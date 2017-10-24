Nicaragua To Join Paris Accord, Leaving U.S., Syria As Only Nonparticipants

Nicaragua says it will join the Paris climate accord, leaving the United States and Syria as the only countries outside the global agreement.

Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said on October 23 that the Central American country had presented the relevant documents at the United Nations.

"It is the only instrument we have in the world that allows the unity of intentions and efforts to face up to climate change and natural disasters," said Murillo, who is also the country's first lady.

Nicaragua was the only country to reject the agreement in 2015, arguing that it did not go far enough to limit rising temperatures.

The accord seeks to put limits on emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases that scientists believe drive global warming.

President Donald Trump said in June he would pull the United States out of the Paris accord. War-torn Syria never joined.

Trump has said the accord would cost the United States trillions of dollars, eliminate jobs, and hurt the oil, gas, coal, and manufacturing industries.

He has at times suggested the United States could remain in the accord if the agreement were altered in a way more beneficial to the country.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa