OSCE Calls On Russia To Respect Media, Allow Journalists To Travel Freely

OSCE Representative for Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir says he deplores a recent decision to ban Ukrainian journalist Taras Ibragimov from entering Russia and the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea until the middle of 2054.



Last week, Ibragimov told RFE/RL he had been handed the order by Russia's Border Guard Service, a branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB), without explanation.

“I call on those responsible to respect the role of media actors and to allow journalists to travel without restrictions to carry out their work,” Desir tweeted on January 21.

Ibragimov, who works with the Crimea Desk of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, said he believed the travel ban was “connected with my journalism and my work for publications that actively cover the cases of Crimean Tatars in Crimea and in Russia."



Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities against Crimean Tatars and others who have spoken out against Moscow's military seizure and occupation of Crimea in 2014.



Since 2018, a photographer and a journalist who also worked with the Crimea Desk of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service were banned from entering Crimea and Russia until 2028.

With reporting by the Crimea Desk of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service