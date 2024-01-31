News
At Least Four Killed In Blast After Election Rally Of Khan's PTI Party
At least four people have been killed and six wounded in an explosion in Pakistan's southwestern region of Balochistan shortly after a Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) rally, the party of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, a local police official told RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal. The blast occurred in Balochistan's Sawai city on January 30 and was apparently caused by a motorcycle bomb, deputy police chief Inayat Bangalzai said. Police have opened an investigation, Bangalzai said. It was not immediately clear whether the blast was meant to target participants in the rally. Pakistan holds elections on February 8. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, click here.
- By Mike Eckel
CIA Director Says Ukraine War 'Corroding' Putin's Grip On Power
Russia's war against Ukraine has eroded President Vladimir Putin's grip on power, hollowed out the Russian military, and stoked an "undercurrent of disaffection" within the country, according to the director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).
In an essay published on January 30, William Burns, who also served as ambassador to Russia and in top State Department positions, urged U.S. lawmakers to pass a new package of weapons and equipment for Ukraine, calling it a "relatively modest investment with significant geopolitical returns for the United States and notable returns for American industry."
"Putin's war has already been a failure for Russia on many levels," Burns wrote in the journal Foreign Affairs.
"His original goal of seizing Kyiv and subjugating Ukraine proved foolish and illusory. His military has suffered immense damage. At least 315,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded, two-thirds of Russia's prewar tank inventory has been destroyed, and Putin's vaunted decades-long military modernization program has been hollowed out."
"His war in Ukraine is quietly corroding his power at home," he said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Burns' remarks come as Russia's mass invasion of Ukraine nears its second anniversary, with no end in sight to the conflict.
Putin, who is expected to be resoundingly reelected in a March presidential vote, has framed the "special military operation" -- the Kremlin's euphemism for the war -- as a fundamental fight for Russia's historical identity.
The Russian economy has been put on a war footing, hundreds of thousands of people have been mobilized, and many more Russians have fled the country, either to avoid military service or out of protest of internal repression.
"One thing I have learned is that it is always a mistake to underestimate his [Putin's] fixation on controlling Ukraine and its choices," Burns wrote.
"Without that control, he believes it is impossible for Russia to be a great power or for him to be a great Russian leader. That tragic and brutish fixation has already brought shame to Russia and exposed its weaknesses, from its one-dimensional economy to its inflated military prowess to its corrupt political system."
Ukraine, meanwhile, has struggled to hold its battlefield positions after a failed counteroffensive last year. Western and Ukrainian officials had had high hopes for the effort, in part due to NATO training and powerful new Western weaponry.
Both Russia and Ukraine are now dug in to established positions across the 1,200-kilometer front line as winter blankets the country. Some experts fear that Russia will retrench and replenish its forces, and be in a position to launch its own offensive as early as this summer.
Domestically, Ukraine's leadership is facing growing impatience with the status of the war.
News reports this week said that President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is considering pushing out the country's top military officer, General Valeriy Zaluzhniy, a popular figure seen as a possible political rival to Zelenskiy.
"This year is likely to be a tough one on the battlefield in Ukraine, a test of staying power whose consequences will go well beyond the country's heroic struggle to sustain its freedom and independence," Burns said.
Putin "continues to bet that time is on his side, that he can grind down Ukraine and wear down its Western supporters," he added.
Western aid to Ukraine has buoyed its fight against Russia, but enthusiasm for that has waned in Washington and other Western capitals.
In the United States -- the biggest single supplier of arms and equipment to Ukraine -- Republican lawmakers have balked at authorizing President Joe Biden's new $61 billion aid package, insisting it should be tied to a broader reform of U.S. immigration laws.
Burns argued that the U.S. funds were being well-spent by Ukraine, which is wearing down Russia.
"The key to success lies in preserving Western aid for Ukraine," he wrote.
"At less than 5 percent of the U.S. defense budget, it is a relatively modest investment with significant geopolitical returns for the United States and notable returns for American industry," Burns wrote.
"Keeping the arms...offers a chance to ensure a long-term win for Ukraine and a strategic loss for Russia; Ukraine could safeguard its sovereignty and rebuild, while Russia would be left to deal with the enduring costs of Putin’s folly," he added.
The Kremlin had not responded to Burns' essay as of January 31.
Russian Anti-War Candidate Submits Application To Run For President
Russian politician Boris Nadezhdin, who has openly called for a halt in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, has submitted an application to the Central Election Commission (TsIK) to register as a candidate for the March 17 presidential election.
His website said that as of January 31, he had more than 110,000 signatures of support, above the 100,000-signature threshold needed to be registered as a candidate
The TsIK has 10 days to evaluate the signatures for authenticity and decide whether or not Nadezhdin will be allowed to run for president.
The Uzbekistan-born 60-year-old has been supported by associates of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and self-exiled opposition figures Maksim Kats and Mikhail Khodorkovsky, even though expectations are that the vote will be easily won by incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has led Russia as president or prime minister since 1999.
Putin was officially registered as a candidate earlier this week for a vote he is expected to easily win with most of his main opponents in jail or outside the country, having fled for security concerns.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy. They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
In mid-November, Putin signed into law a bill on amendments to the law on presidential elections that restrict coverage of the poll, while also giving the TsIK the right to change the election procedure in territories where martial law has been introduced.
Nadezhdin, if approved, would be the fifth candidate in the race, along with Putin and Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky, State Duma deputy speaker Vladislav Davankov, who represents the New People party, and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov, a Communist Party member.
Top UN Court To Rule On Ukraine-Russia 'Terrorism' Case
The United Nations' top court will hand down its verdict on January 31 in a case brought by Ukraine against Russia for alleged "terrorism financing" and "racial discrimination" after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. Kyiv has accused Moscow of being a "terrorist state" whose support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine was a harbinger of the full-fledged 2022 invasion. It wants Russia to compensate all civilians caught up in the conflict, as well as victims from Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down over eastern Ukraine. The case predates Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia Pounds Ukraine With Drones As EU Leaders Call For More Arms
Air defenses shot down 14 out of the 20 drones that Russia's military launched at targets inside Ukraine early on January 31, Ukraine's air defense said, as EU leaders continued to call for more arms for Kyiv.
The drones were shot down in the Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Kharkiv regions, the Ukrainian military said in a statement. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the attack.
At least four people -- three men and a woman -- were wounded and infrastructure was damaged in a drone strike on the eastern region of Kharkiv, regional Governor Oleh Synyehubov said.
On January 30, at least three people were killed across Ukraine in Russian drone and missile strikes.
In Brussels, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on January 31 that Ukraine needs more ammunition as EU defense ministers prepare to meet.
"We have to show that our clear commitment with Ukraine remains and continues," he said, adding that it is important to clarify the situation and "know where we are now, where we will be by March and by the end of the year."
French President Emmanuel Macron on January 30 urged Europe's leaders to find ways to "accelerate" aid to Ukraine.
"We will, in the months to come, have to accelerate the scale of our support," Macron said in a speech during a visit to Sweden. The "costs...of a Russian victory are too high for all of us."
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on February 1 for a meeting of the European Council, where they will discuss aid to Ukraine as the war approaches its second anniversary.
Meanwhile, Ukraine may receive a new U.S. long-range precision bomb this week, Politico reported, citing multiple sources.
The brand-new weapon, made by Boeing, can travel about 150 kilometers and carries a 110-kilogram bomb, the news outlet reported.
The Biden adminstration last year approved the weapon's transfer to Ukraine but it first had to be tested in the United States.
The weapon strengthens Ukraine's ability to strike deep behind Russian lines.
With reporting by Reuters and Politico
Iraqi Militants 'Suspend' Actions Against U.S. As Washington Mulls Response To Drone Strike
An Iraqi militant group backed by Iran suspected of being behind a drone strike that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan has announced a "suspension" of operations against U.S. forces as Washington said it had decided how to respond to the attack but did not elaborate.
The Kataib Hizballah militia said the pause was meant to prevent "embarrassing" the Iraqi government and hinted that the drone attack had been linked to U.S. support of Israel in the war in Gaza.
"As we announce the suspension of military and security operations against the occupation forces -- in order to prevent embarrassment of the Iraqi government -- we will continue to defend our people in Gaza in other ways," Kataib Hizballah Secretary-General Abu Hussein al-Hamidawi said in a statement late on January 30.
Three U.S. soldiers were killed by a drone strike in Jordan on January 28 that the Pentagon said carried the "footprints" of the Tehran-sponsored Kataib Hizballah militia, although Washington has not yet conclusively determined that the group was behind the attack.
The group's statement was met with skepticism by the Pentagon, with spokesman Pat Ryder saying, "Actions speak louder than words," before adding, "There will be consequences."
When asked by reporters in Florida on January 30 if he had decided on how to respond to the attack, President Joe Biden said "yes," without elaborating on the planned U.S. move.
"I don't think we need a wider war in the Middle East. That's not what I'm looking for," he added.
The attacks are certain to intensify political pressure in the United States on Biden -- who is in an election year -- to retaliate against Iranian interests in the region, possibly in Iraq or Syria, analysts say.
Many observers have expressed fears of a widening conflict in the Middle East after war broke out in Gaza following the October 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist group by Washington and the European Union.
At least 1,200 people were killed in those assaults, leading to Israel's retaliatory actions that, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza, have killed more than 26,000 Palestinians.
U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria have reportedly come under attack more than 165 times since October 7. Most of the attacks have been claimed by the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq -- an umbrella alliance of hard-line Shi'ite militias backed by Tehran.
Experts say Kataib Hizballah is one of the most powerful groups in the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.
Details of the attack in Jordan remain unclear, but a U.S. official said the enemy drone may have been confused with a U.S.-launched drone returning to the military site near the Syrian border and was therefore not shot down.
The official, who requested anonymity, said preliminary reports indicated the enemy drone was flying at a low level at the same time a U.S. drone was returning to the base, known as Tower 22.
Amid reports that the drone used in the attack was made in Iran, the Foreign Ministry in Tehran denied it had any link with the incident, calling the accusations "baseless."
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said that "resistance groups" in the region did not take orders from Tehran, though Western countries accuse Iran of helping arm, train, and fund such groups.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AP
Pakistani Ex-PM Khan, Wife Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison For Corruption
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Khan, were both sentenced to 14 years in prison on January 31 in a corruption case, a day after he was convicted to 10 years for leaking state secrets in a separate trial, his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party said.
The Anti-Corruption Court in Islamabad on January 31 found Khan and his wife guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) during his term from 2018 until his ouster in a no-confidence vote in April 2022.
The court also barred Khan from holding public office for 10 years, the PTI said. His wife, commonly referred to as Bushra Bibi, was arrested shortly after the verdict was handed down, it said.
Khan is already in prison after being sentenced to three years in August by another court for selling the gifts received during his premiership in the case known as Tosha Khana, after the place where dignitaries are supposed to hand over items received while in office.
While linked to the same matter, the January 31 verdict followed a separate investigation by Pakistan's anti-corruption agency, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had also charged his wife in the case.
The new conviction came a day after a special court sentenced Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of his PTI party deputies, to 10 years in prison each for revealing state secrets.
The January 30 was announced at a hearing held inside the Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after multiple hearings were held on the premises.
Khan has already been barred from taking part in parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8 because of a previous conviction stemming from his waving of a confidential diplomatic document at a public rally following his ouster in 2022.
At the time, Khan claimed that the document, referred to as "Cipher," was proof that his ouster had been orchestrated by Pakistan's powerful military in coordination with the United States, both of which have rejected the accusations.
The document has not been made public, but it is apparently a diplomatic cable communication between Islamabad's embassy in Washington and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Despite his being banned from taking part in the upcoming elections, the 71-year-old former cricket superstar and his PTI party still enjoy huge popularity in Pakistan.
On October 21, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's longtime rival, returned to Pakistan from four years of self-imposed exile and launched the election campaign of his Pakistan Muslim League party at a huge rally in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Muslim League and Khan's PTI are seen as the main competitors in the upcoming elections.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen living standards plunge rapidly.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Internet Down For Hours In One Of Russia's Largest Outages
Russia has suffered one of its largest Internet outages as sites with the .ru domain were unavailable for hours on the evening of January 30. Hundreds of Russian websites and mobile applications, including those belonging to the largest bank, social-media company, news portal, and e-commerce firm, were down for several hours, local agencies reported. People all over Russia were impacted. Russia's digital ministry said the failure was caused by a technical problem related to a set of DNS protocol extensions. Russia may be in the process of fulfilling plans to transfer all Internet users inside the country to the national DNS server, experts said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
IMF Raises Russian Economic Growth Forecast As Putin Boosts Spending
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its forecast for Russian economic growth this year to 2.6 percent from an earlier estimate of 1.1 percent. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ramping up spending this year on defense and splurging on the population ahead of elections in March. Russia's economy has performed much better than experts forecast following sweeping Western sanctions imposed in 2022 as punishment for its invasion of Ukraine. Nonetheless, Russian growth will significantly trail other emerging markets, which are forecast to grow on average by 4.1 percent this year.
Kurd Arrested In Montenegro After Turkish Extradition Request Denied
Montenegro has arrested a Kurdish man on forgery charges a week after denying Turkey's request for his extradition. Binali Camgoza was arrested on January 30 for registering a company with false documents, Montenegrin authorities said. Turkey accuses Camgoz, a paraplegic and Shi'a, of crimes that include creating a criminal organization and attempted murder. Montenegro detained Camgoz in July 2023 on an Interpol warrant. He has requested asylum but Montenegrin authorities have yet to make a decision.
Prominent Tehran Bookstore Closed By Police Over Hijab Enforcement
A prominent bookstore in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has been closed down for failing to enforce mandatory hijab rules for some of its female customers.
The popular publishing house Saless was cited on January 30 for infractions by the Public Places Authority, which led to the immediate closure of its bookstore, according to the Saless Publication's official Instagram account.
The incident highlights a continued clampdown on public, commercial, and tourist venues, hundreds of which have been shut recently due to what authorities deemed as noncompliance with hijab regulations.
Anger over the suppression of human rights, and women's rights in particular, has boiled over since September 2022 when 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in police custody. She was being held for an alleged violation of the hijab law, which makes it compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 to cover their heads when out in public.
While the protests appear to have waned, resistance to the hijab remains strong, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
The campaign against the compulsory hijab has grown so widespread that Abdolhossein Khosropanah, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, conceded last year that while women defying the hijab law should technically be arrested, the large numbers of women involved make such mass detentions unfeasible.
The authorities have broadened their crackdown, shutting down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies due to the failure of owners or managers to enforce Islamic laws and hijab rules.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated a tougher stance by the government against offenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Bulgaria Issues Warrants For Six Russians Accused Of Destroying Arms Warehouses
Bulgaria has issued a European arrest warrant for six Russian citizens accused of involvement in the destruction of arms factories and warehouses between 2011 and 2020, the prosecutor's office said on January 30. It did not release their names. The first object was destroyed in Lovnidol in 2011, followed by two in the village of Iganovo in 2015, and one near Maglizh was blown up in 2020. The prosecutor's office announced a joint investigation into the four bombings in 2021. In a new revelation, the prosecutor's office said it was investigating the participation of Bulgarians in the blasts. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, click here.
Two Belarusians Given Five-Year Jail Terms For $75 Donation To Countrymen Defending Ukraine
The Vyasna human rights center said on January 30 that a court in Minsk sentenced two activists to five years in prison each in two separate cases last month for financially supporting the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment made up of Belarusians that is fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russian invaders. Heorhiy Charavaka was sentenced for sending $21.29 to the regiment via PayPal, while Alyaksey Shvyatsou was convicted for wiring 35 euros and 13.63 euros (a sum of $52.7) to the military unit. After Charavaka was arrested in August 2023, Vyasna recognized him as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Thailand May Deport Russian Rock Group That Condemned Invasion Of Ukraine
Seven members of the Bi-2 rock group, who openly condemned Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, are being held in Thailand and may be extradited to Russia, where they fear they will face persecution.
The group's lawyer, who asked not to be named, told Current Time that Russian Consul-General Vladimir Sosnov on January 30 visited the immigration center in Bangkok, where the rock group's members are being held, after which agreements reached earlier that four of the band members who hold Israeli citizenship would be deported to Israel were cancelled.
Israeli media reports said earlier in the day that the four members of Bi-2 would be deported to Israel on January 30.
The lawyer said that plane tickets for the four Israeli citizens had been bought earlier, but after Sosnov's visit, all the musicians were left in a common cell for 80 persons, where they have to sleep on the floor.
Bi-2's Telegram channel said the musicians refused to talk to Sosnov.
The group was founded in 1988 in the then-Soviet Socialist Republic of Belarus in the wake of Mikhail Gorbachev's reforms. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the group's two main members, Aleksandr Uman and Igor Bortnik, continued to work with various musicians joining the band for years in Australia, Britain, and Israel, before settling in Russia.
After Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, band members openly condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine.
Last year, the group left Russia and settled in Israel.
The seven musicians were detained on January 25 over what the Thai authorities said were "flawed documents," and "performing without a work permit."
They were each fined $84 and handed over to the immigration police.
Media reports said earlier that Sosnov was personally working on the deportation of the band members to Russia, where they may face persecution for their anti-war position.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Lugovoi, who was suspected of poisoning Russian security service defector Aleksandr Litvinenko with a radioactive substance in London in 2006, wrote on Telegram on January 30 that the Bi-2 group "will entertain cellmates" if extradited to Russia.
The Ynet newspaper in Israel reported that two members of the group hold Australian and U.S. passports. According to Ynet, after the Israeli Foreign Ministry intervened in the situation, Thai authorities agreed to deport four members of the group who have Israeli citizenship to Israel.
With reporting by Ynet and Astra
Russian Figure Skaters Lose Olympic Gold After Valiyeva's Disqualification Over Doping
The International Skating Union (ISU) has demoted the Russian figure-skating team that competed in the Beijing Olympics in 2022 from gold to bronze because of the disqualification of Russian teen skater Kamila Valiyeva for a doping offense.
On January 29, the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled in favor of a four-year suspension for Valiyeva, effective from December 2021, for doping.
A day later, the ISU said that without the points Valiyeva scored in the team event, Russia was being moved down to third place, pushing the United States into the top spot, followed by Japan.
Valiyeva, now 17, tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021, with the results only becoming known after her Olympics victory. Trimetazidine, a heart medication, is a banned substance, as it can boost endurance.
Since the test results came right after the team event, medals were never awarded as a protracted legal battle over the case commenced.
"The ISU welcomes the decision of CAS and firmly maintains its position that the protection of clean athletes and the fight against doping are of the highest priority and will persist in the ongoing effort to uphold the integrity of fair competition and the well-being of athletes," the skating body said.
"The ISU is in close contact with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the relevant ISU member federations in regard to the implementation of this decision."
It added that the decision meant Vasilyeva was disqualified from her fourth-place showing in the women's singles event in Beijing, and from her first-place finish at the European Championships in 2022.
The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said on January 30 it would appeal the ISU decision to strip it of an Olympic gold medal, stressing that its lawyers were preparing to contest the decision.
"Our position is based on the fact that due to the ISU's existing and applicable regulations, consequences of the decision to impose sanctions on an individual athlete, in this case Kamila Valiyeva, cannot be grounds for a revision of the results of the team tournament. Our legal standpoint is also based on existing precedents in CAS practice," the ROC said in a statement.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia should use "any opportunities to challenge" the decision and "defend our athletes' rights."
"We do not agree with these decisions -- neither with the decision of the court, nor with the decision of the federation. We don't accept them," Peskov said, adding that the Russian skating team "will always remain as champions for us, no matter what sort of decision they make there."
Russian athletes have been mired in doping scandals for the past decade after revelations of a state-backed system across many sports when the country hosted the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.
An investigation into the issue led to Russian athletes being forced to prove they were "clean" and they had to compete as neutrals under a Russian Olympic Committee banner -- they were banned from using the Russian name, flag, or anthem -- in subsequent Games as part of IOC sanctions.
With reporting by TASS, Interfax, and Reuters
Man Tortured By Chechen Police During Anti-LGBT Raids Given Asylum In Armenia
The SK SOS rights group that assists the LGBT community in Russia said on January 30 that Salman Mukayev from Russia's Chechnya region, who was tortured by Chechen police in 2020 during mass anti-LGBT raids, was granted asylum in Armenia. After police released him on condition he would "collaborate" to identify gays, Mukayev, who says he is not gay, fled Russia for Armenia and planned to move to a European Union country. But the move was stymied after Russia added him to its international wanted list on a charge of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, which Mukayev denies. Armenian law forbids him to leave the country because of the case in Russia. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Putin Honors U.S.-Sanctioned Former Chief Of Serbian Secret Police
Russian President Vladimir Putin has awarded the former chief of Serbia's Security and Information Agency (BIA), Aleksandar Vulin, with the Order of Friendship, the right-wing pro-Russian Socialist Movement party said on January 30. Vulin was honored for his "significant personal contribution to the development and improvement of cooperation" between the BIA and Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service, the Vulin-founded Socialist Movement said. A former interior minister and longtime ally of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Vulin resigned from the BIA in November after being placed in July on the U.S. sanctions list for corruption, involvement in drug trafficking, and ties to Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
EU Moves Toward Using Profits From Frozen Russian Assets To Help Ukraine
EU nations have decided to approve an outline deal to keep in reserve profits from hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets frozen in retaliation for Moscow's war in Ukraine, an EU official said. The tentative agreement still needs formal approval but is seen as a step toward using some of the 200 billion euros in central bank assets to help Ukraine rebuild from Russian destruction. The official, who asked not to be identified, said the bloc “would allow to start collecting the extraordinary revenues generated from the frozen assets...to support the reconstruction of Ukraine.”
'Historic Day': Moldova Applies To Join Single European Payments System
Moldova's central bank (BNM) on January 30 officially applied to join the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), the simplified payment integration initiative that enables countries in Western Europe to effect cashless bank transfers and direct debits in euros.
"Today's a historic day for Moldova -- it's the day that Moldova's National Bank (BNM) has made a clear and unequivocal statement that it wants to be part of European financial systems," BNM Governor Anca Dragu said after she signed the application at a ceremony in Chisinau.
SEPA, which currently groups 36 countries, was introduced in 2008 for credit transfers and for direct debit transactions in 2009 and was expanded in 2014 in all the countries that use the common currency, the euro, followed by its implementation in several non-euro European members in 2016.
By harmonizing standards in all SEPA countries and scrapping differences between national and cross-border payments, SEPA enhances the efficiency and competitiveness of European economies. Such a tie-in should benefit Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries with a fledgling economy.
"A payment could be done in about 24 hours using this system," Dragu said, adding that SEPA would also slash the costs from the current 20-50 euros per transaction to only 2-3 euros.
"This will be a huge step for the economic system -- whether individuals or companies," she said, adding that once adopted, it would help the hundreds of thousands of Moldovans working abroad to send money home much more cheaply.
Under pro-Western President Maia Sandu, who came to power in November 2020, ex-Soviet Moldova has made ample efforts to distance itself from Moscow and integrate into Europe.
Moldova obtained the status of an EU candidate country in June 2022 and was given the green light to start membership negotiations in December.
Dragu estimated that it would take up to a year for SEPA to assess Moldova's application and another six months for Chisinau's actual connection to the system.
Dragu, a former Romanian finance minister and center-right lawmaker, was appointed by Moldova's parliament as the new central bank governor last month, the same day she was sworn in as a Moldovan citizen.
EU and NATO member Romania shares a common language and history with Moldova, most of which was part of Romania until the end of World War II.
Besides the 27 EU member states, SEPA groups the four member states of the European Free Trade Association -- Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland -- as well as the United Kingdom. Four European microstates -- Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican -- are part of the system on a technical level.
Belarusian Photojournalist Gets Prison Term As Crackdown Continues
The Minsk City Court on January 30 sentenced photojournalist Alyaksandr Zyankou to three years in prison on extremism charges as a crackdown on independent media and democratic institutions continues in Belarus. Judge Zhanna Brysina pronounced the sentence after finding Zyankou guilty of taking part in the activities of the ex-press.by website that was labeled as extremist. According to the Belarusian Association of Journalists, 35 journalists are currently behind bars in the country that has been run by authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka since 1994. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Macron Says EU Should 'Accelerate' Aid To Ukraine As Russia Continues Missile Attacks
French President Emmanuel Macron urged Europe's leaders to find ways to "accelerate" aid to Ukraine as Russia continued to pound the EU hopeful with missiles.
"We will, in the months to come, have to accelerate the scale of our support," Macron said in a speech on January 30 during a visit to Sweden. The "costs...of a Russian victory are too high for all of us."
EU leaders will meet in Brussels on February 1 for a meeting of the European Council, where they will discuss aid to Ukraine as the war approaches its second anniversary.
Ukraine continues to hold off large-scale Russian grounds attacks in the east but has struggled to intercept many of the deadly missiles Moscow fires at its cities on a regular basis.
Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had launched nearly 1,000 missiles and drones at Ukraine since the start of the year as Kyiv maintained a missile-threat alert for several regions on January 30, hours after Russian strikes killed at least three civilians.
"Russia has launched over 330 missiles of various types and approximately 600 combat drones at Ukrainian cities since the beginning of the year," Zelenskiy said on X, formerly Twitter.
"To withstand such terrorist pressure, a sufficiently strong air shield is required. And this is the type of air shield we are building with our partners," he wrote.
"Air defense and electronic warfare are our top priorities. Russian terror must be defeated -- this is achievable."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
A man was killed and his wife was wounded in the Russian shelling early on January 30 in the village of Veletenske in Ukraine's southern Kherson region, the regional prosecutor's office reported.
U.S. lawmakers have been debating for months a supplementary spending bill that includes $61 billion in aid to Ukraine. The aid would allow Ukraine to obtain a variety of U.S. weapons and armaments, including air-defense systems. The $61 billion -- if approved -- would likely cover Ukraine's needs through early 2025, experts have said.
Separately, regional Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that Russian forces had fired 272 shells at Kherson from across the Dnieper River.
In the eastern region of Donetsk, one civilian was killed and another one was wounded by the Russian bombardment of the settlement of Myrnohrad, Vadym Filashin, the governor of the Ukrainian-controlled part of the region, said on January 30.
Also in Donetsk, in the industrial city of Avdiyivka, Russian shells struck a private house, killing a 47-year-old woman, Filashkin said on Telegram.
Russian forces have been trying to capture Adviyivka for the past several weeks in one of the bloodiest battles of the war triggered by Moscow's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
Indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas has turned most of Avdiyivka into rubble.
Earlier on January 30, Ukrainian air defenses shot down 15 out of 35 drones launched by Russia, the military said.
The Russian drones targeted the Mykolayiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, and Kharkiv regions, the Ukrainian Air Force said.
Russian forces also launched 10 S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk and Kherson regions, the military said, adding that there dead and wounded among the civilian population.
The Ukrainian Air Force later said that the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zaporizhzhya regions remained under a heightened level of alert due to the danger of more missile strikes.
Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said its air defenses had destroyed or intercepted 21 Ukrainian drones over the Moscow-occupied Crimean Peninsula and several Russian regions.
On the battlefield, Ukrainian forces fought 70 close-quarters battles along the entire front line, the General Staff of the Ukrainian military said in its daily report early on January 30. Ukrainian defenders repelled repeated Russian attacks in eight hot spots in the east, the military said.
In Washington, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 29 warned that Ukraine's gains over two years of fighting invading Russian troops were all in doubt without new U.S. funding, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited to lobby Congress.
WATCH: In February 2022, Ukrainian Army medic Yuriy Armash was trying to reach his unit as the Russian invasion was advancing fast. He was caught in Kherson, tortured, and held for months. While in captivity, he used his medical training to treat other Ukrainian prisoners. Some say he saved their lives.
Tens of billions of dollars in aid has been sent to Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022, but Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to keep supporting Kyiv, saying it lacks a clear end game as the fighting against President Vladimir Putin's forces grinds on.
Blinken offered an increasingly dire picture of Ukraine's prospects without U.S. approval of the so-called supplemental funding amid reports that some progress was being made on the matter late on January 29.
In Brussels, European Union leaders will restate their determination to continue to provide "timely, predictable, and sustainable military support" to Ukraine at a summit on February 1, according to draft conclusions of the meeting.
"The European Council also reiterates the urgent need to accelerate the delivery of ammunition and missiles," the draft text, seen by Reuters, also says.
Blinken Warns That Gains In Ukraine In Doubt If U.S. Aid Withers
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 29 warned that Ukraine's gains over two years of fighting invading Russian troops were all in doubt without new U.S. funding, as NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg visited to lobby Congress. Tens of billions of dollars in aid has been sent to Ukraine since the invasion in February 2022, but Republican lawmakers have grown reluctant to keep supporting Kyiv, saying it lacks a clear end game as the fighting against President Vladimir Putin's forces grinds on. Blinken offered an increasingly dire picture of Ukraine's prospects without U.S. approval of the so-called supplemental funding amid reports that some progress was being made on the matter late on January 29.
Ukraine Continues Improvement In Key Corruption Index
Ukraine continues to improve its standing in Transparency International's Corruption Index, rising to a score of 36, the 11th straight year it has gone up. The watchdog said in its annual report, released on January 30, that despite having to fight a war against invading Russian troops, the country has made progress on judicial reforms as part of its push to join the EU. Russia's score was 26, weakening due to the government's “pervasive control of public institutions [that] facilitates the widespread abuse of power without accountability," the report said. Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, and Tajikistan were in the bottom 20 of the 180 countries surveyed. Russia placed 141st.
Corruption Watchdog Warns Of 'Troubling Picture' In Central Asia
Transparency International says its 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) paints a "troubling picture" of Central Asia as the region struggles with "dysfunctional rule of law, rising authoritarianism, and systemic corruption."
The corruption watchdog released its annual survey on January 30, noting that the average score of 35 out of 100 makes it the second lowest-scoring region in the world, after the Middle East and North Africa region, with a score of 34.
"Widespread democratic backsliding and weakening justice systems are undermining control of corruption, as institutions like the police, prosecutors, and the courts are often unable to investigate and punish those who abuse their power," a report on the index said.
"Leaders urgently need to strengthen the rule of law, rights, and democracy, but many are systematically attacking them," it added.
Ranking at the bottom in the region, Azerbaijan (23), Tajikistan (20), and Turkmenistan (18) continue to struggle with "severe" corruption issues, Transparency International said. The three countries, along with Afghanistan (20), were in the bottom 36 of the 180 countries surveyed.
The report highlighted the deteriorating situation in Kyrgyzstan (26), which it says has turned from "a bastion of democracy with a vibrant civil society to a consolidated authoritarian regime that uses its justice system to target critics."
The report shows Kyrgyzstan's score going down by five points since 2020.
President Sadyr Japarov’s "repressive and authoritarian governing style defies legal procedures and constitutional norms [and] erodes civil liberties," it said.
"Undue influence on justice – coupled with the ineffective implementation of anti-corruption legislation – is undermining the rule of law and hindering the effective handling of corruption cases. This fosters a culture of impunity for abusers of power throughout the public sector," it added, noting a decline in government transparency and the prevention of journalists and the public from exposing wrongdoing are increasing corruption risks..
Transparency International pointed to Uzbekistan as a bright spot in the region, with the country's score having risen by 15 points over the past decade to 33, with the government being credited for taking key steps include the creation of an anti-corruption agency, strengthening legislation, and liberalizing the economy.
The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).
Former Pakistani PM Khan Sentenced To 10 Years For Revealing State Secrets
A court in Pakistan sentenced former Prime Minister Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, one of his Pakistan Tehrik-e Insaf (PTI) party deputies, to 10 years in prison each, after ruling they were guilty of revealing state secrets.
Special court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain announced the verdict on January 30 at a hearing held inside the Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after multiple hearings held on the premises.
Khan, who was ousted through a no-confidence vote in parliament in April 2022, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence in a graft case.
Khan has already been barred from taking part in parliamentary elections scheduled for February 8 because of a previous conviction.
The PTI said it would challenge the decision and voiced hope the sentence will be suspended.
"We don't accept this illegal decision," Khan's lawyer Naeem Panjutha posted on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The current conviction stems from Khan's waving of a confidential diplomatic document at a public rally following his ouster in 2022.
At the time, Khan claimed that the document, referred to as "Cipher," was proof that his ouster had been orchestrated by Pakistan's powerful military in coordination with the United States, both of which have rejected the accusations.
The document has not been made public, but it is apparently a diplomatic cable communication between Islamabad's embassy in Washington and the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Despite his being banned from taking part in the upcoming elections, the 71-year-old former cricket superstar and his PTI party still enjoy huge popularity in Pakistan.
On October 21, three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Khan's longtime rival, returned to Pakistan from four years of self-imposed exile and launched the election campaign of his Pakistan Muslim League party at a huge rally in the eastern city of Lahore.
The Muslim League and Khan's PTI are seen as the main competitors in the upcoming elections.
Pakistan, a nation of 241 million people, is grappling with a severe economic crisis that has seen living standards plunge rapidly.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
