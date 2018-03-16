Blast Kills At Least Two People In Southwestern Pakistan

Pakistani authorities say a powerful blast in the southwestern town of Qillah Saifullah, near the Afghan border, has killed at least two people and wounded 10 others.

Deputy commissioner Shafqat Shahwali said on March 16 that the explosion occurred at a home on the night of March 15 when some "explosive device" was being loaded in a vehicle.

Shahwali said the wounded had been transported to hospital and authorities were still trying to determine the cause of the blast.

The town of Qillah Saifullah is located in Balochistan Province, the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatist groups who are demanding a greater share of the province's resources.

Balochistan is also believed to be a hiding place for the Afghan Taliban and Pakistani militant groups.

Based on reporting by AP and geo.tv