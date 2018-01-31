The Oxford Dictionaries' initiative known as Oxford Global Languages (OGL) has added the Tatar language to its online list as the first Turkic language to be added to the program.

The online dictionary instantly translates words and phrases from Tatar to English and vice versa.

Oxford Dictionaries Director Judy Pearsall said in a January 31 press release that "the Tatar language has a rich and varied history with its origins going back to the Middle Ages and beyond."

"Bringing the enthusiasm and knowledge of Tatar speakers together with Oxford Global Languages embodies the spirit of what we can achieve together to help language communities thrive," Pearsall said.

Professor Golshat R. Safiullina, associate professor at the Leo Tolstoy Institute of Philology, Kazan Federal University, was quoted in the press release as saying that the online dictionary "should introduce Tatar culture and language to the whole world."

Launched in September 2015, OGL is a major initiative from Oxford Dictionaries which aims to build lexicographical and other language resources for around 100 of the world’s languages and to make them available online.