Pakistani Army Says Civilians Killed In Bombing Of Military Vehicle

At least 15 people have been killed and at least 32 wounded in a bomb attack targeting a Pakistani military truck in the city of Quetta late on August 12, officials said. According to a statement from the Pakistani Army, seven civilians were among the dead. The statement also said that incendiary explosives were used, and that the bomb started fires in nearby vehicles. The U.S.-based monitoring group SITE reports that an affiliate of the Islamic State militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. (RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal)