Ukrainian Authorities Hunt Killer Of Former Parliament Speaker Parubiy

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities launched a manhunt for the attacker who brazenly shot dead former parliamentary speaker Andriy Parubiy on the streets of the western city of Lviv on August 30.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the killing of the internationally well-known politician a "horrific murder" and said "all necessary forces and means" will be used to capture the culprit.

“The crime was, unfortunately, carefully prepared. But every effort is being made to solve this crime,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

Zelenskyy said the Ukrainian Security Service, the country's main internal security agency, was involved in the investigation and was "instructed to ensure that accurate, verified information be shared promptly with the public."

Mykola Meret, Lviv's chief prosecutor, said all potential motives for the killing were being investigated, including any possible Russian involvement.

Parubiy, 54, was a prominent political figure and key participant in Ukraine’s 2013–14 Revolution of Dignity, also known as the Maidan revolution against the Russian-allied Ukrainian government at the time. He served as chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine’s parliament, from 2016-19.

Additionally, he was secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council from February to August 2014, a critical period when fighting began in eastern Ukraine and Russia annexed the Crimea Peninsula.

The shooting occurred around noon on Yefremova Street, near Parubiy’s residence, according to a correspondent from RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Serviceat the scene. Law enforcement confirmed that the former lawmaker died instantly from his injuries.

Authorities found eight shell casings at the crime scene. Sources told reporters the shooter was dressed like a courier for a delivery service and fled the scene on an electric bicycle.

The BBC, citing sources, reported that the driver’s uniform was that of the delivery company Glovo.

The British news outlet quoted a spokeswoman for Glovo as saying the firm was "deeply shocked by the brutal crime" and would cooperate fully with the investigation.

Parubiy was widely praised by Ukrainian political leaders

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Parubiy as "a patriot and statesman who made an enormous contribution to the defense of the freedom, independence, and sovereignty of Ukraine."

"He was a man who place rightfully belongs in history textbooks," Sybiha added.

Former President Petro Poroshenko said the killing of Parubiy was "a shot fired at the heart of Ukraine," the BBC reported.

"Andriy was a great man and a true friend. That is why they take this revenge, that is what they are afraid of," he wrote on Telegram, referring to Parubiy’s efforts to build the Ukrainian military.

“What can be said for certain is that these monsters are afraid, and that is why they kill true patriots and strong people,” he wrote on social media.

“This crime is not just shots fired at a person. It is a shot at the army. It is a shot at the language. It is a shot at faith. It is a shot at the heart of Ukraine.”

Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, wrote on X that she was “deeply shocked by the terrible murder,” while Geoffrey Pyatt -- a former US ambassador to Ukraine -- said Parubiy was a "truly historic figure who played a pivotal role in building a democratic and European Ukraine."

With reporting by Reuters, CNN, and the BBC