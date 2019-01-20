Norway To Hold Russian Accused In Stabbing

A court in Norway has ordered the detention of a Russian national ahead of his trial for allegedly stabbing a woman at a supermarket in Oslo that police say was the start of a plan to kill several people.



The Oslo District Court handed down its ruling on January 19, saying the 20-year-old Russian should remain in custody until his trial.



The stabbing occurred on January 17 at a grocery store in central Oslo. The victim, who remains hospitalized in a critical condition, was paying for her groceries when attacked.



Norway's PST domestic intelligence agency is investigating the stabbing as a terror-related attack.



Police have said the suspect, who traveled to Norway from Russia via Sweden on the day of the attack, “wanted to kill several people” and they are investigating whether he has any ties to Islamic extremists.



Norwegian public broadcaster NRK has reported the man is from Russia's Bashkortostan region, close to Kazakhstan.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and NRK