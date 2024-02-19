News
Pakistan's Imran Khan-Backed Candidates To Join Sunni Party, Says Interim Party Chief
Independent candidates backed by Pakistan's jailed former prime minister who won seats in recent inconclusive elections will join the minority Sunni Ittehad Council Political Party to form a government, the party's interim chief said on February 19. The interim chief, Barrister Gohar Khan, said at a news briefing that the decision to join the minority party was made so former PM Imran Khan's party, Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), which was barred from contesting the election, could access reserved seats in the national assembly. He said the group had signed a memorandum with the PTI and all direction would come from the PTI and jailed leader Khan.
In Unusual Move, China Offers To Back Hungary In Security Matters
China offered to support longtime strategic partner Hungary on public security issues, going beyond trade and investment relations, during a rare meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban just as NATO struggles to expand its network in Europe. China hopes to deepen law enforcement and security ties with Hungary as the two mark their 75th year of diplomatic relations, Public Security Minister Wang Xiaohong told Orban last week, the official Xinhua news agency said. During a visit to Budapest, Wang said he hoped such efforts would be "a new highlight of bilateral relations" in areas like combating terrorism and transnational crimes.
Belarus Proposes Draft Law Against The 'Promotion Of Nontraditional Family Relations'
Belarus's prosecutor-general has prepared a bill for lawmakers to discuss that proposes punishing the "promotion of nontraditional relationships," a thinly veiled reference to the country's often-persecuted LGBT community.
Prosecutor-General Andrey Shved told local media on February 19 that the draft law also addresses liability for "pedophilia and the voluntary refusal to have children."
"This project is now undergoing the approval process," he said, without elaborating.
The legislation appears to mirror a move in neighbor and close ally Russia, where President Vladimir Putin’s administration implements the harsh repression of dissent and pushes what it claims are "traditional values."
Recent steps taken by Moscow to restrict access to abortions on the local and national level and the government's decision to declare the nonexistent "international LGBT+ movement" as an "extremist organization" have sounded alarm bells among Russian rights activists.
In Belarus, homosexuality is not illegal. It was decriminalized in 1994 but same-sex marriages are not recognized in the deeply conservative country and there are no antidiscriminatory measures in place to protect the rights of the LGBT community.
In 2023, the independent gay rights group ILGA-Europe said Belarus placed 45th out of 49 countries in its annual review of the human rights situation of LGBT people in Europe and Central Asia, noting that "pro-government propagandists regularly called for the persecution of LGBT activists and the closure of LGBT organizations."
Authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron first since coming to power in 1994, has openly criticized homosexuality, once telling European Union politicians that it's "better to be a dictator than gay."
In a political speech in 2023, Lukashenka said gay men were "perverts" and "the ultimate abomination."
Serbia's Ruling Party Boycotts Opening Of Belgrade City Assembly
The start of the Belgrade City Assembly's new term was postponed to March 1 after President Aleksandar Vucic's national ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) boycotted the 110-member body's constitutive session on February 19, preventing a quorum following disputed elections. Members of the opposition Serbia Against Violence coalition that alleged widescale fraud in the December 17 voting called it a "big victory for the opposition" and evidence that the Progressives can't bargain their way to a majority in Belgrade. Credible reports suggested voters had been bused in from outside Serbia, particularly in the capital where pollsters predicted a close race. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Georgia's President Says EU Members Are Next If Putin Wins In Ukraine
Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has warned of the danger of Russian aggression against other European countries if Ukraine loses the war. "That's the nature of Russia, that it doesn't stop if it is not stopped," the 71-year-old told dpa in an interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. "The Europeans should be worried. Ukraine is really fighting today to defend European security and Ukrainians are dying for other Europeans," Zurabishvili said. Discussions about Russian weapons that could be used against satellites in space showed that geography no longer played a role, she said.
Zelenskiy Visits Front Lines As Russia Claims To Take Ukrainian Coke Plant After Avdiyivka Pullout
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office said on February 19 that he visited a command post in a northeastern region under intense attack by enemy forces, hours after Russia said it took control of Ukraine's largest coke plant in an eastern city where Kyiv last week acknowledged defeat by pulling the last of its troops.
The capture of Avdiyivka, formerly a city of around 30,000 but now largely leveled and deserted, in the eastern Donetsk region marks Russia's most significant territorial gain in nine months in its nearly two-year full-scale invasion.
Ukrainian forces cited Russian attacks overnight that appeared to be trying to grab further nearby territory and separate offensives in the northeast and south of the country.
Russia's Defense Ministry said early on February 19 that its "'Center' grouping of troops, taking the offensive, took full control of the coke plant in Avdiyivka."
It also claimed to have gained ground around the city, which Kyiv said last week it had withdrawn from to save the lives of Ukrainian troops.
Images appeared to show Russia's tricolor flag flying over the Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant.
Hours later, Zelenskiy's office said he had traveled to a command post of a brigade defending Kupyansk, in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Meanwhile, Ukraine's western military command said early on February 19 that the Russian Army had tried again repeatedly overnight to overtake Ukrainian positions in areas around Zaporizhzhya.
Local officials reported increased shelling of the city on February 17, leaving thousands of households without heat.
And the Ukrainian General Staff said Russian forces had mounted 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Robotyny, in the Zaporizhzhya region, a day later.
They said Ukrainian troops had repelled the attacks.
RFE/RL cannot independently confirm battlefield accounts by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
Power in Kharkiv was cut off to around 9,500 people after shelling by Russian forces, according to the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.
Russia's Defense Ministry on February 19 accused Ukraine of poisoning two Moscow-installed leaders of two regions falsely claimed as part of Russia and annexed in 2022 but said both men had survived.
It said the governor of Russian-held territory in Luhansk, Leonid Pasechnik, had been poisoned in December and the leader of Russian-held territory in Kherson, Vladimir Saldo, was poisoned in August 2022.
Kyiv is thought to have mounted increasingly daring operations targeting Russian-appointed officials in Ukrainian regions under Russian control since the early months of the war.
With reporting by Reuters
Landslide In Afghanistan Kills At Least 5, Leaves 22 Trapped, Missing
An avalanche has killed at least five people and left 22 more trapped or missing amid heavy rainfall in a mountainous region of an eastern Afghan province, locals and a Taliban official said on February 19. The landslide in the Nurgram district of Nuristan Province destroyed as many as six homes, according to Gohar Rahman, a deputy district governor for Afghanistan's Taliban-led government. Afghanistan has been hit by heavy rainfall following an extended drought that worsened the humanitarian crisis in a country already hard-hit by decades of war. To read the original story by Radio Azadi, click here.
At Afghanistan Meeting, UN's Guterres Pledges Work To Appoint Envoy
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on February 19 told a press conference at a two-day UN-sponsored meeting of more than two dozen nations but not including Taliban representatives in the Qatari capital to discuss the "evolving situation" in Afghanistan that he is starting consultations toward appointing a UN envoy to coordinate engagement between Kabul and the international community.
The Doha gathering is also aimed at discussing possible international engagement since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-2021.
Guterres held closed-door sessions with the representatives of several nations and organizations on the meeting's first day.
Mahbouba Seraj, a civil-society and women's rights representative who is in Doha along with a number of other Afghan participants not affiliated with the Taliban-led government, told Radio Azadi that priority topics on day two would include the plight of women and girls under the Taliban.
She expressed hope that hers and other women's voices will "finally be heard, that this issue will be followed up on, and indeed someone" will take up the cause of Afghan women, who are routinely discriminated against and isolated under the hard-line fundamentalist Taliban.
Girls above the sixth grade have been barred from attending school, universities are closed to women, and work in the nongovernmental sector and among most government bodies has been banned for women, in addition to other restrictions.
The Taliban leadership declined the invitation from the UN Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding (DPPA) to attend the gathering. Organizers said participants from 25 nations and groups would include those from "Afghanistan, the wider region, and beyond.”
“Other regional organizations working actively on Afghanistan such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization” were also expected to be there.
The Taliban government remains overwhelmingly unrecognized internationally since taking over following the withdrawal in mid-2021 of the U.S.-led international coalition that spent two decades in Afghanistan after the events of 9/11.
The Taliban’s Foreign Ministry on February 17 said that due to the nonacceptance of its demands, it did not consider participation in the Doha meeting to be fruitful, expressing anger over the planned appearance of non-Taliban Afghan representatives at the sessions. The Taliban has long had a representative office in Qatar.
The DPPA said the current session would “take place in the context of Security Council resolution 2721 (2023), which encourages member states to consider increasing international engagement in the country, with the objective of a ‘clear end state of an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors, fully reintegrated into the international community, and meeting international obligations.’”
The gathering is the second such meeting organized by the UN in the past year following a session in May 2023.
Navalny Widow Accuses Putin And Urges 'More Fury Than Ever' As Tens Of Thousands Join Demand For Body
The exiled wife of Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has vowed to "continue our fight for our country" and sought public support ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers as domestic and international outrage mounts over Navalny's death in custody last week and Russian authorities' refusal to allow his mother and lawyers to see his body.
"Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Aleksei Navalny," Yulia Navalnaya said in a two-minute video post on X, formerly Twitter.
Navalnaya, who along with their two children lives abroad, was already in Munich for a major international security conference when reports emerged on February 16 that Navalny had died at a harsh Arctic prison known as "Polar Wolf," where he was serving a 19-year sentence for alleged extremism that Navalny and Kremlin critics say was heaped atop other convictions to punish him for his anti-corruption and political activities.
"I will continue the work of Aleksei Navalny," Navalnaya said. "Continue to fight for our country. And I invite you to stand beside me."
She called for supporters to battle the Kremlin with "more fury than ever before" and said she longed to live in "a free Russia."
Navalnaya then met with EU foreign ministers in Brussels for the EU's Foreign Affairs Council in a show of European support.
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell emerged from that meeting expressing "the EU's deepest condolences" an confidence that Russian President "Vladimir Putin & his regime will be held accountable for the death of [Aleksei Navalny]."
"As Yuliya said, Putin is not Russia. Russia is not Putin," Borrell said, adding that the bloc's support is assured "to Russia's civil society & independent media."
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis insisted earlier that the EU must "at least" sharpen sanctions against Russia following Navalny's death.
The EU has already passed 12 rounds of Russian sanctions and is working on a 13th with the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaching later this week, with member Germany pressing for more.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had said Berlin would propose new sanctions on Moscow at the meeting with Navalnaya, but the outcome remained unclear.
The German Foreign Office said it was summoning the Russian ambassador over Navalny's death to "condemn this in the strongest possible terms and expressly call for the release of all those imprisoned in Russia for political reasons."
Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office called separately for clarification on the circumstances and for Russian authorities to release Navalny's body to the family.
Family and supporters have continued to seek access from Russian authorities to Navalny's body amid ongoing detentions as Russians lay flowers at ad hoc memorials since authorities said he collapsed and died during a walk at the Siberian prison on February 16.
The Kremlin -- which for years avoided mention of Navalny by name -- broke its official silence on February 19 by saying an investigation was ongoing and would be carried out according to Russian law. It said the question of when his body would be handed over was not for the Kremlin to decide.
It called Western outcry over the February 16 announcement of Navalny's death "absolutely unacceptable."
A Kremlin spokesman was quoted as saying in response to further questions: "I have nothing to add."
The Latvia-based Novaya Gazeta Europe said on February 18 that police were securing a local morgue in the Siberian city of Salekhard as speculation swirled around the location of the 47-year-old Navalny's body and whether it showed signs of abuse.
Navalny's family and close associates have confirmed his death in prison and have demanded his body be handed over, but authorities have refused to release it pending an investigation.
The Mediazona website said late on February 18 that cameras along the icy road linking the harsh "Polar Wolf" prison, where he was moved recently to serve a 19-year sentence for extremism, with the northern Siberian city of Salekhard showed a convoy of four vehicles that likely was transporting Navalny's body (see below).
Navalny is the latest on a significant list of Putin foes who have ended up dead under suspicious circumstances abroad or at home, where the Kremlin has clamped down ruthlessly on dissent and free speech since the Ukraine invasion began.
Political analyst Yekaterina Shulman told Current Time that Navalny "possessed incomparable moral capital" in Russia but also well beyond its borders.
"He possessed fame -- all Russian and worldwide," Shulman said. "He had moral authority [and] he had a long political biography. These are all things that cannot be handed down to anyone and cannot be acquired quickly."
She cited Navalny's crucial credibility and "political capital" built up through years of investigations of corruption, campaigning for elections, and organizing politically.
"Perhaps this apparent political assassination will become a rallying point not for the opposition -- the opposition is people who run for office to acquire mandates [and] we are not in that situation -- but for the anti-war community...inside Russia," Shulman said.
Mediazona and Novaya.gazeta Europe said Navalny’s body was being held at the district morgue in Salekhard, although officials reportedly told Navalny's mother otherwise after she traveled to the remote prison on February 17 and was denied access.
A former spokesperson for Navalny, Kira Yarmysh, claimed Navalny's mother had been turned away again early on February 19.
Yarmysh tweeted that Russia's federal Investigative Committee had told his mother and lawyers that "the investigation into Navalny’s death had been extended. How much longer she will go is unknown. The cause of death is still 'undetermined.'"
"They lie, stall for time, and don't even hide it," she added.
The OVD-Info human rights group website showed more than 57,000 signatories demanding that the Investigative Committee return Navalny's body to his family.
WATCH: Court documents examined by RFE/RL reveal that medical care was repeatedly denied to inmates at the prison where Aleksei Navalny was held. In one case, this resulted in the death of an inmate. The revelation comes amid questions over how Navalny died and as his body has still not been handed over to his family.
The group noted that a procedural review process could allow authorities to keep the body for at least 30 days, or longer if a criminal case was opened.
Novaya Gazeta Europe quoted an unnamed medical worker as saying bruising that could be a sign of indirect heart massage was found on Navalny's chest, indicating possible efforts to resuscitate him.
The report couldn’t be independently confirmed.
Since the announcement of his death on February 16, Russian police have cordoned off memorial sites where people were laying flowers and candles to honor Navalny, and dispersed and arrested suspected violators.
They have detained more than 400 people at gatherings in at least 36 cities.
Most arrests were made in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-largest city, OVD-Info said, adding that more than 200 people were detained in St. Petersburg by late evening of February 18.
Online news channel Verstka reported that spontaneous memorials to Navalny have appeared in at least 140 cities across Russia.
Prior to the Kremlin spokesperson's comments on February 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin had made no official mention of Navalny or his death in custody.
But the Western response has been to condemn Putin and his administration, with U.S. President Joe Biden saying there is "no doubt" that Putin is to blame for Navalny's death.
The British and U.S. ambassadors laid tributes over the weekend at the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to repression that has emerged as a site to honor Navalny.
U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy said she was honoring "Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia," adding, "His strength is an inspiring example. We honor his memory."
With reporting by Reuters
U.S. Conducts Five Strikes In Huthi-Controlled Areas Of Yemen, Military Says
The United States conducted five self-defense strikes in areas of Yemen controlled by the Iranian-backed Huthi militias, U.S. Central Command said on February 18. It said it struck three mobile, anti-ship cruise missiles, one unmanned underwater vessel, and one unmanned surface vessel on February 17. Huthi attacks in the Red Sea area have been one sign of spreading conflict in the Middle East since war erupted between Israel and Hamas -- deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union -- after the extremist Palestinian group's deadly assault on Israel on October 7.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Leaders Say Foreign Ministers To Meet Soon
The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet soon to define the bitter rivals' borders and to seek progress toward a peace treaty, leaders of both countries said following meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Munich. Azerbaijani news agency APA on February 18 quoted Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev as saying his foreign minister, Ceyhun Bayramov, would meet "soon" with Armenia's Ararat Mirzoyan, although no date was given. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said, "The meeting of foreign ministers will refer to further discussion and agreement on the text of the peace treaty." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Azerbaijani Service, click here.
British PM, EU Commission Chief Express Outrage At Navalny Death, Discuss Ukraine
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke by phone on February 17, expressing outrage over the death of Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny in a Russian prison and discussed aid for Ukraine, which is battling against a full-scale Russian invasion. They "expressed their outrage at the death of Aleksei Navalny, and underscored the utmost importance of holding those responsible within the Russian system to account," a statement said. Von der Leyen said the two "shared a strong commitment to support" Ukraine.
EU's Borrell Says Bloc Will Keep Aid, Artillery Shells Flowing To Ukraine
MUNICH -- Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, says the 27-member bloc has provided a "continuous flow" of aid to Ukraine in its nearly two-year battle against the Russian invasion, but he acknowledged that in war "it is never enough" and that assistance -- especially in the form of artillery shells -- will continue to be sent to Kyiv.
In an interview on February 18 with RFE/RL, Borrell said that the EU last year provided 28 billion euros ($32 billion) in aid to Ukraine and so far this year has committed 20 billion euros ($21.6 billion) in assistance.
"We have to do more, I know. It is never enough when you fight on war. It is never enough," he said on the sidelines of the annual Munich Security Conference.
"But don't tell me that we are not doing [enough] every day. We do a lot. [There is] a continuous flow, a very intense flow of our ammunition going to Ukraine.
"And we have my personal commitment and [the commitment of] the member states to continue the supply," he added. "Ukraine needs more. Ukraine needs more."
Borrell, the EU high representative for foreign affairs and a former Spanish politician and diplomat, said that "it will come, it will come," speaking of badly needed additional ammunition supplies for Ukraine, especially promised artillery shells.
"We are producing. We have increased 40 percent the capacity of our production -- 40 percent more," he said. "We were on a very low level [of arms and ammunition production] when the war started, and we are ramping up our production capacity.
"I know it is not enough. You will tell me 1.1 million [artillery shells] is not enough. But our industry is selling the weapons to the Ukrainian armed forces. And I have been calling every day [on] member states to go and ask for more orders from the European defense industries. So, we continue doing as much as we can."
In late January, Borrell acknowledged that the EU would fall far short of its target of sending 1 million artillery shells to Ukraine by March, saying that about half of that amount was delivered by that deadline and that the rest would be sent by the end of the year.
Kyiv has long complained that a shortage of ammunition is hampering its forces' ability to strike back at Russia.
On February 17, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged his Western partners to deliver more weapons and ammunition to Kyiv.
The remarks in Munich came on the heels of his decision to pull his outgunned and outmanned forces out of the embattled eastern city of Avdiyivka in the face of the latest Russia onslaught there.
Pussy Riot Members, Others Honor Navalny At Berlin Memorial Event
Members of the Russian Pussy Riot protest group and other well-known activists held a memorial in the German capital, Berlin, on February 18 for fierce Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny, who died on February 16 in a remote prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Pussy Riot members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Lyusya Shtein -- who fled Russia in 2022 amid pressure from the authorities over their public protests against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine -- attended the Berlin gathering, the Meduza website reported
Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of Navalny, and exiled former Russian state TV employee Marina Ovsyannikova also attended, the report said.
Many of the participants in the protest wore pink hoods and masks and carried protest banners in front of the Russian Embassy briefly before leaving, German dpa news agency reported.
"We call on the international community to show solidarity and to work for justice," the Pussy Riot activists said.
"Aleksei Navalny's murder and threats to Pussy Riot members are attacks on the fundamental values of freedom, justice, and human dignity that we have to defend with determination," the group said.
Organizers said German authorities had demanded that Pussy Riot protesters remove their masks and threatened them with arrest if they did not do so, leading demonstrators to leave the site.
Meduza reported that protesters had planned to march from there to the Brandenburg Gate but were stopped by police.
The leaders of the protest have all faced threats or imprisonment from Russian authorities, especially following the Kremlin's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Pussy Riot came to prominence in 2012 after three of its members were convicted of "hooliganism motivated by religious hatred" for a stunt in which they burst into Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral and sang a "punk prayer" against Vladimir Putin, who was prime minister at the time and campaigning for his subsequent return to the Kremlin.
Tolokonnikova and bandmate Maria Alyokhina had almost completed serving their two-year prison sentences when they were freed in December 2013 under an amnesty. The two dismissed the move as a propaganda stunt by Putin to improve his image ahead of the 2014 Winter Olympics, held in the Russian resort city of Sochi.
Shtein, 26, a Pussy Riot activist, has lived in Vilnius since leaving Russia in 2022.
Sobol, 36, a lawyer and highly visible aide to Navalny, fled Russia in August 2022 amid pressure from the authorities, with media reports saying she was living in Estonia.
Ovsyannikova and her children have lived abroad since a few months after she appeared briefly on state television in March 2022 holding a sign reading: "Stop the war! Don't believe propaganda."
A court sentenced her in absentia to 8 1/2 years in prison for purportedly spreading false information about the military.
Shortly after the Pussy Riot protest, some 250 demonstrators gathered near the Russian Embassy in another protest against Navalny’s death, Berlin police said.
With reporting by Meduza and dpa
Estonian PM Says She Won't Be Intimidated By Russian Arrest Warrant
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas on February 18 dismissed an arrest warrant issued by Russia, saying it was just an attempt to intimidate her amid speculation she could get a top EU post. Once ruled by Moscow but now an EU and NATO member, Estonia has been a supporter of Kyiv, and Kallas has been one of Moscow's most vocal critics since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia placed her and several other Baltic politicians on a wanted list on February 13 for destroying Soviet-era monuments. "It's nothing surprising, and we are not afraid," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
Afghan Province Orders Officials Not To Photograph Living Things
Authorities in the Afghan province of Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, ordered officials on February 18 not to take pictures or videos of "living things." In a letter addressed to civilian and military officials, the provincial department of the interior directed them "to refrain from taking pictures of living things in your formal and informal gatherings, because it causes more harm than good." It said text or audio content on officials' activities was allowed. Images of humans and animals are generally avoided in Islamic art, extending for some Muslims to an aversion to any images of living things.
Former Envoy Gives Pessimistic Assessment Of Taliban As Crucial UN Meeting Opens
A former British diplomat and NATO representative in Afghanistan says he is not optimistic about the situation in the war-torn country as its Taliban leaders continue to restrict rights and freedoms, especially for women.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, Nicholas Kay, NATO's senior civilian representative in Afghanistan between 2018 and 2020, said he saw little potential for change in Afghanistan in the near future with the Taliban holding a tight grip on society.
"I think it's tough days ahead for Afghans, unfortunately," he said ahead of a major UN meeting on Afghanistan that began in Doha on February 18. "I wish I could be more optimistic."
Since the Taliban's return to power in August 2021, the extremist Islamist group has banned education and work for women in most sectors. Afghans have lost most fundamental rights and many face Taliban retribution and oppression.
The country's aid-dependent economy has shrunk dramatically as natural disasters, climate change, and forced returns of Afghan refugees from neighboring countries have worsened the world's largest humanitarian crisis.
Kay says that reforming or diluting the Taliban's hard-line policies will be "a long, hard process," because the group is committed to its ideology and way of governing.
"I don't see any immediate openings in terms of granting more human rights, civil and political rights to Afghans," he said.
Kay, however, said he didn't expect the international community to abandon the country, with continued aid likely to flow to alleviate the suffering of Afghans.
"It is nobody's interest to see the Afghan state collapse and its institutions collapse," he said. "So, a degree of cooperation and support will continue."
International diplomacy concerning Afghanistan is intensifying.
The United Nations has invited the Taliban to the two-day international conference on Afghanistan that began in the Qatari capital on February 18.
Hosted by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, special envoys of member states and regional organizations will discuss international engagement with the Taliban and the potential appointment of a UN special envoy tasked with promoting reconciliation among Afghans.
Kay said that if the meeting achieves consensus over appointing a UN special envoy, it will be "good progress."
However, the Taliban government is staunchly opposed to the appointment of a high-profile UN envoy.
It argues that the UN presence under Roza Otunbaeva, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Afghanistan, who heads the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), is enough.
"A lot will depend on whether the Taliban attend the meeting in Doha," Kay said.
The Taliban claims that its internationally unrecognized government has restored peace by establishing a central authority, and thus there's no need for an inclusive government.
Meanwhile, Kay said he saw the Taliban as being "an awful long way" from accepting that its government is not inclusive and that its treatment of girls and women "is a crime against humanity" and "a form of gender apartheid."
"As long as that persists, then I fail to see that there will be a normalization of relations between the international community and the Taliban."
Written by Abubakar Siddique based on reporting by Mustafa Sarwar
Hungary's Orban Sees Pedophilia Scandal As Over, Despite Protests
The pedophilia scandal currently causing outrage in Hungary has run its course, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during a traditional annual address to the nation. While the case was "a nightmare" that affected all of Hungary, the resignation on February 10 of Katalin Novak as president and the withdrawal from public life of former Justice Minister Judit Varga had restored the country's unity, Orban said. On February 16, tens of thousands gathered in Budapest to protest the government's handling of the scandal, caused when both women signed a pardon for an orphanage director who had covered up child sex abuse at his institution.
5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Northern Afghanistan
A relatively strong earthquake hit Afghanistan's northern province of Balkh on February 18. The 5.0-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey. Haji Zaid, the Balkh governor's spokesman, said on social media that there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. In October, a series of quakes with magnitudes of up to 6.3 rocked Afghanistan's western province of Herat. According to the United Nations, the quakes killed around 1,500 people and injured nearly 2,000.
Defying Authorities, Russians Pay Tribute To Navalny; Hundreds Detained
Russians continued to pay tribute to Aleksei Navalny on February 18, laying flowers at ad hoc memorials and defying the authorities, who detained more than 400 people in at least 36 cities at gatherings for the late opposition leader over the past three days.
In the cities of Novosibirsk and Tomsk, authorities cordoned off memorial sites where people were laying flowers and candles to honor Navalny, while police tried to disperse activists from an impromptu Navalny memorial in Voronezh.
Navalny, a longtime anti-corruption fighter and the fiercest political foe of President Vladimir Putin, died in an Arctic prison on February 16. Navalny, 47, fell unconscious and died after a walk at the "Polar Wolf" prison, the prison service said.
He was serving a 19-year sentence on an extremism conviction that he and his supporters say was politically motivated revenge for his anti-Kremlin activism.
Online news channel Verstka reported that spontaneous memorials to Navalny had appeared in at least 140 cities across Russia.
Russian police detained 401 people across the country on February 17, according to the OVD-Info rights group, which tracks political arrests and provides legal aid.
It marked the largest wave of arrests at political events in Russia since September 2022, when more than 1,300 people were detained at demonstrations against a "partial mobilization" of reservists for Putin's war in Ukraine.
Courts swiftly ordered dozens of those detained on February 16 to serve short jail terms, while several others were fined, officials said late on February 17.
In St. Petersburg, court rulings showed that as of late February 18, at least 154 people in that city alone had been given jail sentences of up to 14 days, AFP reported.
Most arrests were made in Moscow and St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, OVD-Info said, adding that more than 200 people were detained in St. Petersburg by late on February 18.
Among those detained in St. Petersburg was Grigory Mikhnov-Voitenko, a priest of the Apostolic Orthodox Church who called on social media for a memorial service for Navalny. He was charged with organizing a rally, but was later hospitalized with a stroke, OVD-Info reported.
In Moscow, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, on February 18 visited the Solovetsky Stone, a monument to political repression that has become a major site of tributes for Navalny.
"Today at the Solovetsky Stone we mourn the death of Aleksei Navalny and other victims of political repression in Russia," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said on social media.
"We extend our deepest condolences to Aleksei Navalny's family, colleagues, and supporters. His strength is an inspiring example. We honor his memory," it said.
In a bid to ward off mourners, the Moscow police had set up fences at a separate makeshift memorial known as the Wall of Grief, a bronze monument to Soviet-era repression.
The news outlet SOTA reported that in Luhansk, an eastern Ukrainian city now under Russian control, residents laid flowers in Navalny's honor at a monument commemorating the victims of the Soviet leader Josef Stalin.
Navalny was seen by many Russians as their best hope for change in their country after years of spiraling state oppression and perceived corruption.
Navalny's family and close associates have confirmed his death in prison and have demanded his body be handed over, but authorities have refused to release it, telling his lawyers and mother that an "investigation" of the causes would only be completed next week.
Systema, RFE/RL's Russian investigative unit, has reported that medical care has been repeatedly denied to inmates at the prison where Navalny was being held.
The Russian prison service said doctors rushed to treat Navalny when he lost consciousness on February 16. But court documents and other open-source information examined by RFE/RL reveal that inmates have repeatedly taken legal action to try to receive the care they need.
The Latvian-based independent Russian-language newspaper Novaya.gazeta Europe reported Navalny's body was being held at the district morgue in the northern Siberian town of Salekhard and showed signs of bruises.
"Such injuries appear from convulsions," the publication quoted an unnamed medical worker as saying.
"A person convulses, they try to hold him, and the convulsions can be very strong, so bruises appear." The medical worker said that traces of indirect heart massage were found on his chest, indicating possible efforts to resuscitate him.
The report couldn't be independently verified.
Leaders around the world condemned the death of Putin's staunchest critic, blaming the Russian president directly for the death.
Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, is planning to visit Brussels on February 19 to meet with EU foreign ministers, according to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
"EU Ministers will send a strong message of support to freedom fighters in Russia and honour the memory of Aleksei," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Kadyrov's Teenage Son Becomes Chechnya's Minister For Youth
Akhmat Kadyrov, the 18-year-old son of the authoritarian ruler of Russia's North Caucasus region of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, has been appointed the region's minister for youth and sports, a high-ranking Chechen official announced on Telegram on February 17. Ramzan Kadyrov, a staunch Kremlin ally, reportedly has at least 10 children. In March, Akhmat met with Russian President Vladimir Putin one-on-one in Moscow, fueling speculation that Kadyrov and the Kremlin were preparing for his succession amid rumors of the Chechen leader's ill-health. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Caucasus.Realities, click here.
International Envoys Discuss Afghan Engagement In Doha; Taliban Rejects Invite
Special envoys from more than two dozen countries gathered in the Qatari capital to discuss the "evolving situation" in Afghanistan and possible international engagement since the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-2021, organizers of the UN-led event said on February 18.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held closed-door sessions with the representatives of several nations and organizations on the first day of the two-day meetings in Doha sponsored by the UN's Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding (DPPA). No details of the meetings were immediately released.
Organizers said participants from 25 countries and groups would include those from "Afghanistan, the wider region, and beyond.”
“Other regional organizations working actively on Afghanistan such as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization” would be there, a statement said.
The DPPA said the “de facto authorities” from Afghanistan had been invited, but the Taliban’s Foreign Ministry on February 17 said that due to the nonacceptance of its demands, it did not consider participation in the Doha meeting to be fruitful, expressing anger over the planned appearance of non-Taliban Afghan representatives at the sessions.
The Taliban has long had a representative office in Qatar.
Reports in the Afghan media said Lotfollah Najafizadeh on behalf of civil activists and Mahbubeh Siraj, Mitra Mehran, and Shah Gul Rezaee representing Afghan women's rights groups were participating.
The DPPA said the current session would “take place in the context of Security Council resolution 2721 (2023), which encourages member states to consider increasing international engagement in the country, with the objective of a ‘clear end state of an Afghanistan at peace with itself and its neighbors, fully reintegrated into the international community, and meeting international obligations.’”
In an interview with RFE/RL, Nicholas Kay, a former British diplomat and NATO representative in Afghanistan, said he is not optimistic about the situation in the war-torn country as its Taliban leaders continue to restrict rights and freedoms, especially for females.
Kay, NATO’s senior civilian representative in Afghanistan in 2018-20, said he sees little potential for change in Afghanistan in the near future with the Taliban holding a tight grip on society.
“I think it's tough days ahead for Afghans, unfortunately,” he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi ahead the Doha sessions.
“I wish I could be more optimistic,” he said.
The gathering is the second such meeting organized by the UN in the past year following a session in May 2023.
China Tells Ukraine It 'Does Not Sell Lethal Weapons' To Russia
China's foreign minister has told his Ukrainian counterpart that Beijing does not sell lethal weapons to Russia for its war against Ukraine, a statement said on February 18. Wang Yi told Dmytro Kuleba during a meeting on the sidelines of a major security conference in Munich on February 17 that China "does not take any advantage of the situation, and does not sell lethal weapons to conflict areas or parties to the conflict," according to a Foreign Ministry readout. China says it is a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict but has been criticized for refusing to condemn Moscow for its offensive. Kuleba said on February 17 he had discussed the prospects for peace in with Wang. "I met with my Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss bilateral relations, trade, and the need to restore a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Kuleba wrote on X. Kuleba said he had discussed Ukraine's plans to hold a global peace summit, which Switzerland has agreed to help stage.
Moscow Looks To Extend Avdiyivka Gains, As Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Shooting POWs
KYIV -- Russian forces appear to be consolidating their gains in and around the captured eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiyivka following Ukraine’s withdrawal, while Kyiv accused the Kremlin's troops of shooting eight prisoners of war, posting a video shot from the air purporting to show one incident.
Dmytro Lykhoviy, a spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the Donetsk region, on February 18 said Russian troops had launched strikes west of Avdiyivka as they seek to capture more territory from Ukrainian forces reportedly suffering from ammunition shortages that allowed the Kremlin to claim its first major victory in more than a year.
Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy, commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces, a day earlier announced the withdrawal of Ukrainian units from Avdiyivka, saying it was done "to avoid encirclement and preserve the life and health of servicemen" amid calls from Kyiv to Western parnters for more ammunition.
"The enemy is trying to actively develop its offensive," Lykhoviy told Ukrainian TV on February 18. "But our considerable forces are entrenched there."
Ukraine's military said it had repelled 14 Russian assaults on a village about 2 kilometers north of Avdiyivka.
Russian President Vladimir Putin -- seeking to claim a major victory as the February 24 anniversary of the 2022 invasion approaches -- on February 17 congratulated troops on the capture of Avdiyivka, calling it an "important victory."
Meanwhile, Ukraine's army accused Russian forces of shooting eight prisoners of war in Avdiyivka and the nearby village of Vesele.
A grainy video showed what officials said were two Ukrainian soldiers in a Russian trench being grabbed by what they said was a Russian soldier, who appears to shoot them several times at close range.
The authenticity of the video could not be verified, nor was the location known.
Ukrainian authorities said they had opened a war crimes investigation after reports of the shooting emerged.
"An investigation into the shootings of unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in Avdiyivka and Vesele has been launched," the Donetsk region prosecutor's office said on Telegram.
Earlier, Ukrainian officials said at least three people were killed in Russian drone and missile strikes in eastern Ukraine over the past 24 hours, adding that Ukrainian troops repelled a Russian offensive in the southern front.
Two bodies have been recovered from the rubble of a residential building in the city of Kramatorsk that was struck by a missile overnight, said Vadym Filashkin, the military governor of the Donetsk region. The search-and-rescue operation continued at the site, he wrote on Telegram.
At least one person was killed, and five wounded in an attack on a two-story apartment building in the neighboring Kharkiv region, according to Oleh Synyehubov, the head of the provincial military administration.
Eighty-two combat clashes took place between the invading Russian Army and Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military reported on its daily update.
Ukrainian forces "defeated yesterday's Russian offensive in the Zaporizhzhya sector," destroying 18 armored vehicles and forcing Russian troops to retreat "to their previous positions," the bulletin said.
The Russian military launched 13 missile and 104 air strikes, and carried out 169 attacks from rocket salvo systems over the past day, targeting the positions of Ukrainian troops as well as residential areas, it said.
Russia also launched 14 Shahed combat drones, 12 of which were destroyed before reaching their target. A missile was also intercepted, and a Russian fighter jet was shot down, Ukraine's air force said.
The attacks caused extensive damage both to private buildings and industrial facilities. A school was in ruins in the city of Slovyansk, and volunteers were searching the site for possible victims and trapped people there, officials said.
There were no immediate comments from Russian authorities.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Family Of Four Feared Dead In Russian Missile Strike On Kramatorsk, Ukrainian Officials Say
Four members of one family -- including two teenagers -- were feared dead in the aftermath of a Russian missile attack in the southeastern city of Kramatorsk, the local adminstration said late on February 17. "The Russians fired three missiles at Kramatorsk, hitting the industrial zone and the private sector," a statement said. "A family of four people, including teenagers aged 14 and 16, were likely buried under the rubble of one of the houses." Shells also hit Slovyansk, authorities said, and at least one person is feared buried in the rubble. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, click here.
Tajik Diaspora Leader's Call To Join Russian Military In Ukraine Causes Fear In Samara
