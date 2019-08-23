Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Opposition Leader Navalny Defiant As He Exits Russian Jail

Opposition Leader Navalny Defiant As He Exits Russian Jail
Embed

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:31 0:00

Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny walked out of a Moscow jail after serving a 30-day sentence for violating Russia's restrictive protest laws. He spoke defiantly to journalists waiting outside on August 23.

Navalny was jailed last month for calling on people to join unsanctioned rallies in Moscow. A series of protests have been held in recent weeks after election officials barred dozens of independent candidates from municipal elections in September. Hundreds of protesters have been detained, sometimes violently by security services. Some of the barred candidates, who are linked to Navalny or his Anti-Corruption Foundation, have faced harassment, including arrests and home searches.

For more on this story, click here.
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG