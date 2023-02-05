Pakistani Taliban Commanders Killed In Northwest

Two Russian missiles hit the center of Kharkiv in Ukraine's northeast, with one of the missiles striking a residential building, local officials said on February 5.

"A residential building in the city center was hit. A fire broke out. So far, three victims are known: a 54-year-old woman and two men aged 51 and 55," said Oleh Synehubov, the head of the regional military administration.

He said the woman was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds.

Meanwhile, Serhiy Hayday, the governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said Ukrainian forces remained in control of the village of Bilohorivka, adding that the situation there on February 5 was tense, but under control.

"Information is being spread in the Russian Federation about the alleged capture of Bilohorivka and the removal of our people from there," Hayday told the national broadcaster.

Some Moscow-installed officials and pro-Russian military bloggers have recently claimed Russian advances in the direction of Bilohorivka, the last part of Luhansk held by Ukrainian forces.

"The Russian Federation is concentrating its efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Novopavlivka directions," Ukraine's military General Staff said in its February 5 report.

In Russia, the head of the private Wagner militia said on February 5 that fierce fighting was continuing in the northern parts of the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been the focus of Russian forces' attention for weeks.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the founder and head of the Wagner Group, said his soldiers were "fighting for every street, every house, every stairwell" against Ukrainian forces who were not retreating.

Russian forces have been attempting to encircle and capture Bakhmut, a city in the eastern Donbas region, for weeks, and appear to be making slow, grinding, and costly progress.

In Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz again rejected concerns that Berlin's recent decision to supply Ukraine with its Leopard tanks could make Germany an active party to the conflict with Russia.

"We have carefully weighed every arms shipment [to Ukraine], coordinated them closely with our allies, first and foremost with the United States," Scholz told Germany's Bild am Sonntag, in comments seen by dpa ahead of publication on February 5.

"This joint approach prevents an escalation of the war," said the German chancellor, who has faced much criticism over his initial reluctance to send the Leopards.

Scholtz also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations "has not made any threats against me or Germany."

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week said Putin had threatened him with a missile strike that would "only take a minute." The Kremlin said Johnson was lying.

Scholz said the conversations he had with Putin made it clear they had very different views of the war in Ukraine. "I make it very clear to Putin that Russia has sole responsibility for the war," Scholz said.

Meanwhile, a former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine has said he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett became an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet with Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow in March 2022.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa