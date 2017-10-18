Bombing Targets Pakistani Security Forces, Killing At Least Seven

Pakistani officials say a bomb attack on the outskirts of the southwestern city of Quetta has killed at least six members of the country's security forces and one civilian.

The Pakistani Taliban, a militant group fighting Pakistan's government, claimed responsibility for the attack that targeted a truck carrying police officers on the Quetta-Sibbi Road early on October 18.

Quetta police chief Abdur Razzaq Cheema said that 22 people were also wounded in the blast, several critically.

He added that an investigation was under way to determine whether it was a suicide bombing or the explosives-laden vehicle was detonated remotely.

Dead bodies and the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Quetta and the site of the explosion was cordoned off by security forces soon after the blast.

Balochistan Home Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said that "the war against terrorism is not over."

"Balochistan is on the forefront of this fight and we will not stop until there is not a single terrorist left in the area," he added.

Quetta is the capital of the resource-rich Balochistan Province -- which borders Afghanistan and Iran. The province has been plagued by sectarian violence, Islamist militant attacks, and a separatist insurgency that has led to thousands of casualties since 2004.

On October 9, gunmen ambushed a vehicle carrying Shi'a in Quetta, killing four of them and a passerby. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, but Sunni extremists regularly target Shi'a and have staged previous such attacks in Balochistan and elsewhere in Pakistan.

Also on October 18 in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, authorities said that two security personnel were killed by a roadside bomb.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred in the city of Bannu.

With reporting by Reuters and Dawn