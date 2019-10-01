Officer Dies After Moscow Attack At Russian Investigative Committee

An officer has died in hospital after being stabbed inside the building of Russia's Investigative Committee in Moscow.



Russian media reports quoted medical personnel at the Sklifosovsky Emergency Medical Center as saying that Colonel Vladislav Kapustin of the Investigative Committee, the country's analogue to the FBI, had died of a stab wound he received in the attack on October 1.



Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said a man stabbed the officer, who was organizing visitors for the Investigative Committee.



According to Petrenko, the attacker was detained and is being interrogated by investigators.

