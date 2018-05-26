North, South Korean Leaders Vow To Meet ‘Frequently’

The leaders of North and South Korea have agreed to meet "frequently" after their surprise summit on May 26 and suggested another face-to-face encounter was likely on June 1.

"They shared the opinion that they would meet frequently in the future to make dialogue brisk and pool wisdom and efforts, expressing their stand to make joint efforts for the denuclearization of the Korean peninsula," North Korea’s KCNA news agency reported.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held an unannounced meeting on May 26 at the Panmunjom border village to discuss a possible upcoming summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump, the South had earlier said.

It was their second summit in the past two months. After the meeting, KCNA said that another “high-level” meeting would be held on June 1, but it did not specifically say that the two Korean leaders would participate.

The most-recent meeting came after Trump canceled a planned June 12 summit with Kim, but then later said the United States was having "productive talks" about reinstating the summit.

KCNA suggested following the summit that Kim was still interested in meeting with the U.S. president.



"Kim Jong Un thanked Moon Jae-in for much effort made by him for the DPRK-U.S. summit scheduled for June 12, and expressed his fixed will on the historic DPRK-U.S. summit talks," the report said, using the abbreviation for North Korea.

South Korea's presidential spokesman responded that "we are cautiously optimistic that hope is still alive for U.S.-North Korea dialogue."

The White House did not immediately respond to the latest North-South talks, but White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said an advance team of White House and U.S. State Department officials would leave for Singapore on schedule to prepare for a possible summit there.

With reporting by dpa, AFP, and Reuters