North Macedonia Finds Eight Migrants Hiding In Truck's Roof

SKOPJE -- Authorities in North Macedonia say they have discovered eight migrants from Iraq crammed into a hidden compartment in the roof of a truck at the border with Serbia.

The eight men were found during a routine search at the Tabanovce border crossing late on May 19 in a truck with Bulgarian license plates, the Interior Ministry said.

Police said the driver was detained and the migrants were transferred to a shelter in the southern town of Gevgelija.

The eight migrants illegally entered North Macedonia from Greece and were aiming to head through Serbia on to other European countries, according to officials.

Many migrants from the Middle East, South Asia, and elsewhere are taking the so-called Balkan route to the European Union.