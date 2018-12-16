Pakistani Army Chief Confirms Death Sentences For 15 Militants

Pakistan's army chief has approved death sentences for 15 militants convicted by military courts of playing a role in recent attacks that killed 32 security forces and two civilians.

A statement from Pakistan’s military about the December 16 ruling did not say when the executions would take place.

The statement says General Qamar Javed Bajwas also approved prison terms for 20 alleged militants who have been charged with attacking security forces and Christians in Pakistan, and with destroying educational institutions.

Pakistan lifted a moratorium on the death penalty after a 2014 militant attack on a school in Peshawar that killed more than 150 people, mostly schoolchildren.

Pakistan on December 16 is marking the fourth anniversary of the Peshawar Army Public School attack.

Based on reporting by AP and Dawn