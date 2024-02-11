News
- By AFP
Pakistani Police Clash With Khan Supporters At Election Protests
Police fired tear gas to disperse supporters of jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 11 after his party urged protests outside election offices where they said rigging had taken place in last week's national vote. Independent candidates -- most linked to Khan's Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party -- took the most seats in the polls, spoiling chances of the army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of winning a ruling majority. However, independents cannot form a government and the country faces weeks of uncertainty as rival parties negotiate coalitions. PTI leaders claim they would have won even more seats if not for vote-rigging.
Japan Expected To Pledge $106 Million In Reconstruction Aid At Tokyo Conference
Tokyo will pledge $106 million in funds to aid Ukraine’s reconstruction from war damages, including areas such as demining and infrastructure, Japan’s Kyodo News reported on February 11, citing sources familiar with the matter. The move is expected to be announced on February 19 at the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Reconstruction in Tokyo. The Japanese government last month announced a $37 million contribution to a NATO fund to provide support for Ukraine, including a drone-detection system, but Japan isn't allowed to provide military assistance under its pacifist constitution.
Kyiv Claims Russian Military Using Musk's Starlink In Occupied Areas
Ukrainian defense officials have claimed Russian forces in areas of eastern Ukraine that they occupy are using terminals of Elon Musk’s satellite Internet service Starlink.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence posted on February 11 on Telegram an audio clip of what it said was an intercept of an exchange between two Russian soldiers, claiming it as proof of its "systemic" use.
SpaceX, which runs the Starlink terminals, said in a statement on February 8 on X, formerly Twitter, that it "does not do business of any kind with the Russian government or its military," and that its service does not work in Russia.
The directorate said the audio clip posted on Telegram featured troops from Russia's 83rd Air Assault Brigade discussing setting up the terminals in eastern Ukraine.
It gave no details about the alleged scale of use or how the terminals were obtained. Spokesman Andriy Yusov told Ukrainian media on February 10 that the matter was "beginning to take on a systemic nature."
Starlink is a network of more than 2,000 satellites orbiting the Earth in communication with thousands of terminals on the ground. It was activated across Ukraine in late February 2022 after Internet services were disrupted because of Russia's full-scale invasion.
Starlink's presence in Ukraine has not only proven invaluable on the combat front but also in restoring energy and communication infrastructure targeted by Russia. Yet questions remain about how committed its billionaire owner is to supporting the war effort.
Musk has said he prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base in 2022 by declining Kyiv's request to activate Internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea.
That revelation in September 2023 drew sharp condemnation from Mykhaylo Podolyak, a senior aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who called it "the price of a cocktail of ignorance and big ego."
The incident in question revolved around a dramatic plan by Ukraine late last year to cripple Russia's Black Sea naval fleet based in Sevastopol.
"There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," Musk said on X on September 7 after CNN published excerpts from an upcoming biography of Musk describing the incident.
"If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation," said Musk at the time.
Iran Marks 45th Anniversary Of Islamic Revolution As Tensions Grip Wider Middle East
Iran marked the 45th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution on February 11 amid tensions gripping the wider Middle East over Israel’s continued war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Thousands of Iranians marched through major streets and squares decorated with flags, balloons, and banners with revolutionary and religious slogans. In Tehran, crowds waved Iranian flags, chanted slogans, and carried placards with the traditional “Death to America” and “Death to Israel” written on them. There was a heavy security presence in major cities across the country. The anniversary came a month after a deadly attack by the extremist Islamic State group in Kerman that left at least 95 people dead.
European Leaders, White House Denounce Trump's Remarks On Russia, NATO
The White House, European leaders, and NATO condemned remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that if he is reelected the United States might not defend alliance members from a potential Russian invasion if they don’t pay enough of their own defense and would in fact “encourage” the Russians to do “whatever the hell” they want.
"Encouraging invasions of our closest allies by murderous regimes is appalling and unhinged -- and it endangers American national security, global stability, and our economy at home," White House spokesman Andrew Bates said when asked about Trump's comments late on February 10.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, in a written statement on February 11, said that “any suggestion that allies will not defend each other undermines all of our security, including that of the U.S., and puts American and European soldiers at increased risk."
"Any attack on NATO will be met with a united and forceful response," Stoltenberg added.
Trump made the remarks as he campaigns to become the Republican nominee to face Democratic President Joe Biden in the November presidential election.
During his presidential term, Trump – who was defeated by Biden in the 2020 election – often expressed doubts about the need for NATO and repeatedly threatened to pull out of the alliance if members did not pay what he considered their fair share for their defense.
Article 5 is considered the hallmark of the NATO alliance, stating that an armed attack against one member would be considered an attack against all and would trigger collective self-defense action.
At a campaign rally in in South Carolina on February 10, Trump said that at a meeting with NATO leaders during his presidency, the president of a country he didn’t identify asked him: "Well, sir, if we don't pay, and we're attacked by Russia -- will you protect us?"
"I said: 'You didn't pay? You're delinquent?' He said: 'Yes, let's say that happened.' No, I would not protect you. In fact, I would encourage them to do whatever the hell they want. You gotta pay."
Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on February 11 wrote on the social media platform X that "NATO's motto 'one for all, all for one' is a concrete commitment. Undermining the credibility of allied countries means weakening the entire North Atlantic Treaty Organization."
"No election campaign is an excuse for playing with the Alliances’ security," he added.
The German Foreign Ministry posted a message on X stating: “’One for all and all for one.' This NATO creed keeps more than 950 million people safe -- from Anchorage to Erzurum.”
EU Council President Charles Michel called Trump’s statements "reckless” and said that such attacks on “NATO’s security and [Article] 5 solidarity serve only [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s interest."
“[Such remarks] do not bring more security or peace to the world.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ukraine Says It Downed 40 Out Of 45 Russian Drones As Military Reshuffle Continues
KYIV -- Russia’s military launched another wave of drones across Ukraine overnight, including the capital, the Ukrainian military and officials said early on February 11.
The latest attacks followed a deadly drone strike a day earlier on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city in the east of the country and close to the border with Russia.
The ongoing Russian attacks come as Kyiv faces a potential disruption in military supplies from the United States, its biggest backer, as Republican lawmakers block a $61 billion aid package over demands for deep changes in U.S. border policy.
It also comes amid an ongoing major reshuffle in the ranks of Ukraine's military as Russia's war, launched on February 24, 2022, drags on.
The Ukrainian Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app that its air-defense systems destroyed 40 out of 45 Russia-launched Shahed attack drones overnight, many of which reportedly targeted port infrastructure in the south of the country.
"The air alert in the capital lasted almost two hours," Serhiy Popko, the head of Kyiv's military administration, said on Telegram.
Popko said all drones over Kyiv had been destroyed on their approach. No casualties or damages were reported in or around Kyiv, according to first reports.
Air-defense systems destroyed 26 Russia-launched Shahed drones over several southern regions, Ukraine’s southern military command said on Telegram, adding that the Mykolayiv region near the Black Sea suffered some of the heaviest attacks.
At least one civilian was injured in the southern Ukraine attack, the military said.
"The priority for the enemy was again the coastal strip of infrastructure and agro-industrial facilities," the military said.
Residential buildings and a gas pipeline in Mykolayiv suffered damaged from falling debris from a downed drone and the subsequent blast wave, the military command said.
Four drones were shot down over the Black Sea port of Odesa, the military said.
A day earlier, at least eight people were killed and several others wounded in a round of Russian drone strikes and shelling that also damaged port infrastructure critical for Ukraine's food exports, the military and regional officials said.
A drone strike on a fuel depot in the eastern city of Kharkiv killed seven people, including three children, and wounded another three, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram early on February 10.
Also on February 11, Ukraine announced further military personnel moves amid a reshuffle after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the military needed a "reset."
First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavlyuk, released from his former post just a day earlier, was named the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces, replacing Oleksandr Syrskiy, now the commander in chief of Ukraine's armed forces after replacing General Valeriy Zaluzhniy on February 8.
New presidential decrees also named Yuriy Sodol, the former head of Ukraine’s Marine Corps, as the new commander of Ukraine’s combined forces. Brigadier General Ihor Skibyuk was picked as commander of Ukraine’s air assault forces, and Major General Ihor Plahuta as commander of Ukraine’s territorial defense forces.
In a statement on Telegram on February 10, Zelenskiy said that he hoped to “reboot” the upper levels of Ukraine’s armed forces with experienced combat commanders.
“Now, people who are well-known in the army and who themselves know well what the army needs are taking on new responsibilities,” he said.
Syrskiy has signaled that his immediate goals include improving troop rotation at the front lines and harnessing the power of new technology.
Syrskiy is regarded as the architect of the most important Ukrainian victory of the war, the counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region in September 2022 that chased Russian forces out of the cities of Kupyansk and Izyum.
The change in the leadership of the armed forces comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, which has failed to recapture significant territory from Russia since late 2022.
Russia To Create Blacklist Of YouTube Vloggers Who Refuse To Join Kremlin-Backed Platform
Russia plans to create a blacklist of YouTube vloggers who refuse to join a Kremlin-backed alternative to the U.S. video platform as it seeks to tighten its grip on information.
Aleksandr Malkevich, a member of Russia’s Civic Chamber, told a conference on February 10 dedicated to the topic of blogging that the list would target those individuals focusing on a Russian audience.
He said the list should be used as the basis for taking “measures” against such individuals, but did not disclose what such measures could include.
Malkevich said the blacklist would be the first of many steps taken to force Russian vloggers onto a Kremlin-controlled platform.
Russia has already launched an alternative to YouTube called Rutube and many say the Kremlin could eventually ban the U.S.-based platform once it gets enough of its own citizens onto the domestic alternative.
YouTube and other U.S. social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram have been a thorn in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s side.
Since coming to power nearly a quarter century ago, the 71-year-old Putin has increasingly sought to control what Russians read, see, and hear.
The nation’s television stations, news portals, and major newspapers are owned either by the state or Kremlin-friendly tycoons who censor material unfavorable to Putin.
However, the Russian leader has no control over material on Western platforms and they have become lifelines for the voice of the battered Russian opposition.
YouTube has arguably been the most powerful of the Western platforms in combating Kremlin propaganda.
Jailed opposition leader Aleksei Navalny used the platform to post his team’s investigations into corruption at the highest levels of government, including into Putin and his former prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev.
The investigative videos on Navalny's have racked up hundreds of millions of views over the years.
Hungarian President Resigns Following Outrage Over Pardon In Child Sex-Abuse Case
BUDAPEST -- Hungarian President Katalin Novak has resigned following public outrage over her pardon of a man convicted of being an accomplice to child sex abuse.
Novak, a rising star in the ruling Fidesz party, flew back early from a state visit to Doha on February 10 amid protests to announce that she was stepping down from a her post.
“I issued a pardon that caused bewilderment and unrest for many people,” Novak said in a video published on state television. “I made a mistake.”
The 46-year old Novak was chosen by parliament in 2022 to become president, a largely ceremonial position. She is the both the youngest person and the first woman to ever serve in that post.
Novak, who previously served as Hungary's minister for families, in April pardoned Endre K., who was sentenced to more than three years in prison in 2018 for pressuring victims to retract their claims of sexual abuse by the director of a state-run orphanage.
Endre served as deputy director of the institute. The director was sentenced to eight years for abusing at least 10 children between 2004 and 2016.
News of the pardon only came to light on February 2, when a local news outlet broke the story. The president is not required to publish the list of people pardoned.
Outrage immediately followed, culminating in a protest organized by the oppostion Momentum Movement on February 9 in Budapest that attracted several thousand people.
Hungary's long-serving authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has emerged unscathed from the scandal so far. The 60-year old Orban, who has been in power since 2010, has positioned himself as a champion of "traditional" family values.
In his only public statement regarding the scandal, he called for changes to the constitution to prevent child abusers from being pardoned in the future.
Judit Varga, who co-signed the pardon while serving as justice minister last year, announced on February 10 that she would step down as the leader of the Fidesz party ticket for the European Parliament elections this summer.
No decision has been made yet as to who will replace her on the ticket.
With reporting by Tibor Vovesz
EU Readies New Sanctions Targeting Foreign Companies Helping Russia's War Effort
The European Union is preparing to sanction military and tech firms from China, Kazakhstan, Serbia, and other countries helping Russia’s war effort, according to a document seen by RFE/RL, as the bloc steps up efforts to curtail evasion.
Russia has managed to overcome sweeping EU and U.S. technology sanctions aimed at stifling its military-industrial complex by rerouting crucial goods like microprocessors through friendly third nations, such as China.
The West has been cautious to date about targeting companies in third countries amid concerns over alienating leaders, choosing diplomacy instead. But with Russia ramping up missile and other weapons production with Western-made chips, pressure is growing on Brussels and Washington to take action.
Now, ahead of the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the EU is expected to announce a 13th package of Russia-related sanctions that targets entities in six foreign countries, according to the document seen by RFE/RL.
The targets include four firms from China and one each from Kazakhstan, Serbia, India, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and NATO-member Turkey. Overall, there are 21 entities on the list, the rest of which are based in Russia.
The entities included on the list are not final and additional companies and persons could be added or removed before a final version is passed.
Brussels has so far sanctioned three Chinese firms in past packages and has been in discussions with Beijing over China’s growing role in supplying Russian companies with nonlethal but militarily useful equipment.
Russian imports of dual-use goods through firms based in Central Asia and China have skyrocketed since the start of the war, including electronics and components produced by Western companies, such as microchips and drones.
During a visit to China in December, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council chief Charles Michel warned Chinese leader Xi Jinping to address a list of 13 companies identified by Brussels alleged to be involved in supplying Russian firms.
The four Chinese firms on the current draft sanctions package include: Guangzhou Ausay Technology Co Limited, Shenzhen Biguang Trading Co. Limited, Yilufa Electronics Limited, and the Hong Kong-based RG Solutions Limited.
If included in the final version, the Serbia-based firm Conex Doo Beograd-Stari Grad would be the first company from the Balkan country to be included in an EU sanctions package tied to the war in Ukraine.
The Almaty-based Elem Group would also be the first company from Kazakhstan to be in a package should it not be removed following discussions next week as EU ambassadors meet to finalize the list. Two Kazakh firms were included in a draft version of the 12th sanctions package seen by RFE/RL in November, but were not included into the final version.
Elem Group was added to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Entity List in December and an RFE/RL investigation in June found that the company had shipped hundreds of dual-use parts to the St. Petersburg-based electronics dealer Streloi E-Kommerts.
Streloi E-Kommerts was hit with sanctions from the U.S. Treasury Department in December, which said the company was part of Russia’s military procurement network.
Elem Group has denied any wrongdoing and Kazakhstan’s Ministry of National Economy claimed in December that the company has not been trading with foreign entities since May.
The company was incorporated in Kazakhstan less than three weeks after Russia’s invasion and one of its founders, Russian businessman Kirill Tulyakov, was also a founder of Streloi E-Kommerts.
The new sanctions list, which includes companies and individuals, will continue to be debated in Brussels as the bloc looks to revitalize waning levels of Western support and assistance to Ukraine.
'Our Grandchildren Will Never Forgive Us': Walesa Says World's Moment To Forge Russia's Future Is Now
WASHINGTON -- Former Polish President Lech Walesa, who was in the U.S. capital this week with a message for Americans about the importance of continuing their support for Ukraine, says the world currently has a unique opportunity to force political change in Russia and should not let it pass.
Walesa stressed during a rare public appearance that while Ukrainians are fighting "courageously" and Western countries are stepping up to help, the struggle to seize the narrative through what he called “peaceful propaganda” is the real key to victory.
The 80-year-old labor leader turned politician and Nobel Peace Prize winner said he came to Washington mainly to stress the importance of commanding the information space and to encourage the country not to retreat from its leadership role.
Numerous civilizations in the past have crumbled because somewhere along the way they forgot about leadership, and we are heading in this direction. We will destroy our civilization unless the United States retakes its leadership role."-- Lech Walesa
“The whole world has joined together against Russia. It has never been like this. It’s our great opportunity to finally put some order into this world,” Walesa said in an address on February 8 at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington think tank.
Walesa said fate has given the United States the role of leader in meeting these challenges and it cannot retreat now.
“Our grandchildren will never forgive us” if it does, he said.
The co-founder of Poland's Solidarity movement, who served from 1990 to 1995 as Poland’s first postcommunist president, said he fought his struggle against the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact more than 40 years ago mainly with information and he encouraged the United States to do a better job “fighting with propaganda” against the current regime of Russian President Vladimir Puin.
This includes tactics such as publishing data about the number of Russian soldiers killed and maimed in the war and the stories behind those losses. Ordinary Russians must be reminded that their neighbors or their neighbors’ sons may no longer be alive because they were sent to “die for Putin.”
Westerns should help Russians “internalize what needs to be done.”
In the decades since he left politics Walesa has been a champion of democracy and the rule of law, encouraging Eastern Europe’s formerly communist countries to pursue progress through democratic means. Walesa was celebrated in Washington in 1989 as the man who did more than any other single individual to bring down communism in Eastern Europe and addressed a joint session of Congress.
There was little fanfare for his current visit and no indication that he made a stop at the U.S. Capitol to lobby for President Joe Biden's proposed $60 billion military aid package for Ukraine that is being held back by demands from Republican lawmakers that it be accompanied by deep changes in domestic border policy.
Sporting a lapel pin with the blue-and-yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag, he told the audience at the CSIS that military aid must continue while he fretted over America abandoning its leadership role.
“Numerous civilizations in the past have crumbled because somewhere along the way they forgot about leadership, and we are heading in this direction. We will destroy our civilization unless the United States retakes its leadership role,” he said.
With the U.S. presidential election on the horizon and the possibility that voters could elect populist Donald Trump for a second time and endorse his nationalist agenda, Walesa also warned against demagogues, saying when there is a dearth of solutions offered, that type of leader tends to rise to power.
He said Poland “made a bad choice” -- a reference to the Law and Justice party, which governed Poland for eight years with a conservative, nationalist, and sometimes anti-EU agenda until it lost its majority in parliament in October.
He urged Americans to avoid the mistakes made by Poland, adding, “In your country I also see some poor choices are being made.”
Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Dismissed Amid Military Reshuffle
Ukraine's First Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandr Pavlyuk has been dismissed from his post, the government announced on February 10, the latest of major personnel changes at the top of Ukraine's army after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the military needed a "reset."
The move was announced on Telegram by Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Ukrainian parliament, who said Pavlyuk was "transferred to another job," without giving any other details.
Melnychuk did not say who was replacing Pavlyuk.
Zelenskiy on February 9 appointed Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as Ukraine's new chief of the General Staff in another major personnel change after naming Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskiy as commander in chief.
Barhilevych replaced Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala.
Zelenskiy announced Barhilevych's appointment in his nightly video address, saying he had acted at Syrskiy's recommendation.
Zelenskiy described Barhilevych as "an experienced individual who understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian objectives."
Zelenskiy also said that Syrskiy has already identified candidates for positions as his deputies but did not name them, saying only that all have combat experience, are professional, and possess "a clear knowledge of the front and the real needs of Ukrainian soldiers."
In his first remarks since being appointed to command Ukraine's armed forces, Syrskiy said the country must change and improve its methods of warfare if it is to defeat invading Russian forces.
Syrskiy, who on February 8 was named by Zelenskiy to take over the lead of the armed forces from General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said in a post on Telegram that "a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military administration bodies" was needed.
"Only changes and constant improvement of the means and methods of warfare will make it possible to achieve success on this path," he wrote in the post on February 9, adding that new technical solutions, including drone systems and adding means of radio-electronic warfare are needed.
Syrskyi is regarded as the architect of the most important Ukrainian victory of the war, the counteroffensive in the eastern Kharkiv region in September 2022 that chased Russian forces out of the cities of Kupiansk and Izyum.
The change in the leadership of the armed forces comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, which has failed to recapture significant territory from Russia since late 2022.
Kyiv also faces a potential disruption in military aid supply from the United States, its biggest backer, as Republican lawmakers block a $61 billion aid package over demands for deep changes in U.S. border policy.
Iranian Prisoner Has 4 Fingers Amputated For Theft Charge He Denies
An Iranian prisoner has had four of his fingers amputated after being accused of stealing five sheep from a farm owned by a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a charge the man denies.
The Iran Human Rights organization said the sentence to cut off four fingers from the hand of a 34-year-old prisoner, identified only as Yousef T., was carried out last summer in the central prison of Qom, central Iran. It was not previously reported.
According to an informed source cited by the organization, Yousef T. insisted on his innocence throughout the 13 months he was detained in prison before the sentence was carried out. The man was a builder working at the farm when he was accused.
"Amputating a man's fingers for the alleged theft of a few sheep by a corrupt regime whose officials compete in billion-dollar thefts and embezzlement, demonstrates the utmost cruelty and immorality of this system,"
said Mahmud Amiri Moghadam, the director of the Iran Human Rights organization.
Mahmud Amiri Moghadam, the organization's director, added: "[Supreme Ruler Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei, the officials, and the judges of the judiciary, as well as the executors of these medieval sentences, must be held accountable for such crimes."
Under Islamic law enforced in Iran, repeat offenders face amputation of their fingers for theft. Despite widespread criticism, the sentence of amputation for theft continues to be carried out regularly in Iranian prisons.
Diana Eltahawy, deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International, has described the punishment as "a horrifying display of the Iranian authorities' assault on human rights and human dignity."
The D.C.-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Center for Human Rights in Iran (ABC) says it has collected reports on at least 356 sentences of amputation issued since the 1979 revolution, adding that the real number is believed to be many times higher.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Authorities Block Bar Association From Electing New Leadership
Iranian authorities, in a move that has raised concerns about the independence of legal professionals in the country, have effectively blocked the National Union of Bar Associations of Iran from holding elections for its executive board.
According to Vakil Press, a website focusing on news about Iranian lawyers, the disruption began when the Tehran Public Places Administration issued a letter to the Parsian Evin Hotel, slated to host the Bar Association's national convention, telling hotel management to ensure the convention does not take place.
Ali Shayanmanesh, vice president of the Fars Province Bar Association, wrote on the X social media platform that power to the hotel was cut off when the meeting was not canceled.
In a bid to salvage the meeting, the elections were be moved to the Central Bar Association's premises, but not enough members attended the new venue and the meeting failed to reach a quorum.
The report comes amid heightened pressure from the Islamic republic's judiciary on independent lawyers, especially those handling the cases of civil and union activists, particularly since the start of the Women, Life, Freedom protests in Iran in September 2022.
A report by a coalition of Iranian human rights activists last June stated that, since the nationwide protests began, at least 129 lawyers in Iran have faced judicial harassment.
The buildup to the convention was fraught with controversy, highlighted by a decree from the 5th branch of the Supreme Disciplinary Court for Judges that challenged the legal status of the Bar Association and its elections.
Additionally, a letter from the judiciary's legal deputy was circulated, advocating for the cancellation of the elections, a stance was echoed by the judiciary's legal and parliamentary affairs deputy, who had earlier called for the elections to be scrapped.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
At Least 8 People, Including 3 Children, Killed In Fresh Wave Of Russian Strikes On Ukraine
At least eight people were killed and several others wounded in a fresh round of Russian drone strikes and shelling on February 10 that also damaged port infrastructure critical for Ukraine's food exports, the military and regional officials said.
A drone strike on a fuel depot in the eastern city of Kharkiv -- Ukraine's second-largest -- killed seven people, including three children, and wounded another three, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram early on February 10.
Kharkiv chief prosecutor Oleksandr Filchakov said on Telegram that three drones hit the fuel depot in the Nemyshlianskiy district of the city.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier said that fuel from the depot set several nearby homes on fire and that some 50 people were evacuated from the area.
"The bodies of five people, including three children, were found in one of the homes," Synyehubov said, adding that two children were aged 4 and 7, while the third one was a 6-month-old baby. "Two more people died in another home," Synyehubov said.
In the Kherson region, Russian troops shelled the village of Veletenske, killing a woman and wounding her elderly parents, the regional military administration reported on Telegram.
"A residential building in which a family lived was hit. The parents were wounded, their daughter died on the spot," the report said.
In the southern region of Odesa, four people were wounded by Russian drones, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.
He said nine Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched at the Black sea port city of Odesa, all being shot down by Ukrainian air defenses.
"The debris from one of the downed drones damaged port infrastructure, and a port worker was wounded and has been hospitalized," Kiper wrote on Telegram.
A second and third wave of Russian drones targeted Ukraine's Izmayil port on the Danube, Kiper said, adding that port infrastructure and technical facilities were damaged along with trucks and cars. Civilian homes and roads were also damaged by the attack, despite air defenses destroying 12 drones, Kiper said.
"Three port workers were wounded.... All are hospitalized. One of the victims is in serious condition," he said.
NATO said it had deployed Turkish F-16 warplanes from a base in southern Romania on reconnaissance missions after Russia struck port infrastructure at Izmayil and Reni on the Danube, Romania's Defense Ministry said in a statement.
The two ports are located just across the Danube from the border with alliance member Romania. The statement said there were no debris from Russian drones were detected on Romania's territory. Romania has found Russian drone debris on its territory several times before.
Since the collapse in July of a United Nations-brokered deal allowing the safe passage of Ukrainian grain shipments from Black Sea ports, Ukraine has used its Danube ports of Reni and Izmayil on the border with Romania to ship food to the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta.
Separately, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched a total of 31 drones at Ukraine's Kharkiv and Odesa regions on February 10. The Ukrainian air defenses shot down 23 drones, it said.
Khan's Party Says It's Ready To Form Pakistani Government; Party Leader Shot
The party of jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, which according to still incomplete results has won most mandates in the February 8 elections, said it was ready to form a government amid warnings by the nuclear-armed country's powerful military that politicians should put the people's interests above their own.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has so far announced the winners of 253 of the 265 contested parliamentary seats amid a slow counting process hampered by the interruption of mobile service.
According to those results, independents backed by Khan’s Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) won 92 seats, while former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) garnered 71, and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) obtained 54 mandates. The remainder are spread among other small parties and candidates.
Both Khan and Sharif declared victory.
As results appeared to point to a hung parliament, PTI's acting Chairman Gohar Ali Khan on February 10 told a news conference in Islamabad that the party aimed at forming a government as candidates backed by it had won the most seats.
Khan also announced that if complete results were not released by February 10 in the evening, the PTI intended to stage a peaceful protest on February 11.
Third-placed PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a former foreign minister who is the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, could play kingmaker in case of talks to form a coalition government.
Sharif said on February 9 that he was sending his younger brother and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as an envoy to approach the PPP and other political parties for coalition talks.
The elections were held in a highly polarized environment as Khan, a former cricket superstar, and his party were kept out of the election. Khan is currently in prison after he was convicted of graft and leaking state secrets. He also saw his marriage annulled by a court.
Earlier on February 10, the chief of Pakistan's powerful military urged the country's political class to set aside rivalries and work for the good of the people.
"The nation needs stable hands and a healing touch to move on from the politics of anarchy and polarization, which does not suit a progressive country of 250 million people," General Syed Asim Munir said in a statement.
"Political leadership and their workers should rise above self-interests and synergize efforts in governing and serving the people, which is perhaps the only way to make democracy functional and purposeful," Munir said.
The military has run Pakistan for nearly half its history since partition from India in 1947 and it still wields huge power and influence.
The February 8 vote took place amid rising political tensions and an upsurge of violence that prompted authorities to deploy more than 650,000 army, paramilitary, and police personnel across the country.
Despite the beefed-up security presence, violence continued even after the election. On February 10, the leader of Pakistan’s National Democratic Movement, Mohsin Dawar, was shot and wounded in Pakistan's North Waziristan tribal district.
Daward was shot and injured as he addressed supporters in front of a military camp in Miramsha in the country’s northwest.
Dawar, a well-known Pashtun politician, was shot in the thigh and rushed to a nearby hospital in stable condition. He was later transported to the capital, Islamabad, for further treatment. His injuries are not life threatening. Videos of a bloodied Dawar circulated on social media
Three supporters were killed and 15 more injured in the incident, Rahim Dawar, a party member and eyewitness who is of no relation to the Pashtun politician, told RFE/RL.
Dawar, who was running for the lower house of parliament, arrived at the headquarters of the regional election committee, located inside the military camp, to demand officials announce the result of the vote.
Soldiers barred Dawar from entering and he was later shot as he addressed supporters outside the office. Dawar’s supporters accuse the police and security forces of firing at them.
The security forces have yet to respond to the allegation. Local media, citing unidentified security sources, reported that some policemen were also killed in the incident, but RFE/RL could not confirm that.
Dawar won a five-year term in 2018 and served in parliament until it was dissolved. Election officials later in the day said Dawar had lost the election.
Crisis-hit Pakistan has been struggling with runaway inflation while Islamabad scrambles to repay more than $130 billion in foreign debt.
Reported irregularities during the February 8 poll prompted the United States, Britain, and the European Union to voice concerns about the way the vote was conducted and to urge an investigation.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry on February 10 rejected the criticism.
PTI was banned from participating in the vote because the ECP said it had failed to properly register as a party. Its candidates then decided to run as independents after the Supreme Court and the ECP said they couldn’t use the party symbol -- a cricket bat. Parties in the country use symbols to help illiterate voters find them on the ballots.
Yet the PTI-backed independents have emerged as the largest block in the new parliament. Under Pakistani law, they must join a political party within 72 hours after their election victory is officially confirmed. They can join the PTI if it takes the required administrative steps to be cleared and approved as a party by the ECP.
Khan, 71, was prime minister from 2018 to 2022. He still enjoys huge popularity, but his political future and return to the political limelight is unclear.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Biden Calls Holdup Of Ukraine Aid 'Close To Criminal Neglect' As He Meets With Germany's Scholz
U.S. President Joe Biden said on February 9 that a Republican hold on sending new U.S. aid to Ukraine for its war with Russia was “close to criminal neglect.” Biden made the comment as he met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss U.S. and European efforts to maintain support for Kyiv. The U.S. president made his comments as Scholz amplified growing concerns in Europe about the standoff between Biden and House Republicans on Ukraine funding. Scholz said without the support of United States and European allies, Ukraine will not have a chance to defend itself.
Ukraine Extends Pretrial Detention Of Ex-Lawmaker Held On Treason Charge
A court in Kyiv on February 9 extended until at least April 8 the pretrial detention of former lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinskiy, who is being held on various charges, including high treason. Dubinskiy was arrested in November and charged with treason and having links to a criminal group allegedly involved in the destabilizing Ukraine and discrediting the country's image -- accusations that he has denied. Dubinskiy was expelled from Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party in 2021 after he was put on a U.S. sanctions list over alleged election meddling, which he also denies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Rights Defender Arrested Over Alleged Calls For Mass Unrest
The Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek told RFE/RL on February 9 that it ruled eight days earlier to place rights defender Anvar Sartaev in pretrial detention at least until April 1 on charges of calling for mass unrest, violent acts against citizens, and disobeying the orders of authorities. The Interior Ministry has not commented on the issue. Sartaev is known for his activities monitoring the rights of current and former military personnel. He unsuccessfully tried to get elected to the post of the country's ombudsman in 2015 and took part in parliamentary elections in 2017. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
New Chief Appointed To Head Ukraine's General Staff In Reshuffle Of Military Leaders
KYIV -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appointed Major General Anatoliy Barhilevych as Ukraine's new chief of the General Staff on February 9, replacing Lieutenant General Serhiy Shaptala in another major personnel change after naming Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskiy commander in chief.
Zelenskiy announced the appointment in his nightly video address, saying he took the action at Syrskiy's recommendation. Zelenskiy described Barhilevych as "an experienced individual who understands the tasks of this war and Ukrainian objectives."
He added that Syrskiy has already identified candidacies for deputy positions. Zelenskiy did not name them but said all have combat experience, are professional and possess "a clear knowledge of the front and the real needs of Ukrainian soldiers."
In his first remarks since being appointed to command Ukraine's armed forces, Syrskiy said the country must change and improve its methods of warfare if it is to defeat invading Russian forces.
Syrskiy, who on February 8 was named by Zelenskiy to take over the lead of the armed forces from General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, said in a post on Telegram that "a clear and detailed planning of the actions of all military administration bodies" was needed while also addressing the need for modern weapons from Ukraine's Western partners.
"Only changes and constant improvement of the means and methods of warfare will make it possible to achieve success on this path," he wrote in the post on February 9, adding that new technical solutions, including drone systems and adding means of radio-electronic warfare are needed.
Earlier in the day, Zelenskiy awarded Zaluzhniy the title of Hero of Ukraine at a ceremony in Kyiv. Syrskiy's successful leadership in defending the Ukrainian capital earned him the same title from Zelenskiy in September 2023.
The change in the leadership of the armed forces comes at a crucial time for Ukraine, which has failed to recapture significant territory from Russia since late 2022 and now faces a potential disruption in military aid supply from the United States, its biggest backer, as Republican lawmakers block a $60 billion aid package over demands for deep changes in U.S. border policy.
With Russian forces on the offensive across the front line and making gradual inroads into the eastern town of Avdiyivka, which Moscow has been trying to capture for several months, Zelenskiy said the military needed a "reset."
The General Staff said in its evening summary that Ukrainian aircraft struck five areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons, and military equipment. It also said that the armed forces fought 91 combat clashes during the day.
The summary said Ukrainian troops repelled 10 attacks near Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, where the enemy tried unsuccessfully to break through Ukrainian defenses.
The Russian military carried out air strikes in the areas near several settlements in the region, and about 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, the General Staff said.
Ukrainian troops also fought battles near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 18 attacks, preventing the Russians from improving their tactical position. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, according to the summary.
Drones attacked civilian infrastructure late on February 9 in and near Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. Ukrainian media quoted Viktor Tereshchenko, the top military official in the area, as saying that the drones damaged a hospital and a restaurant.
In recent weeks, the eastern Ukrainian city has been targeted by Russian attacks even more frequently than usual.
Kyrgyzstan Responds To U.S. Letter Expressing Concern Over 'Foreign Representative' Law
Kyrgyzstan has responded to a letter from the United States that reportedly expressed concern over ongoing discussions by Kyrgyz lawmakers of a controversial bill that would allow authorities to register organizations as "foreign representatives," legislation that critics say mirrors repressive Russian laws on "foreign agents." The country's Foreign Ministry said on February 9 that Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev met with the U.S. Ambassador Lesslie Viguerie in Bishkek and handed over a response from President Sadyr Japarov. It gave no further details. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Court Detains Woman For 'Rehabilitating Nazism' After Mocking WWII Statue
A Russian court in Volgograd has detained a 23-year-old woman on suspicion of "rehabilitating Nazism" after she posted a video of herself online mocking a monument to a significant Soviet victory in World War II.
The woman, Alena Agafonova of Samara, was detained on February 9 at a Moscow airport after returning from abroad, the Investigative Committee of the Volgograd region said.
Agafonova will be held in pretrial detention until March 9 and faces up to five years in prison if convicted, the local branch of the committee said. A date for her trial has not been announced.
The video shows her below the 85-meter-high Motherland Calls statue in Volgograd, formerly Stalingrad. She uses the angle of the camera with the monument in the background to make it look as if she's touching the area around the female figure's breasts with her finger.
Agafonova recorded the video in July 2023 and posted it on Instagram. She subsequently fled Russia after authorities opened a criminal case and placed her on a wanted list.
The Investigative Committee accused her of carrying out "immoral and cynical actions insulting the symbol of the steadfastness of the Soviet people” during World War II. The monument commemorates the Battle of Stalingrad, a decisive Soviet victory against Nazi Germany.
Russian President Vladimir has drawn a parallel between the war in Ukraine and the challenge Moscow faced when Germany invaded the Soviet Union in 1941. He has mounted a major crackdown on domestic dissent and behavior that can be construed as unpatriotic since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.
In 2014, the year that Russia illegally annexed Crimea, Russia passed a law against the rehabilitation of Nazism, and Putin signed it. Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched in 2022, Putin has clamped down on the dissemination of anything deemed to be false information regarding the Soviet Union’s activities during World War II and activities such as public desecration of the symbols of the Russia's military glory.
Putin also has outlawed the dissemination of information about Russia’s military in Ukraine that doesn't align with state propaganda, such as the killing of civilians.
The Kremlin has justified the invasion of Ukraine as necessary to de-Nazify the country, which also suffered devastation at the hands of Germany during World War II. Kyiv has rejected the parallels drawn by Putin as an attempt to mask his real motive -- imperial conquest.
The regional Investigative Committee also published a video of Agafonova apologizing for her actions.
“I appeal to all residents of Russia and Volgograd, and I ask no one to do the same things as I did last summer out of my stupidity,” Agafonova says in the video.
Agafonova had already made a public apology, stating that she did not want to “abuse” the monument or “laugh at the history of the country,” but this was not enough to close the case.
With reporting by Reuters
- By dpa
German Chancellor Scholz Says Carlson Interview With Putin Tells 'Absurd Story' About Cause Of War
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has sharply criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin's interview with right-wing U.S. talk show host Tucker Carlson.
During a visit to Washington on February 9, Scholz said the interview "only mocks what real actions have been done by Russia in Ukraine and tells a completely absurd story about the cause of this war."
The “very clear cause" of the war is the Kremlin leader's desire to annex part of Ukraine, Scholz said. "And all the stories that are told about it do not change the fact that that is exactly the purpose of his imperialist efforts."
Finland Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth $205 Million
Finland will provide Ukraine with a new package of military aid worth 190 million euros ($205 million), the Nordic country's Defense Ministry announced on February 9. The fresh package, the 22nd since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, will bring the total defense aid given to Kyiv by Finland to 1.8 billion euros ($1.94 billion), the ministry said in a statement. It added that for security reasons, the exact content of the assistance package, the method, and the terms of its provision have not been made public. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Bishkek Court Shuts Down Leading Kyrgyz Independent Media Foundation
BISHKEK -- Amid an ongoing crackdown on civil society in Kyrgyzstan, the Oktyabr (October) district court in Bishkek on February 9 issued a ruling to liquidate the Kloop Media Public Foundation, the main owner of the Kloop news agency, one of the leading independent media outlets in the country.
The decision, which also affects the foundation's journalism school, was made at the request of the Bishkek city prosecutor's office, which said the foundation had "damaged the authorities' reputation through its reports critical of the government" and those "encouraging people to relocate from border areas."
The foundation’s lawyers said they planned to appeal the decision to the Bishkek City Court.
Kloop's websites in Kyrgyz and Russian have been blocked since last fall at the request of the Culture Ministry following a claim by the State Committee of National Security (UKMK) that the media outlet distributed false information about a jailed opposition politician who said he was tortured while in custody.
The Culture Ministry demanded that Kloop remove the article from its site, which the outlet refused to do, saying that the story in question attributed all information about the situation faced by the politician while in custody to actual individuals and sources.
Established in June 2007, the Kloop website (kloop.kg) is known for publishing reports on corruption in various governmental bodies and providing training to Central Asian journalists on fact-checking and investigative techniques through the Kloop Media Public Foundation School of Journalism, whose students and graduates contribute to the site.
RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk, Kloop, and the Center for Corruption and Organized Crime Research (OCCRP) have collaborated on a series of investigations concerning corruption in Kyrgyzstan.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed in recent years amid a deepening government crackdown.
Radio Azattyk survived a shutdown attempt last year.
Last month, Kyrgyz police arrested 11 former and current reporters of the Temirov LIVE investigative group and its Ait Ait Dese project after searching their homes and offices on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting.
Also in January, the UKMK briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the independent 24.kg news agency after searching their homes and offices in a case of "propagating war" because of the outlet's coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Domestic and international rights groups have urged Kyrgyz authorities to stop the crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions in the former Soviet republic.
Ex-Customs Officer In Siberia Gets 12 Years For Links With Russian Group Fighting For Ukraine
A Siberian court sentenced former customs officer Vitaly Alekseyev to 12 years in prison on February 9 on a charge of collaborating with the Freedom of Russia legion, which consists of Russian citizens who fight alongside Ukrainian armed forces against Moscow's invasion. Alekseyev was arrested in early September. He was accused of public calls for terrorism and taking part in a terrorist group's activities. Investigators say he collected classified data for the legion, distributed leaflets with alleged terrorist content, and planned an arson attack at the local headquarters of the ruling United Russia party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
