'We Will Sue This Company In Israel': Anger At Alleged Azerbaijani Pegasus Phone Hack

'We Will Sue This Company In Israel': Anger At Alleged Azerbaijani Pegasus Phone Hack

Amid the global controversy over reports of phone hacks, said to be with Pegasus software sold by an Israeli company, Azerbaijani journalists and activists have responded angrily. They say there's evidence that they were targeted by their government's security agencies. Hundreds of alleged targets have been identified. Two people RFE/RL spoke to said some kind of court action would ensue, while one journalist said that her phone had been hacked since 2019. An official spokesman in Baku dismissed the reports as "nonsense."

