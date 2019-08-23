Opposition Leader Navalny Defiant As He Exits Russian Jail

Navalny was jailed last month for calling on people to join unsanctioned rallies in Moscow. A series of protests have been held in recent weeks after election officials barred dozens of independent candidates from municipal elections in September. Hundreds of protesters have been detained, sometimes violently by security services. Some of the barred candidates, who are linked to Navalny or his Anti-Corruption Foundation, have faced harassment, including arrests and home searches.
