened the high-altitude Salang tunnel, which connects northern Afghanistan to the capital, Kabul.
The two neighboring countries are some of the most vulnerable to climate change. They frequently face earthquakes, droughts, floods, landslides and other natural disasters.
Russian-Installed Police In Crimea Detain At Least Five Crimean Tatar Activists On Terrorism Charges
Russian-imposed police in Ukraine's Moscow-annexed Crimea detained at least five Crimean Tatar activists on terrorism charges after searching their homes and the homes of several other Crimean Tatars on the Black Sea peninsula on March 5, the Crimean Solidarity human rights groups said. The wife of one of the activists said the officers looked for banned literature. Since illegally annexing Crimea in 2014, Russia has imposed pressure on Crimean Tatars, the peninsula's indigenous ethnic group, many of whom openly protested the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities, click here.
Activists Say Iranian Students Remain Under Pressure In Clampdown On Dissent
Student activists say Iran's judiciary has escalated its crackdown against dissent on campus after a student was summoned to commence a 15-year prison sentence, while another faces fresh charges, according to reports from human rights organizations.
Khabat Vaisi, a student at Payame Noor University in Marivan, was transferred to the western city's central prison to serve his term after being convicted by the Marivan Islamic Revolutionary Court of "propaganda against the system" and membership in the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran. These charges followed his arrest and interrogation in late 2022.
Separately, Sheida Saberi, a student at the University of Shiraz, was indicted on charges including disturbing public order and peace, illegal assembly, and propaganda against the Islamic republic.
She posted an image on Instagram of the charges handed down by the seventh branch of the Public and Revolutionary Court of Yasuj against her.
Saberi was detained in September 2022 after she stood in the Haft-e Tir Square in Yasuj and cut her hair off as part of the Women, Freedom, Life protests that erupted across Iran following the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction.
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere within Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of the 22-year-old Amini.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
ICC Issues Arrest Warrants For Two Senior Russian Officers Over Alleged Crimes In Ukraine
The International Criminal Court said on March 5 that it issued arrest warrants for Sergey Kobylash and Viktor Sokolov for alleged crimes committed in Ukraine from "at least" between October 10, 2022 and March 9, 2023. The two are "allegedly responsible for the war crime of directing attacks at civilian objects, the war crime of causing excessive incidental harm to civilians or damage to civilian objects, and the crime against humanity of inhumane acts," the ICC said. Koblyash, a lieutenant general, is commander of Russia's Long-Range Aviation of the Aerospace Force. Sokolov, an admiral, is the former commander of Russia's Black Sea Fleet.
Germany Says Participant's Error Led To Moscow Intercepting Call On Ukraine
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said one participant on a high-level military call on Ukraine intercepted by Russia had mistakenly joined via a nonsecure line and German communications systems had not been compromised. Russia likely intercepted the discussion among senior German Air Force officials by chance via widespread surveillance, Pistorius added while presenting initial results of an investigation into the leak, which has embarrassed Germany and prompted questions about its intelligence security. Russian media last week published a recording of a meeting of the officials discussing weapons for Ukraine and a potential strike by Kyiv on a bridge in Crimea.
Tajik Ex-Police Officer Gets 19 Years In Prison For Kidnap And Murder
The Supreme Court of Tajikistan informed RFE/RL on March 5 that it sentenced last week former police Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda to 19 years in prison on a charge of kidnapping and murdering a university teacher. The court added that Yusufzoda's co-defendant and relative, Ismoiljon Shukurov, was handed a 12-year prison term on February 28 for assisting Yusufzoda in the abduction and for helping throw Ismoiljon Rahmonov, whose hands were bound, into a river last summer. Investigators say Yusufzoda's actions were motivated by jealousy as he suspected Rahmonov had an affair with his wife. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Bosnia-Herzegovina Can Only Join EU As One Country, Germany's Baerbock Says
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned against what she called the "secessionist fantasies" of the Bosnian Serb entity under its leader, Milorad Dodik, saying that Bosnia-Herzegovina's accession into the European Union could only be achieved as a unified country.
Under the Dayton peace agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War, Bosnia has consisted of the Bosniak-Croat federation and Republika Srpska under a weak central government.
Baerbock, who is on a tour of the Western Balkans, spoke on March 5 after talks in Sarajevo with Bosnian Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic.
"Secessionist fantasies meant to put obstacles on the path of European integration; we will clearly name those fantasies, because only a joint commitment and a united Bosnia-Herzegovina can lead to the path to the EU," Baerbock said.
Dodik has repeatedly threatened secession, spurning the Muslim-Croat Federation and taking steps to establish some parallel institutions over the past two years.
Dodik, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin last month and plays up their "good relations," is under U.S. and British sanctions for his obstruction of the Dayton agreement and for violating the legitimacy of Bosnia.
In December, the EU announced it will open accession negotiations with Bosnia "once the necessary degree of compliance with the membership criteria is achieved."
The European Commission is to assess the country's progress in mid-March and make a decision on whether negotiations can be opened.
Baerbock has said that Bosnia is at a "key crossroads in the accession process."
Konakovic said after the meeting that Bosnia's central authorities still have a lot of work to do, but they are determined "to continue the European path faster than we have ever traveled."
Baerbock is scheduled to meet with members of Bosnia's joint parliamentary commission for European integration and representatives of both houses of parliament.
Earlier on March 5, Baerbock met with the high representative of the international community in Bosnia-Herzegovina, Christian Schmidt, his office announced.
Dodik has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt.
- By Current Time
At Least Four Moscow Residents Reportedly Detained For Laying Flowers To Honor Navalny
At least four Moscow residents were reportedly detained on March 5 for laying flowers to honor late opposition politician Aleksei Navalny, who died in prison last month. The OVD-Info Telegram channel said Polina Orekhova and Yegor Komlev were detained over laying flowers at makeshift Navalny memorials on February 16, the day Navalny's death was made public, and February 17. OVD-Info said that two other Moscow residents -- Yelena Gribkova and Yelena Levina, who were detained briefly on February 17 for honoring Navalny -- were detained again on March 5 over attending Navalny’s burial last week. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Kyrgyz President's Ex-Associate Gets 7 Years In Prison
Aaly Aspekov, the son of a former associate of the Kyrgyz president, said on March 4 that a court in Bishkek sentenced his father, activist Melis Aspekov, to seven years in prison last week on a charge of plotting mass disorder, which he rejects. The Birinchi Mai district court confirmed to RFE/RL that Aspekov was handed the prison term on February 28. Aspekov was a staunch supporter of Sadyr Japarov and actively participated in rallies promoting Japarov for the presidency during anti-government protests in October 2020 that led to resignation of Japarov's predecessor, Sooronbai Jeenbekov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Court Rejects Russian Journalist's Appeal Against Sentence Over Posts About Ukraine War
A court of appeals in the Siberian region of Kemerovo on March 5 rejected an appeal filed by journalist Andrei Novashov against a sentence he was handed last year over his social media posts saying Russian forces attacked civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Novashov reiterated his innocence, saying he just did his job as a journalist. A court sentenced Novashov to eight months of correctional work after finding him guilty of discrediting Russia's armed forces. It also barred him from posting any materials online for one year. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Report: Executions In Iran Last Year Highest Since 2015
At least 834 people were executed in Iran last year, a 43 percent increase compared to 2022, according to a joint report from the Iran Human Rights group (IHR) and the Paris-based Together Against the Death Penalty, as authorities continue to ramp up the use of the death penalty for drug-related offenses.
In the annual report on capital punishment in Iran, released on March 5, the groups said that some 85 percent of all executions were not announced by Iranian authorities, meaning that the actual number of executions is likely much higher as dozens more are not included in the report "due to a lack of sufficient details or an inability to confirm cases through two different sources."
"Instilling societal fear is the regime's only way to hold on to power, and the death penalty is its most important instrument," said IHR Director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam in the report.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply with rights groups pointing to a surge in drug-related executions and widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Iran has the second-highest number of executions in the world, trailing only China, according to rights groups. Last year was only the second time since 2015 that capital punishment in the Middle Eastern nation was carried out more than 800 times.
The IHR report said 471 executions carried out in 2023 were for drug offenses, almost double the number of the previous year.
"Some of the executions were carried out secretly, without the family or the lawyer being informed, and some have simply not been announced by the official media," the report says.
"This is while according to the Islamic republic’s own laws, the defendant’s lawyer must be notified of the planned execution."
The report showed that, excluding China where rights groups say it is impossible to get accurate data, Iran executed more women -- 22 -- than any other country in the world.
Furthermore, it said ethnic minorities also account for a disproportionate amount of the total number of people executed.
The report said that at least 167 members of Iran's Sunni Baluch community were executed, meaning they accounted for 20 percent of the overall total while representing only 5 percent of the country's population.
The Baluch community is "grossly overrepresented amongst those executed" on drug-related charges, it said.
Oil Depot Burning After Explosion In Russia's Belgorod Region Bordering Ukraine
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of Russia's Belgorod region said on March 5 that an important building in the region's Gubkin district was hit by a fire caused by an explosion. Media reports said the building that Gladkov mentioned is an oil depot in the village of Dolgoye. The oil depot belongs to Russian energy giant Rosneft. The Ukrayinska Pravda website in Ukraine cited sources as saying that the explosion and fire were the result of an attack conducted by Ukraine's military intelligence. Authorities in Belgorod announced a missile threat alert in the districts of Gubkin and Stary Oskol. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
Ex-U.S. Officer Shared Classified Ukraine War Intelligence On Dating Site, Prosecutors Say
A retired U.S. Army officer allegedly shared classified intelligence with a woman claiming to be from Ukraine, prosecutors said, using e-mail and an online dating platform to send information that included Russian military targets in Ukraine.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The arrest of David Slater, who was set to appear in federal court in Nebraska on March 5, was the latest in a series of embarrassing disclosures and leaks of classified U.S. intelligence, at least some of which has concerned Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and U.S. support for Kyiv.
In a statement released March 4, U.S. prosecutors said that Slater, a retired lieutenant colonel, was working as a civilian employee at U.S. Strategic Command, when he allegedly began an online relationship with a woman on a “foreign dating platform.” U.S. Strategic Command oversees U.S. nuclear arsenals, among other things.
It’s unclear whether Slater, 63, ever physically met the woman, whom prosecutors said identified herself as Ukrainian.
In a series of e-mails and chats on the unnamed dating site between February and April 2022, the woman sent messages asking Slater specific questions about U.S. intelligence on Russia’s invasion.
"Dear, what is shown on the screens in the special room?? It is very interesting," the woman texted Slater around March 11, 2022, according to the unsealed indictment.
“By the way, you were the first to tell me that NATO members are traveling by train and only now (already evening) this was announced on our news. You are my secret informant love! How were your meetings? Successfully?” the woman texted Slater days later.
"Beloved Dave, do NATO and Biden have a secret plan to help us?" the woman wrote on March 18.
“You are my secret agent. With love,” the woman allegedly wrote a week later.
The indictment does not quote any e-mails or messages authored by Slater.
If convicted at trial, Slater faces up to 10 years in federal prison on each of the three counts laid out in the indictment.
A series of leaks of classified U.S. data, about Ukraine or other issues, have embarrassed the U.S. intelligence community and stirred doubts among U.S. allies sharing closely held information.
On March 4, a man who served in the U.S. Air National Guard unit pleaded guilty to leaking highly classified military documents about the Ukraine war and other U.S. national security secrets.
Jack Teixeira, 22, admitted to obtaining the information while he worked as an information technology specialist, and then sharing it with other users on Discord, a social media platform popular with online gamers.
The leaks, which included information about troop movements in Ukraine and the provision of U.S. equipment to Ukrainian troops, were seen as highly embarrassing for the Pentagon; more than a dozen military personnel were reprimanded in the subsequent investigation.
Siberian Court Hands Prison Terms To Nine Jehovah's Witnesses
A court in Russia's Irkutsk region in Siberia sentenced nine Jehovah's Witnesses to various prison terms on March 5 as a crackdown on the religious group continues. The court handed seven years in prison to six Jehovah's Witnesses on a charge of financing an extremist group. Two believers were sentenced to six years and four months each on a charge of organizing the activities of an extremist group, and one person was convicted of taking part in the activities of an extremist group and sentenced to three years in prison. Russia designated the religion as an "extremist organization" in 2017. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Ukraine Downs 18 Russian Drones Over Odesa Region, Says Military
Ukrainian air defenses shot down 18 out of 22 drones launched by Russia at the southern region of Odesa early on March 5, the military said.
The attack mostly targeted residential and industrial areas of the Black Sea port of Odesa, the military said.
Russia's Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said that its air defense forces destroyed three Ukrainian drones over the Belgorod region, which borders Ukraine.
Kyiv has not commented on the Russian claim.
To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Patrol Vessel 'Sunk' Off The Coast Of Occupied Crimea, Ukraine Military Claims
The Main Directorate of Ukraine's Military Intelligence (HUR) said high-tech Ukrainian sea drones struck and "sunk" the Russian patrol vessel Sergei Kotov off the coast of occupied Crimea in what appears to be the latest sinking of a Russian ship well behind enemy lines.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
HUR's special unit Group 13 and Ukraine's naval forces took part in the operation with support from the Ministry of Digital Transformation, HUR said in a statement on Telegram on March 5.
"As a result of a strike by Magura V5 maritime drones, the Russian ship Project 22160 Sergei Kotov sustained damage to the stern and to the starboard and port sides. The action occurred in the territorial waters of Ukraine, not far from the Kerch Strait," the statement said.
The value of the "destroyed" Russian vessel was about $65 million, it added.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made no direct reference to the sinking of the Sergey Kotov in his nightly video address.
"Ukraine has proved what we are capable of, what our strength is capable of," Zelenskiy said. "That is shown by the number of downed Russian aircraft and the capabilities of our boys against the Russian fleet. There are no safe havens for Russian terrorists in the Black Sea and nor will there be."
HUR official Andriy Yusov told RFE/RL that, according to intelligence reports, there are dead and wounded among the ship's crew, and some have been evacuated.
"There are dead and wounded. However, there is a possibility that part of the crew could have evacuated," Yusov said.
The destroyer-class vessel reportedly can carry cruise missiles and around 60 crew.
A video posted later on social media platforms by the HUR claims to show "how the Sergei Kotov was sunk." The grainy black-and-white video appears to have been shot from cameras on board naval drones from different angles and distances and show several explosions hitting a ship purported to be the Sergei Kotov.
HUR did not reveal the precise location of the strike, but social media posts reported that the attack on the vessel occurred in the port of Feodosia overnight. A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, purportedly shows the moment of the impact and a large explosion.
Russia has not commented on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently verified.
But Rybar war blog, which is close to Russia's Defense Ministry, said the ship was destroyed.
"The Russian Black Sea Fleet is a symbol of occupation. It cannot be in Ukrainian Crimea," Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, wrote on Telegram on March 5.
Later on March 5, Crimea residents told RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project that explosions could be heard in the area of Mizhvodny, in the northwestern part of the Russian-occupied peninsula.
"We heard about five explosions within an interval of 10-15 minutes," one resident said.
Details are still unknown.
The sinking of the Sergei Kotov -- which was commissioned in 2021 -- would be another blow to Russia's navy, which has lost several key ships since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Explosions were heard early on March 5 in the Crimean city of Kerch, and the bridge connecting the occupied peninsula with Russia was closed, according to RFE/RL's Crimea.Realities project.
Highway traffic reportedly reopened on the bridge at around 7 a.m. local time, the Russian-installed administration managing the bridge said on March 5.
Last month, Ukraine's military said it had destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov, one of the largest Russian landing ships, in the Black Sea off the coast of occupied Crimea.
It said the February 14 strike was a combined operation of the armed forces and military intelligence also using Magura V5 naval drones.
Earlier in February, Ukrainian forces said they had sunk the Russian missile-armed corvette Ivanovets in the Black Sea in an operation carried out by the same elite Group 13 unit with Magura V5 drones.
Russia has not commented on the two Ukrainian claims.
The Magura V5 drone, an acronym for Maritime Autonomous Guard Unmanned Robotic Apparatus V Type, was unveiled last year. The drone, which has the appearance of a sleek speedboat, has a top speed of 80 kilometers per hour, according to reports, and can carry a payload of 320 kilograms.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Explosions Heard In City Of Kerch In Occupied Crimea; Bridge Connecting Peninsula To Russia Closed, Says Report
Explosions were heard early on March 5 in the Crimean city of Kerch, and the bridge connecting the occupied peninsula with Russia was closed, according to RFE/RL’s Crimea.Realities project. According to unconfirmed reports on social media, the Kerch region was being attacked by aerial and seaborne surface drones. Russian authorities have not commented on the situation. Attacks on the illegally annexed Ukrainian peninsula occur regularly, particularly near the bridge. Russian authorities typically blame the Ukrainian military for the explosions or say they were the result of military drills. Kyiv has confirmed its involvement in only some of the attacks. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Magnitude 5.4 Earthquake Strikes Southwestern Iran
An 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Iran's southwestern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said early on March 5. The quake was at a depth of 35 kilometers, the USGS said, adding that the epicenter was some 66 kilometers northwest of the city of Fannuj. No injuries or damage were immediately reported.
Russian Forces Battle To Advance Beyond Eastern City Captured Last Month, Ukrainian Military Says
The Ukrainian military says its forces have contained an advance by Moscow's forces outside the eastern city of Avdiyivka as Russian drones carried out another attack on Odesa, the Air Force said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukrainian military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on March 4 that the fighting is especially heavy on the eastern outskirts of the village of Novomikhaylovka near Maryinka.
"At the same time, we are saying that in this hottest sector of the direct Russian assault, we are managing to stabilize the situation and the enemy's advance has been halted," Lykhoviy said.
Russian units in this area are attacking even more fiercely using small assault groups and first-person view (FPV) drones, as well as carrying out massive artillery and air strikes, Lykhoviy said.
Russian forces are focusing on an area around the village of Novomikhaylovka, where they were "transferring reinforcements from the depths of Russia," he added in comments to LIGA.net.
In Odesa, an air alert was sounded early on March 5, and air defense forces were operating in the Odesa region, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
The southern Ukrainian port city is still reeling from a Russian drone attack on March 2 that killed 12 people, including five children aged 4 months to 10 years.
Russian forces captured Avdiyivka last month in the biggest victory for Moscow in months, and Russia's Defense Ministry last week said its forces had captured new villages outside the city, but that claim could not be confirmed.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Moscow's forces had "as a result of coordinated action continued to occupy more advantageous positions" near Avdiyivka. It made no mention of the area near Novomikhaylovka.
Elsewhere in the country, Russian artillery shelling during the day on March 4 damaged a school, a kindergarten, and more than 20 apartments in the city of Seredyna-Buda in the northeastern Sumy region, the regional prosecutor-general's office said on Facebook.
The border village was hit in November by strikes that killed three people.
Meanwhile, the head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Ukrainian military, Ilya Yevlash, said that the military is preparing to defend the village of Chasiv Yar.
Ukrainian forces are currently trying to hold territory that lies between Chasiv Yar and Bakhmut in heavy fighting, Yevlash said. But the Russian army is constantly transferring significant reserves, and its troops are advancing from different flanks, attacking Ukrainian positions head-on, he added.
Chasiv Yar itself is also under constant attack, according to Yevlash. The Russian Army is firing mortars, automatic mounted grenade launchers, and using drones and aircraft.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 4 that he and the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces discussed with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin the front-line situation and the supply of weapons.
"We are working together on providing for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces and increasing the army's capabilities," Umerov said, adding that Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy had also taken part in the call.
Syrskiy said on Telegram that he and Umerov also spoke with British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps and the chief of Britain's Defense Staff, Sir Tony Radakin.
Syrskiy said the discussions focused on the needs of the Ukrainian military and the development of Ukraine's naval capabilities with help from Kyiv's allies.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Judiciary Says 'Mossad Agent' Executed In Connection With Attack In Isfahan
Iran's judiciary has announced the execution of a person it claims was a Mossad agent involved in an explosion at a Defense Ministry workshop complex in the city of Isfahan last year.
According to the Mizan News Agency, which is affiliated with Iran's judiciary, the execution took place on March 3. Four Kurds also accused of having a connection with the attack were executed in January. The Hengaw human rights group says none of the five was given a fair trial and their confessions were obtained through torture.
The person executed on March 3 was accused of being in contact with agents of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, since February 2019. It was alleged that, in 2022, the individual helped facilitate the smuggling of several drones into Iran by arranging the rental of a warehouse to store the aircraft and the purchase of vehicles to move them and people around. The attack occurred in January 2023.
The identity of the executed person has not been disclosed. However, Mizan, quoting the chief of the Isfahan judiciary, revealed that the individual fled the country under a false identity 13 days after the Isfahan attack. They were later apprehended by security forces in a “neighboring country,” although details of the arrest and the specific country where it occurred were not provided.
The Iranian Defense Ministry described the attack as unsuccessful, reporting no casualties and only minor damage to the facility's roof.
Though no one took responsibility for the attack, The Wall Street Journal quoted unidentified U.S. officials as saying Israel had carried out the strike.
In an article published by the newspaper in December, former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett hinted at Israel's involvement in several operations inside Iran in 2022, including attacks on drone bases. Bennett cited the destruction of an Iranian drone base as a retaliatory measure for Iran's alleged attempts to launch drone attacks against Israel.
There has been a series of incidents inside Iran over the past year, including sabotage and cyberattacks, assassinations, and the mysterious killings of members of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), as well as scientists and engineers.
Tehran has blamed some of the incidents on Israel, its regional foe.
Israel says its standard policy is to not comment officially on such incidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Condemns Sentencing Of Iranian Singer Who Won Grammy
The United States on March 4 condemned the sentencing of an Iranian singer who won a Grammy award in 2023 for a song that became an anthem for mass Iranian protests after the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody. Shervin Hajipour, who wrote and performed the song Baraye in 2022, was sentenced last week to nearly four years in prison. He was also forced to write music critical of the United States. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the sentence was another sign of the government's "intent to crack down on freedom of expression and repress voices" inside Iran.
RFE/RL has been declared an "undesirable organization" by the Russian government.
If you are in Russia and hold a Russian passport or are a stateless person residing permanently in Russia, please note that you could face fines or imprisonment for sharing, liking, commenting on, or saving our content, or for contacting us.
To find out more, click here.
