Afghanistan Hosts Pakistan, China For Talks

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and China are meeting on December 15 in the Afghan capital to discuss trade, development, and security.

Shahussain Murtazawi, the deputy spokesman for the Afghan president, said the foreign ministers of the three countries will discuss everything from regional economic development to counterterrorism.

It is the second such meeting of the three neighboring countries.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is attending the meeting on his second visit to Kabul since assuming office.

“Both Pakistan and China desire peace, prosperity, and development in Afghanistan,” Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad before his departure.

"We are carrying the message of friendship and peace to Afghanistan,” Qureshi was quoted as saying by broadcaster Geo TV.

Afghanistan and the United States accuse Islamabad of providing support to Taliban militants fighting Afghan and international forces in the country.

Pakistan rejects the accusations.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, TOLO, and Geo TV