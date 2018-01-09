North Korea has agreed to send a delegation to the Winter Olympics in South Korea in February.

The development on January 9 came as representatives from the two Koreas sat together for rare face-to-face talks at a border village in the demilitarized zone that separates the two countries.

It was the first meeting between the two Koreas in two years.

Watched closely by world leaders, the talks came after North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un pushed for improved ties after a year of heightened tensions over the North’s development of nuclear weapons and its intercontinental ballistic-missile program.

South Korea’s Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung announced after the meeting that North Korea agreed to send an Olympic delegation that includes government officials, athletes, cheerleaders, journalists, and others.

Chun said Seoul had proposed that North Korea send a large delegation and take part in a joint march with South Korea during the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Chun said South Korea also suggesting resuming temporary reunions of families separated by war and stressed the need to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

He said North Korea responded by saying the two Koreas must try to promote peace and reconciliation through dialogue.

The head of North Korea's delegation, Ri Son Gwon, said North Korea joined the talks with a “serious and sincere stance” and intended to provide a “New Year’s gift” to South Korea.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters