Car Smashes Into Police Van On Paris's Champs-Elysees In 'Deliberate' Act

The Champs-Elysees avenue in central Paris has been sealed off after a driver crashed his car into a police vehicle, French police officials said on June 19. The car burst into flames following the incident.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said it was very likely that the driver, who had been armed, was dead. Brandet said the attacker appeared to have acted deliberately.

The Paris prosecution has opened an investigation, which will be carried out by its antiterrorism section and France's internal security service, he added.

The French national gendarmerie service says that the situation is now under control. No one was hurt in the incident, officials say.

Police said on Twitter earlier that there was an "ongoing police operation," warning people to respect the security cordon.

The incident came just two months after a policeman was shot and killed on the world-renowned avenue, popular with both locals and tourists.

France is currently in a state of emergency after facing several deadly terror attacks in recent years.

