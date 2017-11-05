Ousted Catalan Leader Surrenders To Belgian Police

Catalonia’s ousted leader Carles Puigdemont and four members of his deposed government have turned themselves in to Belgian police.

A spokesman for the Brussels prosecutor's office said on November 5 that a judge has until the morning of November 6 to decide how to proceed with executing an arrest warrant issued by a Spanish judge.

Puigdemont and his four associates traveled to Belgium after the Spanish central government temporarily suspended Catalonia’s autonomy following the northwestern region’s referendum for independence.

All five are wanted by a Spanish court on charges of rebellion, sedition, and misuse of public funds over their role in the referendum.

Spain has been gripped by a crisis since the independence referendum was held in Catalonia on October 1, despite a Constitutional Court ruling declaring it illegal.

With reporting by dpa, AFP, and AP