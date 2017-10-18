Olympic Gymnast Gutsu Accuses Ex-Teammate Scherbo Of Raping Her In 1991

Former Soviet gymnast Tatiana Gutsu has accused ex-teammate Vitaly Scherbo of raping her in 1991, when she was 15 years old and he was 19.

Gutsu, an Olympic gold medalist who was born in Ukraine and lives in the United States, made the accusation in an October 17 post on Facebook.

There was no immediate comment from Scherbo, a Belarusian who won six gold medals in the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

The rape allegation came as women worldwide shared their stories of sexual abuse in social-media posts with the hashtag #MeToo.

Gutsu wrote that Scherbo raped her in Stuttgart, Germany, in 1991, where the two represented the Soviet Union at a team competition.

"This is me being brave after 27 years," Gutsu wrote. She described Scherbo as a "monster who kept me in my own prison to be afraid for so many years."

She also criticized Rustam Sharipov and Tatyana Toropova, two teammates she said knew about the alleged rape but kept silent and did nothing to support her.

Gutsu and Scherbo were all-around champions and represented the Unified Team of 12 former Soviet republics at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992, the year after the U.S.S.R. fell apart.

Scherbo won six golds in Barcelona and four bronzes for his native Belarus at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. He owns a gymnastics school in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gutsu won two gold medals, one silver, and one bronze in Barcelona. She retired shortly after the 1992 Games and later moved to the United States.

The #MeToo campaign followed public statements by women who accused Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault and has generated millions of Facebook posts and tweets.

The Vitaly Scherbo School of Gymnastics did not immediately respond to an e-mail and a phone call, sent before business hours in the United States on October 18, seeking comment from Schrebo on the allegation.

With reporting by The Washington Post and New York Post