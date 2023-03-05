Pakistani Police Try Unsuccessfully To Arrest Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan

Police from the Pakistani capital said on March 5 that a team of officers had traveled to Lahore to arrest embattled former Prime Minister Imran Khan, but subsequent reports suggested they were thwarted after arriving to find his residence surrounded by supporters.

Khan, 70, is battling multiple serious legal challenges.

A court issued an arrest warrant on February 28 in a case allegedly involving state gifts and concealment of assets from the sale of gifts.

The prosecution of that case and separate charges including in relation to allegations of terrorism and attempted murder against a rival politician have proven hugely divisive, and Khan and his supporters insist they are politically motivated.

The Islamabad Police Force said via Twitter as the attempted apprehension proceeded that "all operations are being completed with the cooperation of Lahore Police."

"Legal action will be taken against those obstructing the execution of court orders," the force said.

It vowed in a second tweet that "Islamabad Police will transfer Imran Khan to Islamabad under their protection. Law is equal for all."

News agencies, including AFP, reported that the arrest effort initially failed.

Khan, a former international cricketer, heads the Tehrik-e Insaf party (PTI) and led Pakistan's government from 2018-22.

Khan has drawn tens of thousands of Pakistani supporters to recent rallies as a show of popular force against the government of his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, which is under intense fiscal pressure that could threaten the South Asian country with bankruptcy.

Sharif's coalition government filed the gifts case against Khan in August 2022, accusing him of not mentioning gifts and money while detailing assets received through the sale of the gifts received while in office.

Pakistan's Election Commission in October disqualified Khan from the National Assembly for providing "false information" about his assets in a proceeding before the court, known as the Tosha Khana case, in a reference to the site where officials leave gifts received during foreign trips.

Khan said that the accusations against him in the Tosha Khana case are "baseless" and have been made to seek "political revenge."

Khan, whose seat in the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, remains vacant, was ousted in April 2022 through a no-confidence vote. He has accused Sharif of conspiring with the United States to oust him from power. Washington has rejected the accusation, and Khan has never provided any evidence for his claim.

Khan was shot in the leg during a protest rally on November 3 as he was leading a protest march on Islamabad to pressure the government for snap polls.

With reporting by AFP