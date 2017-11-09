Bomber Targeting Senior Police Officer Kills Four In Pakistan

Four Pakistani police officials, including a senior inspector, were killed on November 9 in a Taliban suicide bombing in the southwestern city of Quetta, officials say.

The suicide bomber targeted a vehicle carrying Deputy Inspector General Hamid Shakeel, who was leaving his residence, police said.

Three other officers who were traveling with Shakeel were also killed, Pakistani officials said. Nine people, including police officers, were wounded in the attack.

Shakeel played a key role in arresting militants and members of small separatist groups in recent years, police said.

Hours after the attack, the Pakistani Taliban, known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility.

In a statement, police said the attacker used 15 kilograms of explosive material.

TV footage showed badly destroyed police vehicles and rescuers transporting victims to hospitals.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in a statement praised the slain officers for sacrificing their lives.

Quetta is the capital of Balochistan province, which has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatist groups. Islamic militants also operate in the region.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn.com