Pakistani Senator Selected As Caretaker Prime Minister To Oversee Elections

Explosions over Kyiv on August 11 prompted Mayor Vitali Klitschko to urge residents to stay in air raid shelters as Russian air strikes in the west, south, and east of Ukraine killed and injured more civilians.

The Ukrainian military reported that Russia launched hypersonic missiles at the Kyiv region, including the Kh-47 Kinzhal. Klitschko said fragments of a downed missile had fallen on the territory of a children's hospital in the city, but that there were no injuries or damage.



In the western Ukrainian region of Ivano-Frankivsk on August 11, an 8-year-old child was reported killed in a Russian missile strike.

"There are wounded (people) including a child who was brought to hospital in critical condition. Medics did everything possible, but unfortunately the child's life could not be saved," regional Governor Svitlana Onyshchuk wrote on the Telegram app.

A reported Russian drone strike on August 11 hit a humanitarian-aid-distribution center in Beryslav, a town in the southern Kherson region, Ukrainian officials said, but no injuries were reported.

A Russian air strike was also reported to have hit a home in a village in the eastern Kharkiv region, killing a 60-year-old woman, and injuring a 60-year-old man, Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on August 11.

In the Sumy region in northeastern Ukraine, 51 explosions were recorded on August 11 as the Russian military shelled several communities near the Russia-Ukraine border, the regional military administration said. No injuries were reported, but two housing estates were damaged, according to the administration. Russian troops regularly shell the border communities of the Sumy region.

On the front line there were 25 combat clashes during the day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its evening report. In addition, Russian forces carried out 24 air strikes and about 37 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas, the General Staff said.



"Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, including children," the General Staff added. "

Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed," it said, warning that the probability of more missile and air strikes across all of Ukraine remained high.

In both of its briefings on August 11, the General Staff said Russian troops had “conducted unsuccessful offensive actions” in the area of Kupyansk and Bakhmut. It also said Ukrainian forces were continuing counteroffensive operations in Melitopol and Berdyansk in the south.

The Russian Defense Ministry, meanwhile, said a drone was destroyed as it flew toward an unspecified target in Moscow.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin confirmed that and added that debris had fallen northwest of the city center. He said the drone had caused no serious damage or casualties.

Earlier, reports said that Moscow's Vnukovo airport and the airport at Kaluga, some 150 kilometers southwest of the capital, had been closed temporarily due to what officials said was a suspected drone flight. They both later reopened.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov was quoted by TASS on August 11 as saying that Russian assault groups improved their tactical position and repulsed four Ukrainian Army attacks and counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day.



RFE/RL cannot confirm claims from either side in the areas of the heaviest fighting.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba appealed again for long-range missiles from the United States and NATO countries in Europe.



"Long-range missiles have proved crucial. This is why Taurus and ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile Systems) are essential for Ukraine's success, and we ask partners to provide them as soon as possible. Both will be used solely inside our borders. The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," Kuleba said.



Ukraine has previously requested ATACMS from the United States and other Western partners. Washington thus far has refrained from providing the weapons over concerns that Kyiv would use them to target military objects inside Russia.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on August 11 that Kyiv began the first round of negotiations at the working level with London on a bilateral agreement on security guarantees, .



The talks were opened under the terms of a joint declaration signed in July by the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrialized nations that provides for unilateral bilateral agreements between Kyiv and the G7 countries to strengthen Ukraine's defense and intelligence capabilities.



"Great Britain became the second country after the United States with which Ukraine started such negotiations, and continued the positive dynamics of the implementation of the security agreements reached by our country with key international partners," a statement from the president's office said.



Zelenskiy has welcomed the security guarantees provided by G7 countries, calling them a step on the way to NATO membership for Ukraine.



The Kremlin said on July 12 that the West's plans to provide security guarantees to Ukraine were "extremely wrong and potentially very dangerous." Moscow claims that these guarantees will encroach on Russia's security.

