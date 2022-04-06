Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Burned Bodies, Wrecked Russian Armor Found In Liberated Ukrainian Village

When Russian troops withdrew from 15 villages near Kyiv on April 1, they left behind widespread death and destruction. One such place was Nova Basan, where liberating Ukrainian soldiers made shocking discoveries, including badly damaged bodies lying in the streets.

RFE/RL photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko was there and captured the disturbing scenes after the departure of Russian forces. (Warning: Viewers may find the images in this gallery disturbing.)
A destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier stands amid the ruins of a commercial area in the village of Nova Basan in the Chernihiv region on April 1.
1 A destroyed Russian armored personnel carrier stands amid the ruins of a commercial area in the village of Nova Basan in the Chernihiv region on April 1.
A Russian 82mm mortar shell lies on the ground near destroyed Russian military equipment.
2 A Russian 82mm mortar shell lies on the ground near destroyed Russian military equipment.
Ukrainian soldiers patrol the streets of the shattered village.
3 Ukrainian soldiers patrol the streets of the shattered village.
Dogs walk by a burned-out car and the body of a civilian said to have been killed by Russian soldiers.
4 Dogs walk by a burned-out car and the body of a civilian said to have been killed by Russian soldiers.
Relatives of someone who was killed console each other.
5 Relatives of someone who was killed console each other.
A forensics expert documents the scene where a civilian was killed.
6 A forensics expert documents the scene where a civilian was killed.
A resident of the village of Nova Basan reacts to seeing the body of the civilian near the burned-out car.
7 A resident of the village of Nova Basan reacts to seeing the body of the civilian near the burned-out car.
After the scene is documented by an investigator, the body is placed in a casket.
8 After the scene is documented by an investigator, the body is placed in a casket.
Candies are set out on the car where the civilian was found dead.
9 Candies are set out on the car where the civilian was found dead.
Ukrainian soldiers inspect a Russian tank stuck in the mud.
10 Ukrainian soldiers inspect a Russian tank stuck in the mud.
Armed volunteers from the Hospitallers Medical Battalion walk through the village.
11 Armed volunteers from the Hospitallers Medical Battalion walk through the village.
A smoldering Russian armored vehicle lies in ruins near a home.
12 A smoldering Russian armored vehicle lies in ruins near a home.
A child looks out the window of an evacuation vehicle near a destroyed Russian armored vehicle.
13 A child looks out the window of an evacuation vehicle near a destroyed Russian armored vehicle.
A body found in Nova Basan
14 A body found in Nova Basan
A villager looks at the body of a dead Russian soldier.
15 A villager looks at the body of a dead Russian soldier.
A Ukrainian soldier stands near an abandoned Russian armored vehicle.
16 A Ukrainian soldier stands near an abandoned Russian armored vehicle.
The charred remains of Russian military clothing
17 The charred remains of Russian military clothing
The body of a dead Russian soldier lies on the ground near the burned remains of an armored personnel carrier.
18 The body of a dead Russian soldier lies on the ground near the burned remains of an armored personnel carrier.
19
16x9 Image

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 27 languages in 23 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many people cannot get locally: uncensored news, responsible discussion, and open debate.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG