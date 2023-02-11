News
Mob Kills Man Accused Of Blasphemy In Pakistan's Punjab Province
An angry mob has attacked a police station in Pakistan’s eastern Punjab Province, killing a man detained on allegations of blasphemy, prompting Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif to order an investigation into the incident.
Hundreds of people had descended on the police station in Nankana Sahib on February 11, police said.
The crowd then stormed the building and lynched the man accused of desecrating the Koran, the Islamic holy book.
Video uploaded to social media showed hundreds of men in front of the police station and then vandalizing the building.
The Punjab Inspector-General of Police Usman Anwar suspended two senior police officers who fled the scene and failed to prevent the lynching, a police statement said.
"No one is allowed to take the law into their hands, no matter how influential they are," Anwar was quoted as saying.
In ordering a probe into the incident, Sharif questioned why police had failed to “stop the violent mob,” a statement released by his office said.
“Those involved in the brutal murder should be arrested,” said Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi, a religious scholar and chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council, an umbrella group of Muslim bodies.
Mob attacks against people accused of blasphemy occur regularly in Pakistan. Rights groups say such accusations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities or settle personal scores. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan.
In its annual World Report 2023, Human Rights Watch said the Pakistani government had failed to amend or repeal blasphemy law provisions that provide a pretext for violence against religious minorities, as well as arbitrary arrests and prosecution.
According to the global human rights watchdog, members of the Ahmadiyya religious community are a major target for prosecution under blasphemy laws, as well as specific anti-Ahmadi laws.
In January 2022, an anti-cybercrime court sentenced Aneeqa Atiq to death because she shared “blasphemous content” on WhatsApp, Human Rights Watch noted.
In February 2022 in Khanewal, Punjab, a mob stoned to death Mushtaq Ahmed, who had been diagnosed with a mental disorder, for allegedly desecrating the Koran, the rights group added.
With reporting by dpa
Hackers Interrupt Raisi Speech As He Claims Iranian Protesters Have Been Defeated
In a defiant message on the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said nationwide anti-government protests have been defeated.
His comments on February 11 came as thousands of Iranians marched in cities across Iran and the military showed off some of its hardware in the capital, Tehran.
The ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the revolution, a series of events that culminated in the overthrow of the Pahlavi dynasty in 1979, takes place every year on February 11. Many of the celebrations are marked by extensive government propaganda.
Iran has witnessed protests since September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, an Iranian-Kurdish woman detained by the country’s morality police. The demonstrations at first focused on Iran’s mandatory head scarf, or hijab, but later included calls for a new revolution.
In a speech on February 11 at Azadi Square in the capital, Tehran, Raisi took aim at the protests, claiming they are a project of Iran's enemies aimed at stopping the nation from continuing its achievements.
Raisi called the celebration “epic” and a show of “national integrity” while praising what he called postrevolution achievements in the country.
Meanwhile, Telewebion, a web TV service affiliated with Iranian state TV, was briefly hacked during Raisi's speech, Iranian media reported. In a 44-second video published on Twitter, the hacking group Edalate Ali, or The Justice of Ali, invited people to take part in nationwide protests next week and urged Iranians to withdraw their money from banks. The video ended with the slogans: "Death to [Supreme Leader Ayatollah] Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic republic."
Ahead of the anniversary, families of those killed by authorities in Iran -- including during the recent protests sparked by Amini’s death -- launched a campaign on Twitter urging foreign diplomats to avoid government ceremonies to mark the occasion.
The opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that the families of several victims killed by state authorities, including Nika Shakrami, Navid Afkari, and Mino Majidi, had created the hashtag #BoycottIRIDay on Twitter and are asking diplomatic missions based in Iran to boycott the ceremonies.
Videos posted on social media earlier this week showed protesters in several Iranian cities setting fire to propaganda banners hung by the government to promote the revolution and anniversary celebrations around it.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. Authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Human rights groups estimate that around 20,000 people have been arrested in connection with the protests so far.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights Group estimates that around 100 prisoners may be facing the death penalty.
With reporting by dpa and AP
Wagner Chief Admits Strong Ukrainian Resistance As Kyiv Claims More Than 1,100 Russian Dead In Past 24 Hours
Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian Wagner mercenary group, has admitted that Russian forces are facing strong resistance from Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut as Kyiv’s military on February 11 claimed that Russian military losses in Ukraine in the past day topped 1,000.
Prigozhin’s published remarks on February 10 came as Ukrainian officials said a long-anticipated Russian offensive was under way in the east.
Kyiv has been expecting a new Russian military offensive, convinced that after months of setbacks Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to highlight battlefield success before the anniversary of his unprovoked invasion on February 24.
Putin is scheduled to deliver his delayed annual address to parliament on February 21.
Prigozhin said in the interview with a Russian military correspondent that Russian forces need to capture Bakhmut, which has been the site of intense fighting for weeks now.
Wagner began recruiting prisoners in Russia's sprawling penal system last summer, with Prigozhin, a catering entrepreneur who served nine years in prison during the Soviet Union, offering convicts a pardon if they survived six months in Ukraine. On February 9, Wagner said it had stopped recruiting prisoners to fight in Ukraine.
"Bakhmut is needed so our troops can operate comfortably," said Prigozhin, who has criticized Russia’s military leadership and certain officials. "Why is it called the 'meat grinder'? Because the Ukrainian Army is sending more and more and more units." Ukraine and the West have said the nickname is due to Russian tactics of throwing legions of untrained soldiers into the fray.
In its daily update on February 10, Britain’s Defense Intelligence said Wagner forces appear to have advanced 2 to 3 kilometers around the north of Bakhmut since February 7. It also said Russian forces had made some advances near Vuhledar, some 150 kilometers southeast of the fighting in and around Bakhmut, but that Russia’s small gains had likely come at a high cost, including at least 30 armored vehicles abandoned in one failed assault.
In its daily update on February 11, the General Staff of Ukraine’s armed forces claimed that more than 1,100 Russian soldiers had been killed in the past 24 hours. It also said nine tanks and three armored vehicles had been destroyed on the battlefield.
It was not possible to confirm any of the Ukrainian claims. Russia has rarely released casualty figures.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian-French Academic Awaits Decision On When She Can Return To France
The release of Iranian-French academic Fariba Adelkhah is final, though it is still unclear how much longer she will have to stay in Iran before returning to France, her lawyer said on February 11. The French Foreign Ministry called for Adelkhah's freedoms to be restored, "including returning to France if she wishes.” “She was freed last night and is now at her home,” Hojjat Kermani told Reuters. Adelkhah was arrested in 2019 at Tehran's airport. She was given a five-year sentence for conspiring against national security. Iran has not provided any solid evidence to back the charges. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Popular Singer Zemfira Among Several Russians Declared Foreign Agents
The Russian Justice Ministry has placed Zemfira, one of post-Soviet Russia's most popular singers, on a list of "foreign agents" on the grounds that she has supported Ukraine and criticized Russia's "special military operation" in that country. Zemfira has repeatedly spoken out in support of Ukraine and condemned the war. The ministry on February 10 added several other people to its "foreign agents" list, including exiled former Russian lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov, political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, and LGBT activist Aleksandra Kazantseva. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
U.S. Treasury To Crack Down On Russian Sanctions Evasion
The U.S. Treasury Department will focus in the coming months on cracking down on facilitators and third-country providers helping Russia evade Western sanctions, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on February 10. The Treasury Department will increase its focus on countering sanctions evasion, including by those who may "wittingly or unwittingly" help Russia replenish supplies needed for its military fighting in Ukraine, Adeyemo said. The sanctions are aimed at disrupting Russia's military supply chains and denying Moscow revenues it needs to fund the war in Ukraine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Germany Reportedly Sees Increase In Iranian Spying Since Protests
The German government has acknowledged an increase in spying by Iranian intelligence agents on exiled Iranians living in Germany since the start of mass protests last year, the Welt am Sonntag newspaper reported on February 11. Nationwide unrest triggered by the death of a young woman detained by Iranian morality police last year has led to "increasing indications of possible spying on opposition events and individuals" in Germany, the federal government said in response to an information request from the far-left Linke Party. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By AP
UN Draft Resolution: Any Peace Must Keep Ukraine Intact
Ukraine’s supporters have circulated a proposed resolution for adoption by the 193-member UN General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbor that would underscore the need for peace ensuring Ukraine’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.” The draft, obtained on February 10 by the Associated Press, is titled Principles Underlying A Comprehensive, Just And Lasting Peace In Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Exiled Iran Opposition Figures Urge Unity To 'Overthrow' Regime
A group of exiled Iranian opposition figures on February 10 pleaded for unity and an end to infighting to help recent nationwide protests in Iran against the country's Islamic theocracy. The eight figures, including the son of the last shah, Reza Pahlavi, said they were working on a charter for a transition to a new pluralistic system that would be followed by free elections. Their call was made at a conference in the United States a day before Iran marks 44 years since the Islamic Revolution led by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
- By RFE/RL
In Bishkek, RFE/RL President Urges Kyrgyz Authorities To End Attacks On Media Freedom
BISHKEK -- RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly met with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov during a visit to Bishkek as part of his efforts to advocate for RFE/RL’s Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Azattyk, which the Kyrgyz authorities have threatened to shut down.
Fly held a “productive conversation” with Japarov about Azattyk’s role in providing objective information to the Kyrgyz people, RFE/RL said in a news release on February 10.
Fly emphasized the historically significant role Azattyk plays in Kyrgyzstan as a leading independent media outlet in all his meetings in Bishkek, including with the U.S. ambassador, European ambassadors, and civil society representatives.
He noted that Azattyk has an established record holding public figures to account.
“Seventy years of reporting in Kyrgyz has shown us that the Kyrgyz people want access to independent information,” Fly said in the news release. “We urge the Kyrgyz government to halt all attacks on independent media and ensure that Kyrgyzstan retains its role as the region’s freest media market.”
Since October, Kyrgyz officials have taken punitive steps against Azattyk as part of a larger crackdown on free media in the country.
Azattyk’s website was blocked in October and its bank accounts frozen under national money-laundering laws after Azattyk refused to take down a video about deadly clashes along the disputed Kyrgyz-Tajik border, where fighting in September killed at least 94 people and wounded more than 100.
The Culture Ministry said the report violated Kyrgyz media law banning “propaganda of war, violence and cruelty, national, religious exclusion, and intolerance to other peoples and nations.”
Also in October, the National Television and Radio Corporation stopped transmitting Azattyk's radio shows, citing “a technical malfunction of the satellite receiver.”
A hearing that was to take place on February 9 on the government’s petition to shutter Azattyk was postponed until February 20. RFE/RL said it will continue to use all legal avenues to challenge the government’s unlawful actions to censor its reporting.
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the Culture Ministry’s move to seek Radio Azattyk’s closure, saying the case poses “a major new obstacle to press freedom” which is “under growing pressure” in Kyrgyzstan.
Moscow Adds Buryat Activist To Its Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry on February 10 added Aleksandra Garmazhapova, a noted Kremlin critic and the founder of the foundation A Free Buryatia, to its wanted list on unspecified charges. Garmazhapova’s foundation has openly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and assists men mobilized to the war from their native Siberian region of Buryatia to return. The group also promotes wide autonomy for Buryatia and Russia's other ethnic regions. Russian authorities labeled Garmazhapova "a foreign agent" last fall. She is currently not in Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
'A Systemic Pattern Of Personal Enrichment': U.S., Britain Slap Sanctions On Eight Bulgarian Politicians
Britain and the United States on February 10 announced sanctions on eight Bulgarian politicians who have served as members of parliament and held top government jobs in a coordinated action targeting corruption in the NATO and EU-member country.
The sanctions imposed by Britain target Bulgaria’s richest man, Vassil Bozhkov, former lawmaker Delyan Peevski, and former national security official and board member of Bulgaria's largest state energy company, Ilko Zhelyazkov.
The United States, which previously imposed sanctions on Bozhkov, Peevski, and Zhelyazkov, announced sanctioned against five current or former Bulgarian government officials “for their extensive involvement in corruption in Bulgaria.”
The five designated by the United States are Vladislav Goranov, former finance minister and ex-deputy from the GERB party; Rumen Ovcharov, former energy minister and a former member of parliament from the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP); Nikolai Malinov, former member of parliament and the leader of a pro-Russia lobbying group in Bulgaria known as the Russophiles National Movement; and Alexander Nikolov and Ivan Genov, two former heads of the Kozloduy nuclear power plant.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement that the activity of the five men "reflects a systemic pattern of personal enrichment at the expense of the Bulgarian people, government, and democratic institutions.”
The designations announced by the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) are based on the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.
The Magnitsky Act was used in 2021 to impose sanctions on Peevski, a former deputy representing the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS); Zhelyazkov, then-deputy chairman of the Bureau for the Control of Special Intelligence Means; and Bozhkov, who is accused of a number of charges in Bulgaria.
The new U.S. sanctions include two more of Malinov's companies, his party Russophiles for the Revival of the Fatherland, and Russophiles National Movement. Goranov's company Trilema Consulting also was blacklisted.
The Treasury Department noted that Malinov, who was arrested and charged in 2019 with espionage for spying for Russian-backed interests and barred from international travel, bribed a Bulgarian judge to allow him to travel to Russia to personally receive the Friendship Medal from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
“The behavior exposed today spans political parties and administrations, highlighting the urgent need to dismantle the networks that have for years perpetuated illicit activities, especially in the energy sector,” Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in the Treasury Department’s news release.
The U.S. measures against Ovcharov, Nikolov, and Goranov include visa restrictions against them and their families.
Britain's sanctions on Peevski, Zhelyazkov, and Bozhkov come under the British Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions Regime.
Blinken said the coordinated actions "demonstrate the commitment of the United States and Britain to promoting accountability for corruption, and to helping Bulgaria, a NATO ally, institute critical rule-of-law reforms."
The sanctions freeze any property held in U.S. jurisdiction by the individuals and entities. The designations also prohibit all dealings with the individuals in the United States and Britain.
Former Bosnian Serb Soldiers Sentenced For Rapes Committed In 1992 During Bosnian War
Three former members of the Bosnian Serb Army have been sentenced to prison for committing multiple rapes more than 30 years ago during the 1992-95 war in Bosnia-Herzegovina.
Ostoja Markovic, 57, received the longest sentence -- nine years -- from the district court in Banja Luka on February 10.
The other two defendants, Bosiljko Markovic, also 57, and Mirko Bozic, age unknown, were sentenced to seven years each for the crimes they committed in 1992 in the town of Kotor Varos in central Bosnia.
Zoran Bubic, a lawyer representing Ostoja Markovic, confirmed the sentences to RFE/RL. Bubic said an appeal will be filed against the first-instance decision.
According to the indictment, the three men, while serving in the Bosnian Serb Army, raped multiple women of Croatian nationality in Kotor Varos on June 28, 1992.
The men were charged with the criminal offense of war crimes against the civilian population, according to the indictment filed in November 1993. The Military Prosecutor’s Office initially pressed charges against the men during the war. Their trial in civilian court in Banja Luka began in April.
Ostoja and Bosiljko Markovic, who are not related, currently are serving a previous sentence for raping a 14-year-old girl during the war. They were sentenced to 10 years in a decision handed down in 2015 by the Court of Bosnia-Herzegovina.
The verdict was the first in the history of criminal proceedings in Bosnia in which a victim of a war crime was awarded compensation. The convicted men were ordered to pay her compensation amounting to about 13,600 euros ($14,500). An appellate court upheld the verdict and subsequently changed the sentence for Ostoja Markovic to 11 years and eight months.
The town of Kotor Varos had a population of about 17,000, including 12,000 Serbs, according to the census in 2013. Before the war, the town had a population of 36,000, and 39 percent were Bosniak.
More Belarusian 'Railway Guerrillas' Handed Prison Terms For Trying To Derail Russian Military Moves
MINSK -- Three more Belarusian activists who were arrested for allegedly damaging railways in the country to disrupt the supply of Russian arms and troops to Ukraine have been sentenced in the eastern city of Mahilyou.
The Mahilyou regional court on February 10 sentenced Dzmitry Klimau and Uladzimer Auramtsau to 22 years in prison each. The two were found guilty of high treason, conducting terrorist acts, and participating in terrorist activities. The third defendant, Yauhen Minkevich, was handed a suspended 18-month prison term on charge of not reporting a potential crime.
The activists were among some 60 people arrested for their alleged involvement in damaging railways to impede the progress of Russian troops and arms to Ukraine as part of Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion launched in February last year.
The campaign, called the Railways War, was initiated in Belarus by a group called BYPOL, which unites former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians. Those involved in the Railways War campaign have been nicknamed "railway guerrillas."
Several "railway guerrillas" already have been handed lengthy prison terms, and BYPOL in August was designated by the Supreme Court of Belarus as a terrorist organization.
A court in Minsk last month sentenced 40-year-old Vital Melnik to 13 years in a maximum-security prison after finding him guilty of terrorism, possessing illegal firearms, premeditated damage to state property, and publicly insulting the country's authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Belarus is not a direct participant in the war in Ukraine, but it has provided logistical support to Russia for the invasion by allowing Russian forces to enter Ukraine via Belarusian territory.
Western nations have slapped Belarus, like Russia, with an ever-increasing list of financial sanctions in response to the Kremlin's war on Ukraine and for Belarus’s efforts to aid the Russian invasion.
Iranian Officials Urge Unions To More Strictly Adhere To Mandatory Hijab Law
Officials in the Iranian capital, Tehran, have sent a letter to trade unions that calls for stricter enforcement and adherence to the mandatory hijab in stores and businesses.
According to the letter, a copy of which was obtained by RFERL’s Radio Farda, the order was issued to trade unions in the capital based on the Hijab and Chastity Law and with the aim of preventing the "spread of the culture of not wearing a hijab."
Such acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran, where the country's "hijab and chastity" law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public.
In recent weeks, numerous reports have been published detailing moves by authorities to seal businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases even pharmacies because of owners and managers failing to observe Islamic laws and mandatory hijab rules.
The wave of closings comes amid the months-long public anger that erupted after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in September while in custody after being detained by morality police in Tehran for "improperly" wearing a head scarf.
Since Amini's death, Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Five Kazakh Police Officers Handed Prison Terms On Torture Charges
Five former police officers in Kazakhstan’s southern city of Taldyqorghan have been handed prison terms for torturing suspects arrested during and after nationwide anti-government protests in January 2022 that left at least 238 people dead. The Taldyqorghan City Court on February 10 found all of the defendants guilty of torture and sentenced them to prison terms of between three and four years. The court also deprived them of their police ranks and barred them from serving in law enforcement structures for three years after serving their terms. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Uzbekistan Arrests Top Pharmacy Official Over Child Deaths Blamed On Cold Syrup
Uzbekistan's Anti-Corruption Agency said on February 10 that the chief of the State Pharmacy Agency, Sardor Kariev, and several of his subordinates have been arrested over the deaths of 20 children in December allegedly caused by a medicine imported from India. The officials are suspected of financial fraud, embezzlement, and importing low-quality medicines to Uzbekistan. Uzbek officials suspended the sale of all products by Indian pharmaceuticals company Marion Biotech after a cold syrup made by the drugmaker was blamed for the deaths. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Sixteen Iranian Students Expelled From University For Mixed Protest Lunch
More than a dozen Iranian students have been forced to leave Zabol University in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan province for protesting the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody by having a lunch attended by both men and women.
The Union Council of Iranian Students said 16 students were expelled because they "had a group lunch,” flouting rules on the compulsory gender segregation in the cafeteria.
The council has also announced the suspension of Morteza Mardiha, a member of the Faculty of Communication Sciences of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran, for supporting students in their protests over Amini's death.
In recent weeks, there have been several reports of university professors being fired or suspended for accompanying protesting students.
Anger over the 22-year-old Amini's death on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Numerous protests have been held at universities, particularly in Tehran, where many students have refused to attend class. Protesting students have chanted "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" at the rallies. Some female students have removed and burned their head scarves.
In most of the protests, students have asked professors to support them, and some university professors and lecturers have expressed solidarity with the protesters.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 26, at least 700 university students had been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Outspoken Tbilisi-Based Kremlin Critic Oleg Panfilov Dies At 65
Outspoken Kremlin critic, journalist, and writer Oleg Panfilov has died at the age of 65 in Tbilisi, Panfilov's wife, Oksana Maslak, wrote on Facebook on February 10. She did not give any details. The Tajikistan-born Panfilov used to head the Committee to Protect Journalists' office in Moscow and the Center of Extreme Journalism of the Russian Journalists' Union. He obtained Georgian citizenship in 2008 and moved to Tbilisi in 2009. For many years, Panfilov contributed to programs and projects of RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Echo of the Caucasus, click here.
Olympics Dispute Deepens As 35 Countries Demand A Ban For Russia, Belarus At Paris Games
A group of 35 countries, including the United States, Germany, and Australia, will demand that Russian and Belarusian athletes be banned from the 2024 Summer Olympics, the Lithuanian sports minister said on February 10. The move cranks up the pressure on an International Olympic Committee (IOC) that is desperate to avoid the sporting event being torn asunder by the bloody conflict unfolding in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took part in an online meeting to discuss the call for the ban, pointing out that 228 Ukrainian athletes and coaches have died as a result of the Russian aggression. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Chechnya Lawmakers Change Kadyrov's Title To 'Father Of The People'
GROZNY, Russia -- Lawmakers in the Russian region of Chechnya have approved a bill on changing the Chechen version of the official title of the region's authoritarian leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, into what can be translated as "father of the people."
The Chechen parliament approved the constitutional amendments on February 9, according to which, the title of the republic's leader will remain as "glava" (head) in Russian, but in Chechen will now be "mekhk-da," which is literally translated as "father of the land," but is generally used to mean "father of the people."
A group of Chechen lawmakers initiated the move in January, weeks after lawmakers in Russia's Tatarstan region approved a bill changing the title of Tatarstan's leader from president to glava in Russian and "rais" in Tatar, which still translates to president or chairman. Leaders of several Arab countries are officially called rais.
Shortly before and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, leaders of ethnic republics within the Russian Federation used to be called presidents.
It was Kadyrov, who, in 2010, initiated the change of the titles of ethnic republic leaders from presidents to heads, saying that "there can be only one president in Russia."
The only ethnic region that managed to preserve its leader's title as president until last week was Tatarstan.
Kadyrov, who has ruled the southern Russian region since he was installed by President Vladimir Putin in 2007, has built the war-ravaged region in the North Caucasus into his own personal fiefdom, cemented by Kremlin budget funds and revenues from local oil and gas reserves.
Under Kadyrov's watch, dissidents, opposition activists, or veterans of Chechnya's wars who have fled to Europe have also been targeted for assassination.
Explosion In Cafe Kills One In Russia's Bashkortostan
An explosion in a cafe in Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, has killed one person. Emergency officials from the region said on February 10 that one of five individuals injured in the explosion the day before had died in hospital. Police said the blast was most likely caused by a gas leak. Another gas explosion in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk killed 13 people on February 9. Earlier this week, another explosion also caused by a gas leak killed eight people in Russia's western Tula region. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Kyrgyz Discover Tunnel Near Uzbek Border Purportedly Used For Smuggling
Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said on February 10 it had discovered a tunnel along the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border that is purportedly being used for illegal border crossings and smuggling. The tunnel linking the two Central Asian countries was discovered in a private house in the Kyrgyz town of Kara-Suu in the southern Osh region. Last year, the UKMK found at least three similar tunnels connecting the Kara-Suu district with neighboring Uzbekistan. There are no official reports on the investigations into those cases. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
First PM Of Independent Kazakhstan, Sergei Tereshchenko, Dies At 71
The first prime minister of independent Kazakhstan, Sergei Tereshchenko, has died at the age of 71 of unspecified causes. Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on February 10 expressed condolences to Tereshchenko's family and friends, praising his contribution to Kazakhstan's reforms and its statehood. The Russian-born Tereshchenko led Kazakhstan's government in 1991-94. He led the state commission on the introduction of the Kazakh national currency, the tenge, into circulation in 1993. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
France, U.S. Urge 'Immediate' End To Karabakh Blockade
France and the United States have demanded the "immediate" reopening of the key Lachin Corridor to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, the French Foreign Ministry said on February 10. Since mid-December, a group of Azerbaijanis has been blocking the only road into Karabakh from Armenia to protest what they claim is illegal mining causing environmental damage. As a result, the mountainous region of some 120,000 people has been running short of food, medicines, and fuel.
