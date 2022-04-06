Burned Bodies, Wrecked Russian Armor Found In Liberated Ukrainian Village

When Russian troops withdrew from 15 villages near Kyiv on April 1, they left behind widespread death and destruction. One such place was Nova Basan, where liberating Ukrainian soldiers made shocking discoveries, including badly damaged bodies lying in the streets.



RFE/RL photographer Serhiy Nuzhnenko was there and captured the disturbing scenes after the departure of Russian forces. (Warning: Viewers may find the images in this gallery disturbing.)