Bomb Kills At Least 15 In Southwestern Pakistan

Pakistan's army says "terrorists" targeted a military truck with a bomb on August 12, killing eight soldiers and seven civilians in the southwestern city of Quetta.



A military statement said the bomb also wounded 25 people, including 15 civilians.



It said incendiary explosives were used and that the bomb started fires in nearby vehicles.



Balochistan Province’s Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti said the explosion occurred near a private hospital.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



Quetta is near Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan and Balochistan Province also borders Iran to the west.



The province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baloch separatist groups that want a greater share of the mineral and natural gas resources from the area.



Quetta also has been a stronghold for Taliban militants who frequently cross the border and carry out attacks against security forces in both Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Based on reporting by AP and dawn.com